Fairfield Sun Times
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Montana
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hello, Montana – RiverStone Health, immunization clinic
The first day of school is almost here, which means students may need updated vaccine shots. With the busiest month at the RiverStone Immunization clinic, scheduling a vaccine appointment early is important. Brenda Koch, the Immunization Program Manager at RiverStone, says those worried about vaccine payments can call the clinic to discuss several options. The clinic also has plenty of goodies to give kids for a job well done in getting their shots. Immunizations are done by appointment only; call 406-247-3382 to schedule an appointment.
MT Audobon hosts Bug & Brews
For all the insect lovers out there, the Montana Audobon center in Billings is hosting a fun and educational event for adults ages 21+ called Bugs & Brews. The event starts on Aug.12 and runs from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Registered guests can enjoy a locally made microbrew...
Go Find Out Campaign promotes Montana tourism
Visit Montana announced the launch of their Go Find Out Campaign on August 3. The press release says the campaign promotes travel throughout the state and showcases lesser-known traveling spots. With over 140,000 square miles of land, Montana offers plenty of wonders to explore. “Go Find Out is strategically designed...
The Best of Montana’s Homeland Foods
Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!. However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you. Top...
Char-Koosta News
Governor Gianforte surveys Elmo Fire, urges Montanans to do their part to prevent wildfire
ELMO – Governor Greg Gianforte surveyed the Elmo Fire and received a briefing from incident command. “At more than 21,000 acres, the Elmo Fire is the most significant fire Montana has faced this year and the top priority fire in the state,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’m encouraged by the optimism of incident command as we head into the weekend, and am grateful to the over 500 personnel responding to protect lives and property.”
Billings barber turns haircuts into art, mentors new barbers entering trade
406 Elite Barber has growing reputation for fresh haircuts with a unique twist. As the shop celebrates its second year in business, co-owner Marlon Joe reflects on the journey that got him here.
Picnic in the park helps homeless
It’s a great way to help those who are less fortunate in our community; Picnic in the Park is a free event to support Billings’ homeless, low income, veteran and senior citizens and senior communities. It’s happening, Saturday, August 6th at South Park. It’s not only a great...
KULR8
A costly bite: school lunches no longer free in Montana
MONTANA - School Lunches are no longer free for students in the state as the federal waiver that was created due to the pandemic, has expired. A new 25-cent increase in lunches in Missoula are now raising school lunch prices to $3 or $3.25, a hefty increase after lunch was free for the last two years.
CodeRED warning system growing in Yellowstone County
The system called CodeRED has been up and running in for about 3.5 years, but some residents still don't know about it.
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
Montana Is Ready For This Favorite Event To Return. Need Tickets?
The annual Warrior Taste Fest is back and better than ever this year. I don't know anyone who doesn't love great art, unlimited food and drink samples, PLUS a live auction with money that goes right back into the organization. The first time I attended the event I was impressed,...
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
Wolf Advocates Seek to Disqualify Idaho, Montana From Federal Funding
Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states. The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a...
This Montana Community Has New Rules. Are You A Fan?
It's no shocker that I think this is a great thing. Again, I want to make sure that everyone understands that I have an issue with how disastrous it looks, not the reasons why people are opting to stay in what I named, "campers row". But there is a new...
USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables
The Montana Department of Agriculture wants to keep homegrown food on local dinner tables and so it has signed a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture to promote local producers. The USDA granted Montana $600,000 from the $400 million Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program as part of the Biden administration’s […] The post USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!
We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
