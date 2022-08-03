Read on comicbook.com
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Readies Mai Valentine to Duel
Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises of all time, and now one awesome cosplay is getting ready to take on all opponents with Mai Valentine! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series recently celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the franchise's original release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the original creator isn't with us any more, the franchise is likely only going to get bigger over the course of its next 25 years. Much of the popularity is due to all of the unique duelists introduced over the years, and some faces have managed to stick around for quite some time.
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Junji Ito Talks His Favorite Stories From His Spooky Library
Junji Ito is clearly able to do what many cannot in weaving tales of terror unlike anything on the market today. With stories revolving around dangerous planets, walking sharks, and floating doppelgangers hell-bent on eradicating humanity, the manga artist has spent decades weaving spooky stories. Now, in a new interview with Viz Media, Ito reveals which of his stories that he's created over the years are his favorite and what makes them the cream of the crop.
Bleach Creator Settles Orihime Debate with Heated Comment
Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Paramount+ Added More Seasons of Beavis & Butt-Head Before Reboot Premiere
The knuckleheads known as Beavis and Butt-Head are finally making their TV comeback this week, following the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Paramount+ is set to debut Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head on Thursday, August 4th, putting the beloved characters in an ongoing TV series for the first time in decades. Ahead of that debut, the streaming service helped fans get prepared for the reboot by adding even more episodes of the original series.
Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Releases New Trailer and Poster
This year marks Sword Art Online's 10th anniversary, and there is a lot going for the franchise to celebrate. It won't be long until the anime drops its next movie, after all, and it will put Asuna back in the spotlight. September will mark the sequel's debut, and now, we have been given a new look at Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night to tide us over.
Smiling Friends Celebrates Summer Special With New Art
Smiling Friends might be working on its comeback with Season 2, but is now celebrating its special Summer episode with some new art hyping up its new episode's release! Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's original animated series has been dominating the conversation among fans since it had debuted its entire first season surprisingly over a single evening, and thus fans have been eagerly waiting for the series to return with its previously confirmed second season. But thankfully it won't be that long of a wait for something new as the series will be returning for a special new episode this Summer.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Back Mikasa's Original Makeover
The final season of Attack on Titan begins next year. With Mikasa set to experience the most traumatic events of her life thanks in part to the decisions of Eren Jaeger, expect plenty of screen time for the Ackerman in the last episodes. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take us back to "simpler times" by revisiting Mikasa's look before the mysteries outside of Paradis were explored. Mikasa will definitely be a character to watch in 2023.
Joker: Folie á Deux Fan Art Teases Joaquin Phoenix as the Two Jokers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin production on their upcoming Joker sequel, and earlier today they revealed that the film will bow on October 4, 2024. Fans are getting really excited for the sequel with them even toying with the title of the film. The film's title, Joker: Folie á Deux, hints at the idea of two Joker's in the film, but it's more than likely referring to Harley Quinn. So, fans are creating fan art of multiple versions of the character in the film. A new piece of art from BossLogic, shows two versions of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime.
Vermeil in Gold Cosplay Spotlights Summer's Favorite New Demon
One awesome Vermeil in Gold cosplay has put the spotlight on the major new demon for the Summer, Vermeil! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been one of the most packed in recent memory, and while it is top loaded with sequels for the most part, there are just as many new shows making their debuts. This includes some new adaptations getting fans' attention quite quickly such as Kota Amana and Yoko Umezu's original manga series for Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic.
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Creator Shares Intense Demon Slayer Tribute Art
Demon Slayer brought its second season to an end by killing a Hashira and retiring another. With the third season set to bring back the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, one prominent manga artist has given fans some surprising new fan art. The Flame Hashira Rengoku died as a result of the events of the Mugen Train but the artist behind Shikimori Not Just a Cutie has brought the member of the Demon Slayer Corps back from the dead in a dynamic new way.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals New Cast Additions
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will be making its big anime debut later this year after fans have been spending nearly a decade asking for its return, and it has revealed some of the new cast additions joining the anime for its new era! The anime will finally be adapting the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series (which came to an end long after the anime's initial cancellation), and that means we'll get to see many of the faces and battles that take place over the course of its grand finale. It's why fans have been asking for it for such a long time.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Readies for Mirko's Season 6 Takeover
The fan favorite Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the major heroes leading the charge in My Hero Academia's next season, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready for Rumi Usagiyama's big Season 6 takeover! Mirko has been one of the key interest characters among fans ever since she was first introduced during the Pro Hero arc, and while we have seen her in brief moments during the fourth and fifth season, one of the major reasons to be excited for what's next is the fact that she will finally be taking the center stage of the action.
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
Tower of God Season Two Announced
Crunchyroll hasn't been shy about venturing into creating original anime series of their own as one of its biggest is returning. The second season of Tower of God has been announced courtesy of Webtoon, with Bam and company set to return to the anime series as confirmed at this year's Crunchyroll Expo. With the first season covering thirteen episodes and arriving in 2020, this confirmation definitely might come as a surprise to many fans that thought the story of Bam had come to a close.
The Cast of They/Them Pick Their Favorite Slasher Masks
Released on Peacock today, the new film They/Them (pronounced with the punctuation, so, They-Slash-Them) has some fun with modern conventions while also making sure to check some of the boxes that horror and slasher fans expect. Set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp, the film follows several queer and trans campers for a week of programming intended to "help them find a new sense of freedom." Naturally, as camp-themed slasher movies go, a masked killer begins to pick people off one by one. That in mind, it got us wondering what the cast of the film thinks is the best creepy mask in slasher movie history. Here's what they told us:
