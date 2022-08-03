Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have had a primarily dry couple of days but that changes with today’s forecast. Showers & storms are set to increase all across Kentucky. These storms have the potential to produce locally heavy rain at times. We have an airmass full of moisture all around us. This is what is known as a tropical feel to the air. When the moisture content is this high, storms that develop have an even better chance of producing heavy rain. It’s just like being in a tropical system. Some of the raindrops will be huge and quickly add up for some higher rainfall totals.

