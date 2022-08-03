Read on www.firefighternation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Kingston Launches New "Historic House Plaque Program"Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Eversource Reliability Project Expected to Begin Construction in KingstonDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
Man charged with arson in Fall River fire
The investigation continues into what caused a stroller to catch fire in the stairwell of a Fall River apartment building Wednesday evening.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford woman accused of driving car at police
(WJAR) — In the middle of an attempt to arrest a Cranston man on outstanding warrants, Fall River police said the man's girlfriend drove her car at them on Thursday morning. Fall River police said two officers were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park, leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Adam Hout of Cranston, on drug charges and resisting arrest.
ABC6.com
Mansfield man, 39, accused of stabbing neighbor
MANFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Mansfield man is accused of stabbing his neighbor outside of an apartment early Friday morning. Mansfield police received a call from a man just after 3 a.m., who said he was followed and stabbed on Francis Avenue. Jason Moore, 39, is accused of stabbing...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest two after suspect crashes into cars, drives at officers, injuring one
Fall River Police arrested a couple early this morning, one of which is accused of driving at officers and smashing into several parked cars. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 1:00 a.m., Officers MacDonald and Bailey, were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park. Their investigation led to the arrest of Adam Hout, 36 from Cranston, RI on drug charges and resisting arrest. While Officers MacDonald and Bailey were in the park making this arrest, Hout’s girlfriend, Sarah Guy, 29 of New Bedford, drove her vehicle onto the grass and accelerated toward Officer MacDonald forcing him to move out of the way of the vehicle. At this point, Guy left the park area in the direction of South Main Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest man in connection to shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police said that they arrested a man that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened last week on County Street. Police said that 20-year-old Geovante Baez, of Stoughton, is charged with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharge, firing a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and three counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Tenants rescued from roof amid stairwell fire
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
ABC6.com
‘You could hear the screams, you can hear the shock’: Cranston store owner describes moments after man was shot
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — “Last night, I happened to be in the shop and I heard a shot and ran outside,” Dennis Horton, a store owner, described the moments after a man was shot in Cranston Wednesday night. “You could hear the screams. You could hear people...
Fall River Car Dealer Sentenced to Home Confinement for Money Laundering
FALL RIVER — The owner of a used car dealership in Fall River has been sentenced to six months of home confinement and two years of probation for laundering money for romance scammers and other fraudsters. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 53-year-old Milton resident Augustine Osemwegie was sentenced Wednesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Car crashes off side of road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed off the side of the road in Lincoln early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the Lincoln Woods, near the Twin River Casino. Rhode Island State Police said one car was involved and the driver was not injured.
Suspicious package found in Middleborough mailbox; State Police bomb squad called in
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The State Police bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was discovered in a mailbox on Wareham Street in Middleborough on Wednesday morning. “Yeah this is the stuff you kind of see in the movies like ‘Hurt Locker,’” said Tyler Mathena, who lives next...
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Crash in Lakeville leaves cars mangled
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Lakeville Tuesday caused significant damage to the vehicles involved. Fire officials said that the crash happened on Route 140. The cars involved eventually came to a stop nearly a quarter mile apart. The department added that a second crash happened as approaching...
capecod.com
Driver seriously injured when vehicle goes into woods in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Bourne Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Head of the Bay Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
WCVB
Filthy, emaciated Chihuahua found huddling along Malden bike path
MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police are investigating after a tiny, emaciated dog was found along a bike trail. On July 25, a good Samaritan found a Chihuahua huddling in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in the area of Dell and Branch streets in Malden.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Fire Department battles south end blaze, rescue two from roof
Fall River firefighters battled flames and rescued two people in a south end blaze. A call came in just after 7:20 p.m. for heavy fire showing at 784 Globe Street. According to Chief Roger St. Martin, crews arrived at 7:25 p.m. and rescued two people on the roof of the 3-story residential structure.
capeandislands.org
A roundtable talk with area police chiefs
Policing goes beyond law enforcement: from substance use disorder, to calls about behavioral health issues and a push for racial justice, our local police handle many complex issues. On The Point, we sit down with Chiefs from several towns to discuss how they’re responding, plus protocols for school safety, and how they handle staff shortages during the summer season.
fallriverreporter.com
Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery
Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker
BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River used car dealer sentenced to no prison time in money laundering scheme
BOSTON – The owner of a used car dealership in Fall River has been sentenced for money laundering. 53-year-old Augustine Osemwegie was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to six months of home confinement and two years of supervised release. Osemwegie was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500 and forfeiture. On April 21, 2022, Osemwegie pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.
Comments / 0