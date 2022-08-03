ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says

By Mariana Duran
The Tribune
 3 days ago

With its plentiful wineries, mild weather and stunning scenery, California’s Central Coast has become a hot spot for retirees — and travel websites are taking notice.

WorldAtlas included three San Luis Obispo County cities — Paso Robles, Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo — on its list of the 11 best small towns in retire in California .

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate,” the travel site said. “(Here) retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”

WorldAtlas praised Paso Robles as “a popular retirement spot for a small-town feel with big-city amenities,” highlighting the city’s “highly attractive downtown full of restaurants and cafes” as well as galleries, stores and breweries.

The site also mentions Paso Robles’ weekly farmers market.

“Set surrounded by wineries and picturesque hills, one gets easy access to the great outdoors with camping, golf, biking trails, and lakes,” WorldAtlas said. “The coast is only 30 minutes away from a beach escape with many seaside towns around.”

Stacie Smith, left, and Jennifer Hinckley, right, of Los Angeles, emptied their glasses while tasting at the Paso Robles Wine Festival in 2015. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

To the south, WorldAtlas highlighted Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo as top retirement communities.

The site describes Pismo Beach as a “classic beach community” renowned for spectacular sunsets, “long white beaches and fabulous wineries, inspiring many retirees to make a move.”

According to the site, Pismo Beach’s “great year-round weather” inspire daily strolls on the sand.

WorldAtlas also recommends fishing from the Pismo Beach Pier with its “fabulous views,” golfing in nearby courses and dining and shopping downtown.

An aerial view of San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston/jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The site called San Luis Obispo a “cultural, commercial, and entertainment hub on the state’s scenic Central Coast.”

“It is also right in the heart of wine country, so one can alternate between strolling along the shores and through the vineyards,” WorldAtlas said, and visiting Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, “one of the best-preserved examples of old Spanish architecture.”

“The great quality of life stemming from the happiness factor and diversified activities makes the community one of the most demanded locales to scenically retire,” the website said.

Here’s the complete list of California cities showcased by WorldAtlas as top retirement spots:

  • Auburn
  • Eureka
  • Grass Valley
  • Hemet
  • Moraga
  • Palm Springs
  • Paso Robles
  • Pismo Beach
  • Rio Vista
  • San Luis Obispo
  • Sierra Madre

The Tribune

