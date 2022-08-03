ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

New Bedford woman accused of driving car at police

(WJAR) — In the middle of an attempt to arrest a Cranston man on outstanding warrants, Fall River police said the man's girlfriend drove her car at them on Thursday morning. Fall River police said two officers were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park, leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Adam Hout of Cranston, on drug charges and resisting arrest.
Mansfield man, 39, accused of stabbing neighbor

MANFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Mansfield man is accused of stabbing his neighbor outside of an apartment early Friday morning. Mansfield police received a call from a man just after 3 a.m., who said he was followed and stabbed on Francis Avenue. Jason Moore, 39, is accused of stabbing...
Fall River Police arrest two after suspect crashes into cars, drives at officers, injuring one

Fall River Police arrested a couple early this morning, one of which is accused of driving at officers and smashing into several parked cars. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 1:00 a.m., Officers MacDonald and Bailey, were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park. Their investigation led to the arrest of Adam Hout, 36 from Cranston, RI on drug charges and resisting arrest. While Officers MacDonald and Bailey were in the park making this arrest, Hout’s girlfriend, Sarah Guy, 29 of New Bedford, drove her vehicle onto the grass and accelerated toward Officer MacDonald forcing him to move out of the way of the vehicle. At this point, Guy left the park area in the direction of South Main Street.
New Bedford police arrest man in connection to shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police said that they arrested a man that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened last week on County Street. Police said that 20-year-old Geovante Baez, of Stoughton, is charged with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharge, firing a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and three counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Car crashes off side of road in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed off the side of the road in Lincoln early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the Lincoln Woods, near the Twin River Casino. Rhode Island State Police said one car was involved and the driver was not injured.
Crash in Lakeville leaves cars mangled

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Lakeville Tuesday caused significant damage to the vehicles involved. Fire officials said that the crash happened on Route 140. The cars involved eventually came to a stop nearly a quarter mile apart. The department added that a second crash happened as approaching...
Driver seriously injured when vehicle goes into woods in Bourne

BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Bourne Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Head of the Bay Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
Filthy, emaciated Chihuahua found huddling along Malden bike path

MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police are investigating after a tiny, emaciated dog was found along a bike trail. On July 25, a good Samaritan found a Chihuahua huddling in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in the area of Dell and Branch streets in Malden.
Fall River Fire Department battles south end blaze, rescue two from roof

Fall River firefighters battled flames and rescued two people in a south end blaze. A call came in just after 7:20 p.m. for heavy fire showing at 784 Globe Street. According to Chief Roger St. Martin, crews arrived at 7:25 p.m. and rescued two people on the roof of the 3-story residential structure.
A roundtable talk with area police chiefs

Policing goes beyond law enforcement: from substance use disorder, to calls about behavioral health issues and a push for racial justice, our local police handle many complex issues. On The Point, we sit down with Chiefs from several towns to discuss how they’re responding, plus protocols for school safety, and how they handle staff shortages during the summer season.
Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery

Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker

BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
Fall River used car dealer sentenced to no prison time in money laundering scheme

BOSTON – The owner of a used car dealership in Fall River has been sentenced for money laundering. 53-year-old Augustine Osemwegie was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to six months of home confinement and two years of supervised release. Osemwegie was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500 and forfeiture. On April 21, 2022, Osemwegie pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.
