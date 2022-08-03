Ulta’s Forever Fabulous Sale: Save Up to 50% on Beauty Brands, Including Urban Decay, Kate Somerville and More

Read on www.etonline.com
Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!
Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale for 30% Off Right Now: Shop TikTok's Favorite Trending Styles
TikTok users can't get enough of one category these days: jeans. From the cult-favorite picks from Gap to the $10 Walmart jeans, there is plenty of affordable denim for your wardrobe year-round. But now, TikTok's biggest denim fans are turning to another beloved brand for their jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch.
The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are On Sale for 30% Off Right Now
One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a sale you don't want to miss. American Eagle's Aerie put its viral Crossover Legging on sale for 30% off. The legging with a criss-cross, ultra-flattering waist has been a hot item on TikTok and the collection was updated with a flare legging recently.
UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers
There's no denying that UGG sandals and slippers are a cozy at-home staple. The good news is that Amazon has tons of discounts on the brand celebrities just can't get enough. While UGGs are one of the most popular cozy shoes worn by A-listers, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save on Boots, Jackets and More Fall Fashion
If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals already up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable. Nordstrom Rack is chock full of everything you'll need...
Amazon Prime memberships offer tons of perks—save up to 50% for those who qualify
Amazon Prime memberships let you save big on everyday essentials and they're available at discounted prices right now—learn more here.
Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Patio Set Is Better Than Their Cushioned and More Expensive Furniture
It's easy to assume that outdoor furniture will never be as good as your indoor accent chairs or sofa, but Amazon shoppers have found another option that proves chilling outside can be just as comfortable. The most recent find worth adding to your cart is the Keter Wicker Patio Set, which shows that looks — or materials, actually — can be deceiving.
Shop The Best Dyson Deals: Save up to $120 on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifying Fans
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. However, for this summer's there's a few Dyson Deals we cannot ignore. Top rated vacuums and air purifiers are marked down with the best discounts that typically only get seen during the holiday season.
Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Bags 'Hold a Lot More Than You Think,' and They're 56% Off
As the summer months come to an end, you may be already thinking about how you can move camp clothes and beach towels out of the way. Rather than simply stuff them into the back of the closet, it's worth investing in a set of storage bags, which can serve as an organizational vessel to keep everything in place.
Men in Skirts
The biggest fashion trend of the year! Male skirts are having a moment. Check out how these celebs styled the look on the red carpet.
Major Walmart Beauty Deals on Marc Jacobs, EltaMD, Peter Thomas Roth and More
Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals just in time to stock up on your faves during Back to School season. From swimsuits to headphones and home goods, Walmart has dropped thousands of savings this summer. The deals that caught our attention are all about beauty. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and summer-ready SPF like EltaMD's tinted sunscreen, you don't want to miss the savings before you get outside to soak up the sun.
A $425 Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call 'Better Than a Dyson' Has Been Slashed to Just $140 at Amazon
Even if you like the ease and versatility of a robot vacuum cleaner, there's nothing quite like the freedom of using a traditional stick vacuum. After all, a cordless vacuum gives you the luxury of traveling around the house — without being bogged down by a tangled cord. If...
Lululemon Launched Its First-Ever Workout Shoe — Here's How to Get The New Chargefeel Sneakers
Lululemon now has workout shoes. The popular activewear brand has launched the first workout shoe of their now five footwear styles — a newer category for the sporty retailer. The Lululemon Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe comes after the release of the Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe. The Chargefeel Mid Workout Shoe is now available to shop, but hurry because sizes are selling out fast!
Best Buy Just Launched a Huge Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More
Best Buy just launched its Anniversary Sale today and the savings are epic. Celebrating the retailer's anniversary, discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket items from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale has everything from laptops and TVs to vacuums and massage guns marked down now.
Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Major Sale on Sandals — Save Up to 73% on Steve Madden, Birkenstock and More
Now you can get ready for days in the sun and lounging at the beach with Nordstrom Rack's Sandals Sale, featuring up to 73% off sandals styles from major brands like Madewell, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Crocs and so many more. Summer is here, which means it's time to slip...
Tons of Oxo's Clever Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Are Marked Down at Amazon, with Prices as Low as $4
Whether you're trying to extend the shelf life of some tasty leftovers or prep meals for school or work, good quality food storage containers are a must. And thanks to its variety and clever designs, Oxo's containers are one of our favorite ways to keep food fresh both on the go or at home.
The Best White Pants for Women in Summer 2022 — Good American, Spanx, Madewell and More
Summer is the perfect season to wear breezy white pants. At last, we can now pull out all those floral blouses, braided wedges and crisp, white pants from the back corners of our closet and finally treat our summer wardrobe to the light and airy touch it deserves. As decreed...
Back to School 2022: Shop The 25 Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage
Back to School season is officially here, which means it's time to take stock of your kitchen and home office to figure out how to make the best of your space for the new school year. Since most of us continue to spend more time at home — cooking, baking and, well, snacking more — there's no need to hire a professional organizer. Instead, we gathered some of the best ideas found on Amazon with great deals to help you up your home organization game.
Hailey Bieber’s nail artist shares how you can recreate ‘glazed donut’ nails in 5 steps
Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt explains how she created Hailey Bieber’s viral glazed donut nails using products from O.P.I.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Favorite Sneakers Are Now Available at Nordstrom: Shop the Celeb-Loved Allbirds Styles
We might know and love Carrie Bradshaw's eclectic style and penchant for Manolo's, but the woman who brought her to life has an equally fabulous taste in fashion. Whether she's on the best or worst dressed list, we can always expect Sarah Jessica Parker to show out in a cool statement coat, ornate couture gown, and fascinating headpiece that only she can pull off. For the days when she's not dressed up for the red carpet, the actress and producer loves to hit the streets of NYC in style and comfort with a pair of Allbirds sneakers, now available at Nordstrom.
