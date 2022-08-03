Woman found dead outside Decatur home identified

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman whose body was found dead on Sunday has been identified, according to officials.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told News 19 that the name of the 32-year-old woman was Britney Smith of Decatur.

Chunn added that there is no cause of death at this point in the investigation.

According to the Decatur Police Department, her death is being investigated as a possible overdose.

On Sunday, July 31, Decatur Police Officers responded to a home on Wilson Street around 11 a.m. after receiving a call saying there was a body outside of the house.

Officials said Smith’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for autopsy.

