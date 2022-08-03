Royalton man injured in Buckman Township crash

A Royalton man was injured, Tuesday, when he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in southeast Morrison County.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Winscher, 51, Royalton, was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital as a result of the wreck.

At about 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident on Nature Road, near the intersection with 290th Avenue, about two miles east of Little Rock in Buckman Township.

Upon arrival, deputies learned Winscher was backing his vehicle into a driveway on Nature Road. A vehicle driven by Nathaniel Schanche, 37, Milaca, was eastbound on Nature Road near 290th Avenue.

“He encountered Winscher’s vehicle in the roadway and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle, causing Winscher’s vehicle to go into the ditch,” the report states.

Winscher was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with undisclosed injuries. Schanche was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Fire Department, Pierz Police Department, Mt. Morris, Lakin, Morrill, Buckman (MLMB) First Response Team, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.