ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

8/2/2022 Nick Bostic award

By Val Ellis
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilJmn_0h3ImnBF00
Nick Bostic gestures to the Loeb Stadium crowd Tuesday night while Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski presented him with the Marquis de Lafayette award.  Val Ellis | Summer Journalist

25-year-old was just driving by - and rescued children from a house fire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

WLPD respond to reported road rage on US 231

A man jumped in front of a woman’s moving car on U.S. 231 and Cumberland Avenue, punched the hood then lay down as if run over by the car when she was backing up, police said. The incident Monday started when the man was driving in the car behind...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
FOX59

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
The Exponent

A community thanks a hero

Lafayette Fire Chief Richard Doyle handed Nick Bostic a blue pullover jacket adorned with his fire department's logo. Bostic noted that it was a hot day, but he put the jacket on anyway. “I can stand the heat for a minute,” Bostic said. Bostic knows about intense heat. The...
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Driving
FOX59

2 juveniles injured in triple stabbing in Castleton; Woman in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Two juveniles were among the victims in a triple stabbing overnight that left a woman seriously injured in Castleton, IMPD says. According to police, a report of a stabbing came in around 12:22 a.m. from Ivywood Drive, near the intersection of E. 75th Street and Binford Boulevard. Three people were found with lacerations, […]
WTWO/WAWV

Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
readthereporter.com

Carmel cops need your help catching Carey Grove vandals

On the evening of July 9, the subjects pictured above were seen on surveillance video at Carey Grove Park in Carmel at the same time several park structures were defaced with spray paint. Carmel Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals for questioning regarding this incident. If you have any information on these people, please contact Officer Mason Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-42694.
CARMEL, IN
Motorious

California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop

Usually, cops don’t like getting involved in situations which involve civil disputes unless there’s a threat of physical harm or something else criminal. That’s what makes a story broadcast by ABC7 News Bay Area so strange. Not only did the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office get involved in what appears to be a business dispute, it went so far as to send four employees to raid an automotive shop in Indiana, all at the expense of California taxpayers. If we didn’t already have personal experiences of some rotten apples in law enforcement abusing their power, we would be completely astounded by the accusations being thrown around.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
FOX59

Noblesville firefighters help hot air balloon that had a bad landing

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Fire Department responded to an unusual call Tuesday night, helping a hot air balloon that had a difficult landing. A little before 8:30 p.m., NFD crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Monument Street. There they found the balloon had wrapped over some wires as the pilot was trying […]
clintoncountydailynews.com

Old Settlers Celebration Coming to Delphi

Delphi will be having the 166th edition of Old Settler Celebration on August 11-13. Come visit downtown Delphi for some great entertainment, food and carnival activities. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs for entertainment. On Thursday, August 11, Dan’s Fish Fry will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. Entertainment...
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy