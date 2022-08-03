Read on www.foodandwine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Related
recipesgram.com
Quick Baileys Tiramisu (15-Minute Recipe)
This easy Baileys tiramisu is ideal indulgent dessert for sharing with family and friends. It will take you just 15 minutes to make it, plus at least 6 hours (or preferably overnight) chilling. Servings 6 to 8. Ingredients:. 500 grams mascarpone. 50 grams caster sugar. 1 teaspoon vanilla paste (or...
Marcella Hazan's Pasta Sauce is Perfect for Summer
(Tomer Applebaum/Haertez.com) The recipe contains just four ingredients and is so easy to make that haute cuisine fans initially thought it was a hoax. Others deemed it "slightly eccentric." Then they tasted the rich, velvety sauce and knew it was anything but amateurish.
recipesgram.com
Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)
Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Said Her 3 Ingredient Penne Pecorino Recipe Is ‘the Perfect Pasta’
Ree Drummond has a number of quick and easy pasta recipes, including her penne pecorino which involves just three ingredients and is a snap to make. The Pioneer Woman star’s pasta dish doesn’t skimp on flavor even though there’s not much in it. Ree Drummond makes a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recipesgram.com
Pina Colada Tiramisu
Piña colada tiramisu is the perfect dessert for me because I really like the taste of Piña colada cocktail and tiramisu cake. This dessert is the best weekend treat to relax and enjoy la bella vita. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 lb. mascarpone cheese, room temperature. 4...
Why Two Jean-Georges Alums Opened a Restaurant 'in the Middle of Nowhere'
When Brendan Ullman and Tyler O'Toole met in 2017 as young chefs at Jean-Georges, the two-Michelin-star namesake restaurant of Jean-George Vongerichten, they soon fell into a post-work ritual. After an intense shift that ended at 3 a.m., says Ullman, "we didn't have anywhere local to get drinks, because the bar across the street had closed down." The best they could do was a 24-hour drugstore that sold beer.
Raspberry Clafoutis: Part Pancake, Part Custard, ALL Delicious!
The post Raspberry Clafoutis: Part Pancake, Part Custard, ALL Delicious! appeared first on Seniors Guide.
HGTV
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
If cinnamon rolls are your favorite dessert, you'll love this sweet dairy-free alternative. Perfectly sweet, these are so easy to make that they will rival any store-bought ones. You can preserve them in the freezer and heat them up any day for a delicious treat. If cinnamon rolls are your...
RELATED PEOPLE
Food & Wine
Pumpkin Spice Oreo Cookies Are Returning for the First Time Since 2017
More so than many brands, Oreo prides itself on its parade of neverending new flavors and varieties. Already in 2022 alone, we've covered limited edition runs of Oreo Pride packs, a new ice cream-inspired Neapolitan flavor, and a truly bizarre Ritz cracker and Oreo cookie mashup. But though Oreo is...
Ti' Punch
Don't be fooled by the simplicity of this Guadeloupean cocktail from scholar and cookbook author Jessica B. Harris — it packs a ton of flavor due to its use of white rhum agricole. Unlike most rums, which are made from fermented molasses or sugarcane byproducts, rhum agrciole is made from fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, which gives it wild, vegetal, grassy flavors and aromas entirely unlike other rums. (Rhum is the French spelling of "rum.") "This is a classical drink of the Creole world," Harris wrote of Ti' Punch in her 2013 book, Rum Drinks: 50 Caribbean Cocktails, from Cuba Libre to Rum Daisy. "It is, in fact, a French Antillian cousin of Brazil's caipirinha. In some parts of the French-Caribbean, it's called a C.R.S for its three ingredients: citron (lime), rhum (no translation necessary!) and sucre (sugar)." Harris prefers unrefined cane sugar for the molasses note it brings to the drink, which complement the more verdant cane sugar-notes from the rhum agricole. Serving Ti' Punch at room temperature as is traditional opens up the aromatic, herbal notes in the rum. If you prefer, you can serve it chilled for a smoother drink; just be sure to dissolve the sugar before adding the ice. Harris likes to serve this potent cocktail with hors d'oeuvres to kick off her dinner parties; try pairing it with her Bacon-Wrapped Watermelon Rind Pickles for a treat.
Food & Wine
Is Your Hosting Game A Little Rusty? A New Breed of Party Planner Has Your Back
The art of hosting — meticulously planning a menu, shopping for ingredients, wrangling guests, and making it all look (and, most importantly, feel) enjoyable — has evolved dramatically over the last decade thanks to Instagram, a global pandemic, and delivery booze. Despite the pandemic, a 2020 Mintel report found that 177 million U.S. adults hosted at home in 2019, with an average of seven events hosted per household per year. Even still, many of us might be feeling a little rusty after a couple of years of social distancing. Don't worry though; a new breed of party service has got your back, whether you need help to pull together a sit-down dinner party for six, or extend an open invitation for drinks and graze-as-you-may snacks.
J. Kenji López-Alt's Pan-Fried Pork & Shrimp Dumplings
"Dumplings are very adaptable and forgiving, both in terms of filling and shaping them," says the chef and author of The Wok cookbook. "You can learn how to properly pleat them, fold them in half [or] do what my 5-year-old does and make each one a different shape. They’re still great"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benjamina Ebuehi’s recipe for a roasted strawberry, lemon and mint cake
I rarely let a summer go by without roasting a tray of strawberries. It’s a process that intensifies their flavour and produces a ruby-red syrup, which I use in everything from yoghurts to margaritas. In this summery celebration cake, the roast fruit is blitzed up and mixed into the silkiest Swiss meringue buttercream, turning it a delicate pastel pink. Don’t be put off by all the different elements here: you can prepare most of them a day or two in advance to make it more manageable.
One Green Planet
Lemon Blueberry Cake [Vegan]
110 ml (3.7 oz or 0.5 cup) rapeseed oil (or sunflower oil) 1 organic lemon: The juice from it (it should be at least 50 ml / 1.7 oz/ 3.5 tablespoons), if it is a little more that's fine too) and the grated zest. 150 g (5.3 oz or 1...
Philadelphia Roast Pork Sandwiches
Place cooled fennel seeds in a spice grinder; grind into a powder, about 15 seconds. Return to small bowl; stir in sugar, rosemary, thyme, 2 tablespoons of the oil, 1 1/2 tablespoons of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the crushed red pepper. Rub mixture evenly over pork to completely coat. Place pork on a wire rack set inside a large rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 450°F.
Dutch Oven Whole Wheat Bread Recipe
Have you ever wanted to bake your own whole wheat bread? Well you're in luck: This no-knead recipe requires only a few minutes of hands-on work. Instead of endlessly kneading or getting out your clunky stand mixer, you can simply stir the ingredients together and let the dough sit. It can be prepped the night before, allowing the loaf to rise overnight. After only 40 minutes in the oven, you will have fresh whole wheat bread.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food & Wine
Shoppers Say This 4-in-1 Adjustable Measuring Cup Is 'Genius,' and It's 50% Off
We all have that one drawer in the kitchen. It seemingly continues to build clutter as the days go by, even though you never even open it. Bulky measuring cup sets only add to the mess (and the frustration). Instead, try the Kitchen Art Pro Mini Adjust-a-Cup, a four-in-one measuring tool designed to not only save you time, but also valuable real estate in your kitchen.
Comments / 0