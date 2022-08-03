ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Nat Geo's Critter Fixers host Vet For A Day in Philadelphia

 3 days ago

Some famous veterinarians were in Philadelphia to bring animal science to city schools.

The Critter Fixers are made up of Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges. They have a hit show on Nat Geo and Disney+ where they help animals in need.

On Monday they visited W.B. Saul High School for Agriculture in Philadelphia to host "Vet For A Day," a no cost program to bring the veterinary and animal sciences to city schools.

They say less than 2% of veterinarians in the United States are Black, so this is one of the missions they have to open up the field to a more diverse crowd.

Kira Fullwood is a student participating in Vet For A Day. She says she's learning so much about the field.

"I'm excited to see animals I've never seen. I think it's getting a lot of attention it gets us students to learn about animal science when we never would have thought about it before," she said.

For more information, you can find the Critter Fixers on https://cfvetforaday.com

