Man accidentally shoots, kills friend thinking gun was empty

Man critically injured in Charleston shooting; name released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is suffering from serious injuries Friday afternoon following an argument that ended with shots fired and five people detained. According to Charleston Police, a man was shot in the head. He is identified by Charleston Police as James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston. The incident...
Woman charged in fatal crash pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She was […]
West Virginia State Police seek suspect in road rage shooting incident
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, August 5, troopers from the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment responded to a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 64 East near 16th Street and Exit 11. During an apparent road rage incident, the driver of an unknown orange sedan fired one...
Investigation underway after man shot in the head on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department launched an investigation Friday after a man was shot in the head on the city’s West Side. According to investigators, the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the corner of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street. James Hambrick, 42, was exiting his 6th Street apartment when two vehicles stopped. Hambrick and the vehicles’ occupants had a verbal argument until people in the cars pulled out firearms and shot at Hambrick. The occupants left the scene.
Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter turns himself in
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who faces charges in connection with an attack on an Eyewitness News reporter has turned himself into authorities. Clayton Frank Kelley, 61, turned himself in on Friday at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with battery and destruction of property.
Charleston man accused of accidentally shooting, killing friend charged in incident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night on Charleston’s West Side. The Charleston Police Department said Marcus Lee Linville, 23, is charged with wanton endangerment after Dominique Poindexter 22 of Charleston, was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
Man receives maximum sentence for July 2021 altercation with Charleston police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who shot a gun at Charleston police officers during a July 2021 foot pursuit received the maximum time in prison for his actions. Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango sentenced Joseph Larch on Wednesday to between three and 15 years for attempted murder and 10 years for using a gun during the commission of a felony.
WVSP gets new technology for body discovery
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
Oak Hill man arrested and charged over a cell phone charger
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)- An Oak Hill man is in jail over a phone charger. According to Oak Hill Police, on July 30th, a domestic call was called in about Gary Bogle threatening to end the lives of family members with a shotgun. When police arrived, the victim stated that an argument stemmed from missing a cellphone charger. When Bogle asked for the charger, the victim said that she didn’t know where she had placed it. Mr. Bogle then became aggravated and started throwing items such as a small hack saw at her, striking her in the arm. The victim then stated that Bogle began tearing up the house by knocking paintings off the wall and putting a hole in the hallway hall.
Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Firearm Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Re’Shaun Lamonte Wilborne, 36, of Charleston, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, Wilborne...
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Galen Flowers, 40, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 6, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a federal search warrant at Flowers’s St. Albans home and at an adjoining property on which Flowers admitted he had been storing some of his property and other belongings, including several cars. DEA agents seized over 1,300 grams of actual methamphetamine and quantities of other controlled substances, including fentanyl, in connection with the search. Agents also seized 21 firearms and a stolen, loaded Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which Flowers had obtained in an exchange for drugs.
Man sentenced for attempted murder, firing at Charleston officer
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man convicted of attempted murder and firing at an officer in 2021 was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court this morning, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Joseph Larch was sentenced to three to 15 years on a charge of attempted murder and 10 […]
Police: Charleston man fatally shot by friend who thought gun was empty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:45 a.m., 8/2/22. A man was killed late Monday night in Charleston after accidentally being shot in the head by a friend, investigators said. Dominique Poindexter, 22, of Charleston was killed when his friend fired what was thought to be an unloaded gun in...
Woman arrested following crash with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman was arrested Wednesday following a car crash involving a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. According to the department, a deputy was driving east on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston when the other person entered from Park Avenue, striking the cruiser’s passenger side. Both vehicles received significant damage.
Eyewitness News reporter attacked while covering story about abandoned cars
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent announcement by Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton about cracking down on abandoned cars is producing an emotional response from residents in the county, including from one man who attacked veteran Eyewitness News Reporter Bob Aaron while covering the story. In a recent Facebook...
One killed in ATV crash in Mason County
LETART, W.Va. — A man died in an ATV crash early Friday morning in Mason County. The crash took place at around 1:30 a.m. on Lieving Road in Letart. The victim’s name was not immediately released.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in crash involving Kanawha County deputy cruiser
UPDATE: (2:45 p.m Aug. 3, 2022): A woman is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston this morning involving a four-door sedan and a Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy Ford Explorer cruiser. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Rebecca Copley, 38, of Charleston faces charges of “driving revoked, no insurance and failure to […]
Kanawha deputies search for missing woman
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. 25-year-old Alyssa Smith is homeless, but KCSO says that she is known to frequent Belle, Witcher Creek, Chelyan, Marmet, and Crown Hill. She is 5’4″ and thin. She has brown hair. Anyone who has any information […]
Late-night fire at Nitro Supermarket
UPDATE: The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to see what caused a fire at the Nitro Supermarket. Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes says the fire started on the second floor and the whole store is heavily smoke damaged. He says additionally, the store lost power in the fire so all of the […]
Mine explosions took heavy tolls on miners
“Oh, it was bad. The bodies of the victims were blown up unmercifully. I never did get over the memory, little children running up and asking if it was their daddy we were bringing out, women crying and screaming for their husbands. It was hard on your nerves.” Troy Phillips, rescuer, 1914 Eccles mine disaster.
