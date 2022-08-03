Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022 concert lineup features Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rob Zombie and more
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022 not only brings bikers from across the nation to South Dakota, but also brings high-profile entertainment throughout the rally.
Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 13, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will feature a full concert lineup that includes performances from Lynrd Skynyrd, Ice-T and Clay Walker. Here's a look at some of the biggest performers at this year's rally at Eye Candy, Buffalo Chip, Iron Horse, Full Throttle and Shade Valley Camp Resort. You can see the full list of concerts and venues on the Sturgis Rally's website.
Friday, Aug. 5: Quiet Riot, Judd Hoos at Buffalo Chip
- Barnyard Stompers
- Quiet Riot
- Judd Hoos
- DJ Hulio
- Camp Comfort
- Tumbleweed
- 6 p.m.: Steele River Band
- 8 p.m.: Cowboy - the ultimate Kid Rock tribute
- 10:30 p.m.: Yelawolf - Y Sometimes, Shooter Jennings
Saturday, Aug. 6: The Art of Rap at Buffalo Chip
- Molly Hatchet
Eye Candy Saloon
- Gordo
Iron Horse Saloon
- 6 p.m.: Steele River Band
- 8 p.m.: Cowboy - the ultimate Kid Rock tribute
- 10:30 p.m.: Jack Russell's Great White
- 8 p.m.: Jackson Taylor & The Sinners
- 10 p.m.: Matt Farris
Buffalo Chip
- The Art of Rap - Ice-T, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DJ Kevie Kev and DJ Boogie Black
- Buckcherry
- DJ Hulio
- Tumbleweed
Sunday, Aug. 7: Lynyrd Skynrd at Buffalo Chip, Clay Walker at Iron Horse
Full Throttle Saloon
- Slaughter
Eye Candy Saloon
- Gordo
Shade Valley Camp Resort
- 6 p.m.: Matt Farris
- 8 p.m.: Logan Mize
- 10 p.m.: Uncle Kracker
Iron Horse Saloon
- 6 p.m.: Steele River Band
- 8 p.m.: Cowboy - the ultimate Kid Rock tribute
- 10:30 p.m.: Clay Walker
Buffalo Chip
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Bush
- Devon Worley Band
- DJ Hulio
- Tumbleweed
Monday, Aug. 8: Tesla at Full Throttle, Rob Zombie at Buffalo Chip
Full Throttle Saloon
- Tesla
Eye Candy Saloon
- Michael Morrow & The Culprits
Shade Valley Camp Resort
- 8 p.m.: Tim Montana
- 10 p.m.: LOCASH
Iron Horse Saloon
- 6 p.m.: The Comancheros
- 8 p.m.: Chris Hawkey
- 10:30 p.m.: Hairball
Buffalo Chip
- Rob Zombie
- Lita Ford
- Foundry
- DJ Hulio
- Tumbleweed
Tuesday, Aug. 9: Hairball at Iron Horse, Chase Matthew at Full Throttle
Shade Valley Camp Resort
- 8 p.m.: Stephen Pearcy
- 10 p.m.: LOCASH
Eye Candy Saloon
- Michael Morrow & The Culprits
Iron Horse Saloon
- 6 p.m.: The Comancheros
- 8 p.m.: Chris Hawkey
- 10:30 p.m.: Hairball
Full Throttle Saloon (check website for time updates)
- Chase Matthew
Buffalo Chip
- Papa Roach
- Falling in Reverse
- Hollywood Undead
- Bad Wolves
- DJ Hulio
- Tumbleweed
Wednesday, Aug. 10: Saliva at Shade Valley Camp, Travis Tritt at Buffalo Chip
Shade Valley Camp Resort
- 8 p.m.: Tantric
- 10 p.m.: Saliva
Eye Candy Saloon
- Michael Morrow & The Culprits
Full Throttle Saloon
- Blackberry Smoke
Iron Horse Saloon
- 6 p.m.: The Comancheros
- 8 p.m.: Otherwise
- 10:30 p.m.: Hairball
Buffalo Chip
- Travis Tritt
- Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners
- Williams & Ree
- DJ Hulio
- Tumbleweed
Thursday, Aug. 11: Jackyl at Full Throttle, Jon Pardi at Buffalo Chip
Eye Candy Saloon
- Moonshine Voodoo
Full Throttle Saloon
- Jackyl
Iron Horse Saloon
- 6 p.m. to Midnight: Bass Lords
Buffalo Chip
- Jon Pardi
- Williams & Ree
- DJ Hulio
- Tumbleweed
Friday, Aug. 12: Puddle at Buffalo Chip
Eye Candy Saloon
- Moonshine Voodoo
Full Throttle Saloon
- Jackyl
Iron Horse Saloon
- 6 p.m.: Dan Brekke Band
- 8 p.m.: Diamonds & Whiskey
- 10:30 p.m.: Blackhawk
Buffalo Chip
- Puddle of Mudd
- Pop Evil
- Zillion
- DJ Hulio
- Tumbleweed
Saturday, Aug. 13: Back in Black at Buffalo Chip
Eye Candy Saloon
- Moonshine Voodoo
Eye Candy Saloon
- Centerville All Stars
Iron Horse Saloon
- 6 p.m.: Dan Brekke Band
- 8 p.m.: Struggle Jennings
- 10:30 p.m.: Ghostface Killah
Buffalo Chip
- Back in Black
- Blacklite District
- DJ Hulio
- Tumbleweed
Erich Fisher is a digital producer with USA Today Networks. Reach him at efisher@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETFisher24.
Comments / 0