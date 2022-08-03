Here’s when Will Hardy will make his Utah Jazz coaching debut (it will not be in the USA)

Read on www.deseret.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
Golf Digest
Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green
In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
Donovan Mitchell's Incredible Tweet On Friday
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell quote tweeted a tweet of a video from his AAU basketball days in high school. Mitchell has been in a lot of trade rumors this offseason with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat being two of the teams mentioned as potential destinations.
‘Overwhelming Feeling’: Donovan Mitchell To Leave Utah Jazz?
The Utah Jazz have been giving some mixed signals regarding their interest level in trading NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. While the franchise looks like they are heading toward a rebuild with Danny Ainge already unloading Royce O’Neale and Rudy Gobert, things are moving much slower regarding Mitchell. The Jazz...
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Have Happened If Hakeem Olajuwon Didn't Resolve The Beef With The Houston Rockets
Hakeem Olajuwon is often remembered as the greatest Houston Rocket of all time. After being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, Olajuwon embarked on a legendary career with the Rockets. That included becoming the all-time leader in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Olajuwon was a two-time Finals MVP that helped the Rockets win back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
Yardbarker
Rockets Legend Reminds Ja Morant Who Michael Jordan Was During The 90s
HOUSTON —Kobe Bryant. LeBron James. Magic Johnson. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. No one answer will ever determine who is the greatest player in NBA history. But the consensus believes that Michael Jordan is the greatest player in league history. Jordan's debate for the "GOAT" title goes beyond his 6-0 NBA Finals...
deseret.com
Why the Utah Jazz went to the head of the class in ESPN’s latest offseason grades
The Utah Jazz are a step ahead of their Western Conference competition in respect to offseason moves, according to ESPN’s latest NBA offseason grades. Kevin Pelton handed the Jazz the lone A grade grade among Western Conference teams in his evaluation of how the offseason has gone so far.
ESPN Grades Jazz's Controversial Offseason Maneuvers
Danny Ainge goes under the microscope.
NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Headlines This Heat-Jazz Trade
Some people will tell you that life is a rat race. You don’t have to participate, but don’t complain if you get left behind if you refuse to run. Pat Riley knows this. He’s been running for as long as NBA fans can remember. As a general...
deseret.com
BYU golfer Carson Lundell fares well at Utah Korn Ferry event, other former Cougars in contention
Carson Lundell couldn’t stop shaking his head. He had just made a bogey after hitting his drive some 325 yards, within 80 yards of the green on his final hole in his first round at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club. Lundell’s shot from...
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Israel All-Star Select Team
Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers look to win their second game in Israel.
LOOK: Draymond Green's Instagram Story On Thursday
Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green posted something to his Instagram story on Thursday. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this past season for their fourth title in eight seasons.
deseret.com
Utah State football gets commitment from East High’s Zion Andreasen
Utah State football received an in-state commitment from an East High product. Zion Andreasen, part of the class of 2023, committed to the Aggies, announcing his decision on Twitter. “COMMITTED!!! Thank you @CoachAlexDevine (Utah State’s defensive line coach) for this incredible opportunity!! Thank you to all of my coaches and...
deseret.com
‘They play to their level of competition’: What anonymous coaches say about BYU’s football program
One of the highlights of the annual Athlon Sports college football preview is the section that accompanies each team page and allows opposing coaches to anonymously dish, or diss, on various programs throughout the country. The printed editions hit newsstands in June at the cost of $11.99 per copy. The...
deseret.com
BYU football gets commitment from Oklahoma lineman
On the same day BYU opened fall camp, the Cougars’ football program received another commitment for their 2023 recruiting class. This one comes from Oklahoma defensive lineman Andrew Heinig, who announced his commitment via Instagram on Thursday. Heinig hails from Glenpool, Oklahoma, and is listed at 6-foot-6 and 255...
On This Day In NBA History: August 6 - The "Phildelphia 76ers" Are Born
On this day in 1962, the Syracuse Nationals were rebranded to the Philadelphia 76ers after relocating to Philadelphia and being acquired by new ownership.
Mavericks Star Makes NBA Championship Admission
Arguably the best young player in the entire NBA, the 23-year-old Slovenian Mavericks Star Luka Doncic has been making positive comments many fans love to hear. During an exclusive interview with Marca in Paris, Doncic said:. “I always want more, I want to win the ring, and hopefully, I will...
FOX Sports
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ranks No. 2
Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 2, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s career highlights:
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball receives commitment from Idaho’s Kambree Barber
After the commitment on Tuesday of high schooler Ali’a Matavao and the addition on Wednesday of Gabby Bosquez, who transferred to BYU from Arizona State and will be eligible this fall, the BYU women’s basketball team added another commitment to a future recruiting class on Thursday. The Cougars...
