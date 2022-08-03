ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

Wixom police investigate factory that put chemicals into Huron River

By Garret Ellison
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mlive.com

Comments / 2

Patrice Mcmonagle
3d ago

make them pay, the Huron river is all taped off in Milford and the kids can't swin in Kensington metropark!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter

ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wixom, MI
Wixom, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Metroparks along Huron River closed after chemical leak from Wixom factory

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chemical spill has shut down one of the busiest Metro Parks in Southeast Michigan to visitors as regulators work to better understand the extent of the problem. The leak of a cancer-causing chemical from a nearby manufacturing plant in Wixom prompted officials to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bradley
Detroit News

Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges

Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here

Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Chemicals#Great Lakes#Fish#Tribar Technologies#Hci Equity Partners
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Flint Journal

Border Patrol intercepts human smugglers crossing St. Clair River

ALGONAC, MI — U.S. Border Patrol agents said they thwarted a human smuggling attempt across the St. Clair River near Algonac at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. As agents watched a camera surveillance system overseeing an area between Michigan and Canada known for smuggling, they discovered a boat where they later arrested a 53-year-old Dominican man as well as a 25- and 26-year-old woman from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported.
ALGONAC, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy