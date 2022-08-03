Man accidentally shoots, kills friend thinking gun was empty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)- An Oak Hill man is in jail over a phone charger. According to Oak Hill Police, on July 30th, a domestic call was called in about Gary Bogle threatening to end the lives of family members with a shotgun. When police arrived, the victim stated that an argument stemmed from missing a cellphone charger. When Bogle asked for the charger, the victim said that she didn’t know where she had placed it. Mr. Bogle then became aggravated and started throwing items such as a small hack saw at her, striking her in the arm. The victim then stated that Bogle began tearing up the house by knocking paintings off the wall and putting a hole in the hallway hall.

OAK HILL, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO