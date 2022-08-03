ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the medical staff

bizneworleans.com

Heart Doctor First in U.S. to Use New Stent System

GRAY, La. — Cardiologist Craig Walker, founder of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, says he’s the first in the country to use the Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system to improve implantation procedures to treat artery blockages in the legs. The procedure took place on Aug. 3 at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center with help from Dr. Matthew Finn.
GRAY, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Wise and Well Program Empowers Residents

Terrebonne General Health System recently kicked off a new Well and Wise class. The class welcomed older residents by performing health screenings, giving resistance bands for home exercises, and class from Terrebonne General’s dietician in the Weight Management Department. The free Well and Wise program is educational and inspirational...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General and MBP partner for free community cancer screenings

Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Houma, LA) are partnering to host a free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screening in Houma. Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Fr. Simon Peter, Karen David Award Finalists for Prestigious Catholic Extension Lumen Christi Award

The Lumen Christi Award is Catholic Extension’s highest honor given to people who radiate and reveal the light of Christ present in the communities where they serve. Each year, extension dioceses across the country submit nominations for the award. They remind us that faith is still a relevant force in our society and culture. They remind us that there is so much energy and generosity in our Church. They remind us that there are people willing to sacrifice for the good of others.
SCHRIEVER, LA
houmatimes.com

Local businesses and community “Pack the Bus” for local students

Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana coordinated a school supply drive to benefit children in need in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. With the help of the community, thousands of school supply items were collected for distribution through the school districts. “The Pack the Bus School Supply Drive helps...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General, Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School Partner to Provide New STEM Program for Students

Terrebonne General Health System and Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School have announced a partnership to provide the new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program which will strengthen students’ understanding of math and science and encourage careers in healthcare. The partnership will go into effect this upcoming school year....
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LWCC announces 2021 Safest 70 Award Winners

Today, LWCC announced the 2021 Safest 70 Award recipients. Established in 2008, this award honors policyholders who share LWCC’s commitment to workplace safety. Recognized companies are fostering a culture of wellbeing in Louisiana’s workforce by establishing safe work environments. “LWCC has always prioritized workplace safety and will continue...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Free school supplies handed out to communities in need

HOUMA, La. — School starts next week, so the Governor is giving away school supplies to help families get ready, with hundreds of families across Terrebonne parish gathering in Houma to collect school supplies. Whitney Celestine, mother of two, understands the importance of needing school supplies. “One less thing...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center offers limited time discount on enrollment

Grab your sneakers and sign up! Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is offering a discounted enrollment fee until Friday, August 12. The limited time enrollment fee is only $25. A membership gives guests access to the 60,000 square foot fitness center. The state of the art facility includes a full-service locker rooms, a warm water therapy and lap pool, strength training equipment, an indoor track, gymnasiums, child care, group exercise studios, and sports complex.
THIBODAUX, LA
L'Observateur

Former Postal Employee Charged with Embezzling the Mail

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.

