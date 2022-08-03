ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland’s Tax Free Week Returns August 14

By Airiel Sharice
 3 days ago

Source: Floresco Productions / Getty

It’s that time of the year again! The school year is quickly approaching and it’s time to start shopping.

Maryland’s tax-free week is returning on Aug. 14- 20 and Comptroller Peter Franchot is encouraging Marylanders to take advantage.

“August’s temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week,” Franchot said. “Whether you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead or need to get your kids the latest styles for the new school year, this end-of-summer tradition is a great time to shop, save and support Maryland businesses.”

NOTE: Clothing and footwear under $100 will be exempt from the state’s sales tax. Additionally, the first $40 of any backpack is also tax-free.

#Tax Free Week Returns
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
Wbaltv.com

PHOTOS: Mink Envy Lashes in Maryland

TOWSON, Md. — Mink Envy Lashes CEO/owner Ashlee Sarai started her business in Baltimore and it has now expanded to an empire. See the standout photos of some of the products.
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Sentinel

Governor Hogan Calls on President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg to Reverse Federal Highway Administration Decision to Delay Traffic Relief Plan For American Legion Bridge and Capital Beltway

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement and sent a letter calling on President Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to immediately reverse the acting federal highway administrator’s decision to overrule the agency’s professional staff and delay the State of Maryland’s Traffic Relief Plan for the American Legion Bridge and the Capital Beltway:
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox adds campaign staff, hires former Dave Brat campaign manager

Republican Maryland gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox announced Friday that he has expanded his campaign staff with several new hires. Chief among the additions is Southern Maryland native Zach Werrell as campaign manager. Werrell managed the upstart campaign of Republican Dave Brat when he ousted GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the 2014 Virginia primary, and Brat went on to win Cantor's congressional seat that November. He was only 23 when he helmed Brat's campaign, and is co-author of the book, How to Bag a RINO: The Whiz Kids Who Brought Down House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.
WTOP

Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
