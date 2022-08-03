ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022 concert lineup features Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rob Zombie and more

By Erich Fisher, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022 not only brings bikers from across the nation to South Dakota, but also brings high-profile entertainment throughout the rally.

Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 13, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will feature a full concert lineup that includes performances from Lynrd Skynyrd, Ice-T and Clay Walker. Here's a look at some of the biggest performers at this year's rally at Eye Candy, Buffalo Chip, Iron Horse, Full Throttle and Shade Valley Camp Resort. You can see the full list of concerts and venues on the Sturgis Rally's website.

Friday, Aug. 5: Quiet Riot, Judd Hoos at Buffalo Chip

  • Barnyard Stompers
  • Quiet Riot
  • Judd Hoos
  • DJ Hulio
  • Camp Comfort
  • Tumbleweed
  • 6 p.m.: Steele River Band
  • 8 p.m.: Cowboy - the ultimate Kid Rock tribute
  • 10:30 p.m.: Yelawolf - Y Sometimes, Shooter Jennings

Saturday, Aug. 6: The Art of Rap at Buffalo Chip

  • Molly Hatchet

Eye Candy Saloon

  • Gordo

Iron Horse Saloon

  • 6 p.m.: Steele River Band
  • 8 p.m.: Cowboy - the ultimate Kid Rock tribute
  • 10:30 p.m.: Jack Russell's Great White
  • 8 p.m.: Jackson Taylor & The Sinners
  • 10 p.m.: Matt Farris

Buffalo Chip

  • The Art of Rap - Ice-T, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DJ Kevie Kev and DJ Boogie Black
  • Buckcherry
  • DJ Hulio
  • Tumbleweed

Sunday, Aug. 7: Lynyrd Skynrd at Buffalo Chip, Clay Walker at Iron Horse

Full Throttle Saloon

  • Slaughter

Eye Candy Saloon

  • Gordo

Shade Valley Camp Resort

  • 6 p.m.: Matt Farris
  • 8 p.m.: Logan Mize
  • 10 p.m.: Uncle Kracker

Iron Horse Saloon

  • 6 p.m.: Steele River Band
  • 8 p.m.: Cowboy - the ultimate Kid Rock tribute
  • 10:30 p.m.: Clay Walker

Buffalo Chip

  • Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Bush
  • Devon Worley Band
  • DJ Hulio
  • Tumbleweed

Monday, Aug. 8: Tesla at Full Throttle, Rob Zombie at Buffalo Chip

Full Throttle Saloon

  • Tesla

Eye Candy Saloon

  • Michael Morrow & The Culprits

Shade Valley Camp Resort

  • 8 p.m.: Tim Montana
  • 10 p.m.: LOCASH

Iron Horse Saloon

  • 6 p.m.: The Comancheros
  • 8 p.m.: Chris Hawkey
  • 10:30 p.m.: Hairball

Buffalo Chip

  • Rob Zombie
  • Lita Ford
  • Foundry
  • DJ Hulio
  • Tumbleweed

Tuesday, Aug. 9: Hairball at Iron Horse, Chase Matthew at Full Throttle

Shade Valley Camp Resort

  • 8 p.m.: Stephen Pearcy
  • 10 p.m.: LOCASH

Eye Candy Saloon

  • Michael Morrow & The Culprits

Iron Horse Saloon

  • 6 p.m.: The Comancheros
  • 8 p.m.: Chris Hawkey
  • 10:30 p.m.: Hairball

Full Throttle Saloon (check website for time updates)

  • Chase Matthew

Buffalo Chip

  • Papa Roach
  • Falling in Reverse
  • Hollywood Undead
  • Bad Wolves
  • DJ Hulio
  • Tumbleweed

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Saliva at Shade Valley Camp, Travis Tritt at Buffalo Chip

Shade Valley Camp Resort

  • 8 p.m.: Tantric
  • 10 p.m.: Saliva

Eye Candy Saloon

  • Michael Morrow & The Culprits

Full Throttle Saloon

  • Blackberry Smoke

Iron Horse Saloon

  • 6 p.m.: The Comancheros
  • 8 p.m.: Otherwise
  • 10:30 p.m.: Hairball

Buffalo Chip

  • Travis Tritt
  • Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners
  • Williams & Ree
  • DJ Hulio
  • Tumbleweed

Thursday, Aug. 11: Jackyl at Full Throttle, Jon Pardi at Buffalo Chip

Eye Candy Saloon

  • Moonshine Voodoo

Full Throttle Saloon

  • Jackyl

Iron Horse Saloon

  • 6 p.m. to Midnight: Bass Lords

Buffalo Chip

  • Jon Pardi
  • Williams & Ree
  • DJ Hulio
  • Tumbleweed

Friday, Aug. 12: Puddle at Buffalo Chip

Eye Candy Saloon

  • Moonshine Voodoo

Full Throttle Saloon

  • Jackyl

Iron Horse Saloon

  • 6 p.m.: Dan Brekke Band
  • 8 p.m.: Diamonds & Whiskey
  • 10:30 p.m.: Blackhawk

Buffalo Chip

  • Puddle of Mudd
  • Pop Evil
  • Zillion
  • DJ Hulio
  • Tumbleweed

Saturday, Aug. 13: Back in Black at Buffalo Chip

Eye Candy Saloon

  • Moonshine Voodoo

Eye Candy Saloon

  • Centerville All Stars

Iron Horse Saloon

  • 6 p.m.: Dan Brekke Band
  • 8 p.m.: Struggle Jennings
  • 10:30 p.m.: Ghostface Killah

Buffalo Chip

  • Back in Black
  • Blacklite District
  • DJ Hulio
  • Tumbleweed

Erich Fisher is a digital producer with USA Today Networks. Reach him at efisher@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETFisher24.

