Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – RiverStone Health, immunization clinic

The first day of school is almost here, which means students may need updated vaccine shots. With the busiest month at the RiverStone Immunization clinic, scheduling a vaccine appointment early is important. Brenda Koch, the Immunization Program Manager at RiverStone, says those worried about vaccine payments can call the clinic to discuss several options. The clinic also has plenty of goodies to give kids for a job well done in getting their shots. Immunizations are done by appointment only; call 406-247-3382 to schedule an appointment.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

MT Audobon hosts Bug & Brews

For all the insect lovers out there, the Montana Audobon center in Billings is hosting a fun and educational event for adults ages 21+ called Bugs & Brews. The event starts on Aug.12 and runs from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Registered guests can enjoy a locally made microbrew...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Go Find Out Campaign promotes Montana tourism

Visit Montana announced the launch of their Go Find Out Campaign on August 3. The press release says the campaign promotes travel throughout the state and showcases lesser-known traveling spots. With over 140,000 square miles of land, Montana offers plenty of wonders to explore. “Go Find Out is strategically designed...
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

The Best of Montana’s Homeland Foods

Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!. However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you. Top...
MONTANA STATE
Char-Koosta News

Governor Gianforte surveys Elmo Fire, urges Montanans to do their part to prevent wildfire

ELMO – Governor Greg Gianforte surveyed the Elmo Fire and received a briefing from incident command. “At more than 21,000 acres, the Elmo Fire is the most significant fire Montana has faced this year and the top priority fire in the state,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’m encouraged by the optimism of incident command as we head into the weekend, and am grateful to the over 500 personnel responding to protect lives and property.”
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Picnic in the park helps homeless

It’s a great way to help those who are less fortunate in our community; Picnic in the Park is a free event to support Billings’ homeless, low income, veteran and senior citizens and senior communities. It’s happening, Saturday, August 6th at South Park. It’s not only a great...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

A costly bite: school lunches no longer free in Montana

MONTANA - School Lunches are no longer free for students in the state as the federal waiver that was created due to the pandemic, has expired. A new 25-cent increase in lunches in Missoula are now raising school lunch prices to $3 or $3.25, a hefty increase after lunch was free for the last two years.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.

Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables

The Montana Department of Agriculture wants to keep homegrown food on local dinner tables and so it has signed a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture to promote local producers. The USDA granted Montana $600,000 from the $400 million Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program as part of the Biden administration’s […] The post USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!

We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT

