Shaquille O’Neal Criticizes Kevin Durant for Trade Request

The Big Diesel has some qualms with the Nets’ star asking out of Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant’s reported trade request has developed into one of the most significant story lines in the NBA this offseason, but has also become quite polarizing with figures from around the league weighing in on whether the Nets ’ star is justified in asking out of Brooklyn.

Shaquille O’Neal for one finds himself in the latter category.

In a Tuesday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show , the Hall of Fame center and current NBA on TNT analyst sounded off on Durant wanting out of a team he helped put together. The Big Diesel broke out a metaphor to describe the star forward’s trade request when asked where he thought Durant would be best positioned next season.

“When you put a house together, you should live in it …” O’Neal began. “You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work; I guess you go buy another house. You know, he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.”

Among the teams reportedly working to put together a package for Durant are the Celtics . Boston, who eliminated Brooklyn on a run to the NBA Finals last season, would be expected to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of any deal for the two-time Finals MVP.

However, Shaq isn’t exactly thrilled about the idea of a Durant-Brown swap. In fact, he told Eisen the Celtics would be better served by holding on to the 25-year-old All-Star.

“No, not at all,” O’Neal said. “You have a young nucleus that you can build and you can trust; I would keep [Jaylen Brown]. I don’t know what everyone else was watching, but Jaylen was hanging pretty tough with Durant. Looked like that to me. So, no. The answer is no.”

Before Eisen could pivot to his next question, O’Neal clarified his thoughts on a Durant-Celtics trade even further.

“Excuse me, the answer is hell no.”

Durant is reportedly planning to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai sometime this week, sources told Heavy . The details of the reported meeting are unknown, but it’s believed the two sides will discuss how Brooklyn has found other teams’ trade offers for Durant unappealing thus far.

