Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims

Read on www.wkyt.com
Related
WKYT 27
Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding across eastern Kentucky has left many Kentuckian displaced. More than 300 people are being housed at Kentucky State Parks. According to Governor Andy Beshear, 172 people are at Jenny Wiley State Park, 4 are at Paintsville State Park, 6 are at Pine Mountain State Resort Park and 138 are at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park as of Friday.
WKYT 27
Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people or donating supplies. “We’re lucky enough to have a few officers we can send that way to help out,” said Sgt. Michael Evans with the Georgetown Police Department.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Baptist Relief helping flood victims clean homes
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a volunteer faith-based organization that helps people in disasters worldwide say the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is among the worst they have seen. Kentucky Baptist Relief is helping feed people and clean up their homes in the hardest hit regions. The men and...
WKYT 27
Beshear makes stop in Lexington to thank first responders involved with flood rescues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear stopped in Lexington to thank first responders on Thursday, saying some with the Lexington Fire Department rescued 130 Kentuckians alone and assisted in missions that saved more than 2,000 lives. The governor commissioned the first responders as Kentucky Colonels, the highest honor he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding
WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
WKYT 27
Several FEMA mobile registration sites set up in eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state has a list of FEMA mobile registration sites that will be set up in eastern Kentucky. FEMA reps will be on site to help folks with federal assistance and share more resources. They’ll be set up from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: More flood-affected counties approved for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky:. Gov. Beshear said on Friday the number of confirmed fatalities in the flooding remains at 37. Kentucky State Police reports there are still two missing persons still being searched for in relation to the flooding.
WKYT 27
High water in Jackson Co. causes further concerns with more rain on the way
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jackson County Emergency Management says the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. Brody Keck is the deputy director and says the severe flash flooding they saw Saturday morning had some citizens fearing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
WKYT 27
Gov. Beshear says two people still missing in EKY flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon:. The governor announced that FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. The counties currently approved include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike. Currently, renters and homeowners in these counties who were...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flooding Continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track rounds of showers and thunderstorms as they drench the Commonwealth once again. The action today into early Saturday is likely to cause more flash flooding issues with another threat lurking early next week. It took a bit of nudging, but the Flood...
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching heavy rain into the evening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening everyone! It is a pretty wet and stormy day across Kentucky. Multiple flash flood warnings popped up today and we will continue to watch this into the evening hours. Flash flooding and local high water issues can still be a concern. Let’s get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have had a primarily dry couple of days but that changes with today’s forecast. Showers & storms are set to increase all across Kentucky. These storms have the potential to produce locally heavy rain at times. We have an airmass full of moisture all around us. This is what is known as a tropical feel to the air. When the moisture content is this high, storms that develop have an even better chance of producing heavy rain. It’s just like being in a tropical system. Some of the raindrops will be huge and quickly add up for some higher rainfall totals.
Comments / 0