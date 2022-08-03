Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the medical staff

Read on www.houmatimes.com
Heart Doctor First in U.S. to Use New Stent System
GRAY, La. — Cardiologist Craig Walker, founder of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, says he’s the first in the country to use the Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system to improve implantation procedures to treat artery blockages in the legs. The procedure took place on Aug. 3 at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center with help from Dr. Matthew Finn.
Terrebonne General Wise and Well Program Empowers Residents
Terrebonne General Health System recently kicked off a new Well and Wise class. The class welcomed older residents by performing health screenings, giving resistance bands for home exercises, and class from Terrebonne General’s dietician in the Weight Management Department. The free Well and Wise program is educational and inspirational...
Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kick-Off Luncheon is August 16 in Thibodaux
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bayou area residents to unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The association will kick of the engagement with a luncheon on August 16. The organization is kicking...
Should Ascension Parish ban kratom? Several commenters weigh in during meeting
The introduction of an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of kratom drew several commenters, both for and against, to the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Aug. 4 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, kratom can be taken as a pill, crushed and...
Terrebonne General and MBP partner for free community cancer screenings
Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Houma, LA) are partnering to host a free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screening in Houma. Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.
Fr. Simon Peter, Karen David Award Finalists for Prestigious Catholic Extension Lumen Christi Award
The Lumen Christi Award is Catholic Extension’s highest honor given to people who radiate and reveal the light of Christ present in the communities where they serve. Each year, extension dioceses across the country submit nominations for the award. They remind us that faith is still a relevant force in our society and culture. They remind us that there is so much energy and generosity in our Church. They remind us that there are people willing to sacrifice for the good of others.
Local businesses and community “Pack the Bus” for local students
Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana coordinated a school supply drive to benefit children in need in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. With the help of the community, thousands of school supply items were collected for distribution through the school districts. “The Pack the Bus School Supply Drive helps...
Bayou Community Foundation celebrates completion of 8th home built for Hurricane Ida survivors in Dulac
Bayou Community Foundation, Holy Family Catholic Church, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux along with other project partners welcomed Hurricane Ida survivors Wayne and Angela Solet and family to their new home in Dulac nearly a year since the family lost everything in the Category four storm. The storm-resilient...
Terrebonne General, Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School Partner to Provide New STEM Program for Students
Terrebonne General Health System and Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School have announced a partnership to provide the new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program which will strengthen students’ understanding of math and science and encourage careers in healthcare. The partnership will go into effect this upcoming school year....
James Gill: A perpetual taxpayer ripoff, with the help of two mayors
Many millions of dollars bequeathed for the benefit of New Orleans residents have been snaffled over the years, and it may never stop if New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gets her way. The City Council has filed suit to stop Cantrell's shenanigans. The law may be on the council's side,...
LWCC announces 2021 Safest 70 Award Winners
Today, LWCC announced the 2021 Safest 70 Award recipients. Established in 2008, this award honors policyholders who share LWCC’s commitment to workplace safety. Recognized companies are fostering a culture of wellbeing in Louisiana’s workforce by establishing safe work environments. “LWCC has always prioritized workplace safety and will continue...
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
Tulane University student, sister killed in Hamptons housefire, family members expected to survive
A Tulane University student and her sister died while vacationing with their family in the Hamptons earlier this week, university officials announced.
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
Free school supplies handed out to communities in need
HOUMA, La. — School starts next week, so the Governor is giving away school supplies to help families get ready, with hundreds of families across Terrebonne parish gathering in Houma to collect school supplies. Whitney Celestine, mother of two, understands the importance of needing school supplies. “One less thing...
Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center offers limited time discount on enrollment
Grab your sneakers and sign up! Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is offering a discounted enrollment fee until Friday, August 12. The limited time enrollment fee is only $25. A membership gives guests access to the 60,000 square foot fitness center. The state of the art facility includes a full-service locker rooms, a warm water therapy and lap pool, strength training equipment, an indoor track, gymnasiums, child care, group exercise studios, and sports complex.
Captain Lena Kaman becomes first female commanding officer of Belle Chasse Naval Base
Captain Lena Kaman will be relieving Captain Todd Bruemer.
City of New Orleans offering utility assistance to some eligible renters
The city of New Orleans will host an event to assist renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection. The utility assistance event is scheduled to take place Aug. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Recreational Center located at 5601 Read Boulevard. Translators...
Former Postal Employee Charged with Embezzling the Mail
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to propose across-the-board raises for thousands of city employees
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is maneuvering to increase employee wages across all city departments in her administration’s latest attempt to deal with a crippling labor shortage. It would be the first across-the-board pay hike for city employees in several years, potentially covering every member of the city workforce. The administration...
