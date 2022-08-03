Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Digital Trends
What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
Digital Trends
Dell just slashed $700 off the XPS 15 price
The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop can be yours for $1,600, after a $700 discount to its original price of $2,300, in one of the best laptop deals that you can currently avail from Dell. If you need a powerful and reliable laptop for work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 15 — however, you’ll have to hurry if you want to buy it for this special price, because we’re not sure how long this clearance sale from Dell will last.
Digital Trends
Here’s why people are saying to avoid the $1,199 M2 MacBook Air
Apple’s latest MacBook Air with the new M2 chip has been controversial, to say the least. The new MacBook Air features a refreshed design and is the successor to the M1, Apple’s new M2 system-on-a-chip. But since the new M2 MacBook Air dropped, tech reviewers, experts, and regular...
Digital Trends
Why I don’t upgrade my CPU for higher frame rates anymore
Although GPUs are often the focus for gaming, CPUs are perceived as an important upgrade too. According to AMD and Intel, we all need the fastest Ryzen 7 5800X3D or the Core i9-12900KS to get truly good gaming performance in our games. And that’s partially true. If you upgrade from...
Digital Trends
Intel says GPUs supporting older games is still ‘a work in progress’
Intel has just shared a video update regarding the current state of gameplay on its Arc Alchemist GPUs. In a previous video, it was made clear that Intel’s cards may struggle with games that aren’t running on DirectX 12. The video makes it clear that optimizing Intel Arc...
Digital Trends
Don’t need a flagship? Get this Motorola Android phone for $150
While the focus is often on the most highly sought-after smartphones when checking out phone deals, if you’re simply looking for an inexpensive handset, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the Moto G Fast smartphone for just $150 at Amazon, saving you $50 off the usual price. It might not be the fastest or the greatest smartphone out there, but for covering the basics, you’ll be delighted. Here’s why you need it.
Digital Trends
Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro
Google and LG today announced that they’re giving three months of access to Stadia Pro to new and existing owners of LG TVs. Stadia is Google’s cloud-based gaming service that works with various devices such as LG televisions, Chromecast with Google, and other supported hardware. There’s nothing to plug in — you just pair a controller and get things going with the Stadia app on your phone, and you’re good to go.
Digital Trends
Is Rainbow Six Siege cross-platform?
Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular FPS games on the market, yet it doesn’t offer full cross-platform support. Ubisoft has big plans for the tactical shooter in 2022 (including some more updates to crossplay), but right now, there are some limitations you and your friends will have to deal with when trying to play Rainbow Six Siege together.
Digital Trends
New report claims that Nvidia may leave AMD in the dust
According to the latest rumors, Nvidia may beat AMD to the punch by releasing the next-gen RTX 40-series GPUs first. That’s right, GPUs plural, because there might be more than one graphics card model in store this year after all. AMD is also getting ready to launch the new...
Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 rumours suggest we're still a while away from a genuine launch
The RTX 4080 gets 512 fewer cores, and the RTX 4070 512 more, but also now gets 12GB of super speedy video memory.
Digital Trends
Dell cuts workstation laptop and desktop prices in half
There are a lot of excellent desktop computers and laptops to pick from, but it’s often hard to argue against the immense range and versatility of Dell’s offerings, especially if you’re going for high-end work machines that can handle things like Maya or AutoCAD. That’s why we always look forward to Dell’s Precision workstation deals, like these two — one on a desktop and the other on a laptop — so let’s dive right in and see what’s available.
Digital Trends
I built my own gaming keyboard for the price of buying one — and it’s so much better
I’m fed up with mainstream gaming keyboards. They’re just too expensive for what you get. My frustration to find something I really loved led me to finally bite the bullet and build my own. It’s a hobby that’s billed as niche and prohibitively expensive, but that’s not the case. You can build a keyboard for the same price as buying one from a mainstream brand, and you’ll come out with a much better result.
Steam finally adds support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers
The funky Nintendo controllers can be used individually or paired up.
Digital Trends
Apple rolls out fix for Studio Display audio issue
Apple has released a software fix for an issue that was affecting the audio output on some of its new Studio Display monitors. The fix comes just a couple of days after numerous media reports highlighted the problem, which resulted in audio unexpectedly cutting out, sounding distorted, or even speeding up.
Digital Trends
The Pixel Fold may skip an important feature used on other foldables
The anticipated Google Pixel Fold may lack a feature you would least expect to be absent from foldables — or any other smartphone, for that matter. According to a rumor by the Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media app Weibo (via 9to5Google), the Pixel Fold won’t have a selfie camera on its inner display.
Digital Trends
Save $85 on the Alienware S5000 gaming chair today
Gaming chair deals can save you a chunky amount of cash considering well-designed gaming chairs can be expensive. That’s why we’re delighted to see the price of the Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair at Dell reduced by $85. Normally priced at $400, it’s down to $315 for a limited time only. While that’s not exactly impulse-buy territory, if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup in a way that helps you avoid body aches and pains (and permanent damage), it’s a worthwhile investment to make.
Digital Trends
Tactics Ogre: Reborn joins a crowded release schedule in November
Square Enix officially announced Tactics Ogre: Reborn. It will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on November 11. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a turn-based strategy game that takes place in The Valerian Isles. The king, Dorgalua Oberyth, brought peace for 50 years, but after his death, a civil war breaks out between three factions. The story follows Denam Pavel, a young man who gets caught between these warring factions and has to make difficult choices during his adventure.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s One UI 5 beta is already available for some Galaxy S22 owners
Samsung’s One UI 5 beta is beginning to roll out for select Galaxy S22 owners via the Samsung Members app. Today, Samsung announced the early rollout would be exclusive to Germany, South Korea, and the U.S. — but it quickly pulled the announcement from its website without a replacement (likely a sign that the post went up earlier than it should have). While Samsung works on getting its timing right, folks who’ve gotten early access to One UI 5 have taken to Twitter to show off the new features.
Digital Trends
When it rains, it pours — Intel Arc may be in trouble again
The rocky road of the Intel Arc Alchemist discrete graphics lineup continues. This time, a new report from Igor Wallossek of Igor’s Lab suggests that Intel may have run into trouble with its board partners. According to Wallossek, at least one of Intel’s partners decided to cease the production...
Digital Trends
VR gaming appears to have hit an all-time high
VR gaming seems to have reached an all-time high, with a notable report suggesting a nearly four-times increase in users in the past month. Those figures come from a survey and might not be exact, but do indicate an ongoing trend of more and more people joining the VR gaming revolution.
