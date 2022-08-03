Read on www.ozarkradionews.com
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Quantrill throws 6 shutout innings, Guardians top Astros 4-1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill tossed six scoreless innings and Amed Rosario had a two-run single, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Saturday night. All-Star José Ramírez added two hits and an RBI, and Andres Gimenez and Myles Straw had two hits apiece. The Guardians pulled within 1 1/2 games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central with the combined six-hitter. Quantrill (8-5) struck out four with a lone walk, extending his winning streak to four and remaining undefeated at Progressive Field. The right-hander is 11-0 in 36 career games at the ballpark, including 26 starts for Cleveland. “Quantrill was right at the top of his game,” Houston bench coach Joe Espada said. “He did a really good job keeping us off-balance. He got the cutter going, the changeup, the sinker. We just ran into a pitcher executing his pitches.”
Tigers explode late, put away Rays
Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Garrett Hill recorded his second major league victory, and the host Detroit
Detroit Tigers spend lots of time on 2nd base in 9-1 rout of Tampa Bay Rays
Garrett Hill found himself in trouble in the first inning. Bases loaded, one out. The 26-year-old rookie escaped without damage, though, and despite a solo home run in the second inning, provided the Detroit Tigers with the best outing of his career in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park. ...
Orioles run winning streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Pirates
BALTIMORE (AP) — On a day the Orioles welcomed Eddie Murray, Brooks Robinson and Mike Mussina back to the ballpark, Baltimore’s less heralded 2022 team thrilled the home crowd again. Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Orioles won their fifth straight game, 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards with a pregame ceremony that included Murray and Mussina, and Robinson and Murray addressed the team before the game. McKenna, Jorge Mateo and Austin Voth aren’t household names like that Hall of Fame trio — but they helped add some more present-year excitement to all the nostalgia. “When there’s 40,000 fans out there and they’re showing up, yeah, it’s definitely a playoff atmosphere,” Voth said. “That fuels us as players for sure.”
Miami answers Romell Quioto’s brace in tie with CF Montreal
Romell Quioto scored twice for CF Montreal but Inter Miami twice found the equalizer on Saturday night to salvage a
Djordje Petrovich tallies clean sheet, Revs best Orlando City
Matt Polster’s seventh career goal opened the scoring, and the visiting New England Revolution went on to earn a 3-0
A profile of free agent center Alex Galchenyuk
Much of the chatter in hockey circles these days focuses around the games best and most eccentric players like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Nikita Kucherov. Among these storied names, few seem to be talked about as much as former No. 3 overall pick Alex Galchenyuk. The former Canadiens forward was seen as one of the most dynamic prospects in the 2012 NHL draft, a true center with game-breaking playmaking ability, and the future of the Canadiens franchise.
