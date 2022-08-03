Read on comicbook.com
Related
ComicBook
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
ComicBook
Paramount+ Added More Seasons of Beavis & Butt-Head Before Reboot Premiere
The knuckleheads known as Beavis and Butt-Head are finally making their TV comeback this week, following the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Paramount+ is set to debut Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head on Thursday, August 4th, putting the beloved characters in an ongoing TV series for the first time in decades. Ahead of that debut, the streaming service helped fans get prepared for the reboot by adding even more episodes of the original series.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
ComicBook
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Uncharted Jumps to #1 Movie on Netflix
Uncharted is getting a major resurgence with its new Netflix debut. Earlier this year, Sony finally released Uncharted starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. Although the film received mixed reviews, it performed quite well commercially and was helped out by the fact it was coming hot off the heels of Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film was a long time coming, even pre-dating Holland's mainstream acting career. Development on the movie began in the early 2010s, shortly after the release of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves on PlayStation 3 with Mark Wahlberg set to play Nathan Drake himself. Multiple directors and writers were attached to the film at various points, eventually resulting in Wahlberg aging out of the role and becoming Sully instead. Nevertheless, it's finally here and it seems like audiences are digging it.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Confirms Strange Adventures is Dead, Reveals His Bizarro Story for the Show
During Hollywood Babble-On with co-host Ralph Garman, indie film icon Kevin Smith confirmed that the Strange Adventures anthology series originally planned for release on HBO Max is officially dead. That part is not exactly surprising, considering fans had not heard anything about the Greg Berlanti-produced show in quite a while. What's a little more surprising is that Smith shared some pretty specific details of a story he was writing with Supergirl scribe Eric Carrasco. The story, which would have centered on Jimmy Olsen, Perry White, and Bizarro, was a story in which Superman himself was not featured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Sandman’: Where You’ve Seen Lucifer Actor Gwendoline Christie Before
Gwendoline Christie gives a standout performance as Lucifer Morningstar in 'The Sandman,' but where have viewers seen the actor before?
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Writer Says Filming GOTG Scenes Were Like Summer Camp
Marvel Studios just unleashed Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters and it was definitely filled with jokes. The film was the first time a Marvel character got four back-to-back solo movies with the same actor in the role, so it was definitely eventful. Natalie Portman made a worthy return in Love and Thunder after she becomes Mighty Thor due to wielding Mjolnir, but the film is also loaded with other surprises. We got to see what Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy were up to after we saw them leave earth during the finale of Avengers: Endgame. It seems like Chris Hemsworth and his Guardians costars had a ton of fun filming their scenes with the films writer revealing that filming their scenes seems like summer camp. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Thor: Love and Thunder writer Katrina Robinson talked all the cool behind-the-scenes details from the film.
ComicBook
Neil Gaiman Reveals Why He Refused Multiple Sandman Adaptations
Ever since Neil Gaiman's Sandman began publishing as a comic book there's been talks about how they can translate it into another medium. Over the years multiple attempts at adapting the prolific (and dense) source material have come and gone and only this week as the first actual adaptation been released, Netflix's new streaming series (which is getting rave reviews). Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaiman opened up about the times he refused previous adaptations of his comic series. In short, he did it because he knew that a bad adaptation could very well happen.
ComicBook
The Exorcist: Jason Blum Hopes Reboot Will Replicate Halloween's Success
With the upcoming Halloween Ends, Blumhouse Productions' work on the rebooted slasher series will come to its bloody conclusion. Once it's completed however, they'll be moving on to another attempted reboot of a horror franchise, bringing a series of new The Exorcist movies to life. David Gordon Green, the director of 2018's Halloween and its sequels, will return to helm the new reboot/legacyquel of the William Friedkin classic, with hopes of making it the first in a new trilogy. Speaking in a new interview, producer Jason Blum shared his hopes for the film, including that it will have Halloween-level success.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Is Young Justice Canceled or Renewed for Season 5?
After Batgirl and Wonder Twins were axed at HBO Max, fans fear the DC animated series Young Justice could be the next DC Comics property on the chopping block at Warner Bros. Discovery. The status of the already once-canceled series has been up in the air ever since co-creator Greg Weisman tweeted that it was a question of "if" — not "when" — Young Justice would be renewed following the conclusion of its fourth season, Young Justice: Phantoms. In the wake of the $43 billion Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, WBD CEO David Zaslav has taken aggressive cost-cutting measures to trim at least $3 billion from the newly formed company's budget.
ComicBook
Does Bullet Train Have A Post-Credit Scene?
This weekend sees the release of Sony Picture's Bullet Train and you better believe that some spoilers follow! With a cast as big as it has (Brad Pitt stars, leading an ensemble cast that also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, and more) and a prime summer movie slot, one would assume that Sony is banking on this being one of their next franchises. To quickly answer your question, does Bullet train have a post-credit scene? The answer is no; however, there is a mid-credit scene that plays just a few seconds after the credits have begun to role.
ComicBook
The Cast of They/Them Pick Their Favorite Slasher Masks
Released on Peacock today, the new film They/Them (pronounced with the punctuation, so, They-Slash-Them) has some fun with modern conventions while also making sure to check some of the boxes that horror and slasher fans expect. Set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp, the film follows several queer and trans campers for a week of programming intended to "help them find a new sense of freedom." Naturally, as camp-themed slasher movies go, a masked killer begins to pick people off one by one. That in mind, it got us wondering what the cast of the film thinks is the best creepy mask in slasher movie history. Here's what they told us:
ComicBook
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
ComicBook
Netflix's The Sandman Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Nettlix's The Sandman is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, having achieved an 89% Tomatometer score, with forty-five reviews having been submitted. Sandman is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's famous comic series, which as been lingering in development limbo for decades. Now That Sandman is here, there's certainly a lot riding on it – both in terms of providing a show that hardcore fans of The Sandman comic will appreciate, and attracting a mainstream viewer audience. And Netflix's version of Sandman has to do it all without the benefit of those DC Universe connections.
ComicBook
Paramount+ Releases First Episode of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head For Free on YouTube
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is coming to Paramount+ today, and to celebrate, the streamer has released the first episode, free and complete, to their YouTube channel. The new series offers an only-slightly-modernized take on the rude, crude, incredibly dumb slackers that became a global pop culture phenomenon on MTV in the 1990s, and in addition to its U.S. debut today, it will also be available to stream internationally in all territories where the service is available. The service also hosts the 1996 feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as remastered versions of the classic series.
ComicBook
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
ComicBook
Welcome to Flatch Season 2 Adds My Name Is Earl Star Jaime Pressly
My Name is Earl star Jaime Pressly is joining the cast of Fox's Welcome to Flatch for the series' second season. According to Variety, Pressly is set to play Barb Flatch, a realtor who, following a bad divorce, returns to her hometown. The character is described as believing in second chances and "wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time." Pressly joins The Boys alum Aya Cash, Seann William Scott (American Pie), Krystal Smith, Taylor Ortega (Succession), Justin Linville, Sam Straley (The Dropout), and Holmes.
Comments / 0