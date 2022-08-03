ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

2 incumbents win, 2 lose in Lenawee County commissioner primary elections

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
It was a mixed night Tuesday for incumbents on the Lenawee County Board of Commissioners.

Two sitting commissioners, Dawn Bales of Madison Township and Terry Collins of Adrian, won their primaries, while Jim Goetz of Ogden Township and Chris Wittenbach of Clinton Township finished second in theirs, Goetz by four votes.

In District 7, which covers Blissfield, Deerfield, Ogden, Palmyra, Ridgeway and Riga townships, Kevin Martis of Riga won the Republican primary with 951 votes to Goetz's 947. James Hart of Blissfield Township had 360.

There were no Democrats running in District 7, meaning that Martis — or Goetz if there is a recount that ends in his favor — will be unopposed in November.

In District 9 covering part of Adrian Township as well as Clinton, Franklin and Macon townships, it was challenger Jim Van Doren of Tipton who took the Republican primary against Wittenbach. Van Doren, the former executive director of Lenawee Now as well as a former Lenawee County commissioner, had 896 votes to Wittenbach's 547. Kim Goldmann of Franklin Township was third with 315 votes.

Van Doren will face Democrat Jeff DiCenzo of Adrian Township in November. DiCenzo was unopposed in his primary.

In District 4 covering Dover, Fairfield, Madison and Seneca townships, the incumbent Bales easily won the Republican nomination over challenger Beth Blanco of Clayton, 850-518.

There is no Democratic opposition in District 4.

In District 6 serving the west side of the city of Adrian, incumbent Terry Collins won the Republican primary over challenger Isaac Bowers, 807-619.

Collins will face Democrat Andrew Winckles in November. Winckles was unopposed in his primary.

The other county commissioner primaries were uncontested and yielded one general election contest, a rematch of 2020 in District 1 between incumbent Republican David Stimpson of Tecumseh and Democrat Bill Swift. Both are from Tecumseh. District 1 covers Tecumseh Township and Tecumseh city.

Democrat Karol "KZ" Bolton was unopposed in the District 5 primary and will face independent Gordon Gauss, an Adrian city commissioner, in November. District 5 covers Adrian's east side.

Republicans Dustin Krasny of Cambridge Township in District 2, Nancy Jenkins-Arno of Clayton in District 3 and Ralph Tillotson of Adrian Township in District 8 were unopposed on Tuesday and will have no Democratic opponent in November.

