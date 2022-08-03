ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago, NE

Winnebago health facility closed due to water main break; boil advisory issued

By Wesley Thoene
 3 days ago

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – A Winnebago Village water main break has prompted a water boil advisory in the area.

The break took place Wednesday morning, and the Tribe’s Facebook page said residents should boil water before using it. Water will be handed out to those in need.

According to a release from the Winnebago Tribe, the water main break has also closed down the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System. Twelve Clans Unity Hospital and Winnebago Public Health Department are included in this closure.

Emergency services are still available, however, and all outpatient appointments for Wednesday will be rescheduled.

COVID-19 testing appointments through drive-up testing are still available as well. The COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been postponed.

The healthcare facility serves around 10,000 Native Americans from the surrounding region and Winnebago Reservation. The hospital has an outpatient clinic, inpatient care, pharmacy, radiology, emergency care, medical laboratory, physical therapy, and social services.

Wellness programs offered in the community include physical, mental, safety, and social services.

