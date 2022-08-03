Opinion: Can’t find a therapist? Step one for Utah is expanding telehealth access

Read on www.deseret.com
‘Substantial’ number of missing, killed livestock reported in Utah
Utah agricultural leaders say they are noticing an alarming new trend this year. There has been an uptick in missing livestock or livestock killed across the state. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported Tuesday that it has received 77 reports of missing cattle this year, as well as five horses or mules, and one sheep or goat. Of those 83 cases, only seven have been found.
Opinion: Get ready to stretch the water supply — population is booming and drought isn’t ending
Utah is known for its beautiful mountains, wildlife, national parks, state parks and much more. Lately, Utah’s persistent drought and the impacts it has had on the Great Salt Lake levels have dominated the headlines. Those of us who live in this beautiful state all benefit from the ecosystem services provided by our healthy forests and rangelands.
This Forest Service proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service says these fees will provide...
Photo of the day: The Utah National Guard trains for emergency response
Utah Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Holly Mclelland checks on a simulated victim while training with the Search and Extraction Team at Camp Williams near Bluffdale on Friday. The training is part of Utah National Guard’s VIII Homeland Response Force readiness validation exercise, preparing to respond to domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or all-hazard events.
Opinion: What my generation is facing — A high schooler’s take on the climate crisis
On July 17, Salt Lake City met the record for the highest summer temperature in recorded history, and by the time you read this that record may very well be broken. We’re heading into the depth of a scorching summer with a worrying lack of clarity: Today, 99% of Utah is under either extreme or severe drought levels, with eight of the last 10 years being classified as drought years. We’ve become so desensitized to statistics like these in Utah and the West that heat waves and droughts barely register as policy issues, slipping under the radar of a rapidly metastasizing climate disaster. Eastern Utah has reported a temperature change over the last century triple that of the global temperature increase.
Who is Kari Lake? Meet Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee
Former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake won Arizona’s Republican primary this week to represent her party in November’s gubernatorial election. The Associated Press called the race for Lake Thursday night following a close race with developer Karrin Taylor Robson. Lake will face off with Democratic nominee and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Former BYU golfers near top of leaderboard at Utah Championship
Golfers with BYU ties made up nearly 5% of the field in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club with seven golfers competing. Because of two weather delays Friday, the cut won’t come until Saturday morning, but at least four of the Cougar contingent will play on the weekend with another having a chance.
Western Governors University at 25: How a group of governors disrupted higher education
Before he became Utah’s 14th governor, Mike Leavitt served on what was then the Utah State Board of Regents, overseers of the state’s public colleges and universities. He was well versed on how brick-and-mortar college campuses operated and that the higher education establishment awarded degrees based on seat time in classes and demonstrated mastery of content.
