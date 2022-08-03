The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop can be yours for $1,600, after a $700 discount to its original price of $2,300, in one of the best laptop deals that you can currently avail from Dell. If you need a powerful and reliable laptop for work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 15 — however, you’ll have to hurry if you want to buy it for this special price, because we’re not sure how long this clearance sale from Dell will last.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO