Arkansas Panel Rejects Recreational Marijuana Ballot Proposal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has blocked a recreational marijuana proposal from appearing on the ballot this fall. The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hope to put on the November ballot.
Schmitt Faces Challenge From Independent
Associated Press (AP) — Republican leaders got their wish with the defeat of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the U.S. Senate primary. Now, they face another complication — a well-funding, right-leaning political newcomer who could splinter some of the Republican and independent vote in November. Attorney General...
Missouri Man Charged With Bringing Gun To Jan. 6 Riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9...
Back To School Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend
(KTTS News) — Missouri’s back-to-school sales tax holiday runs from Friday, August 5 to Sunday August, 7. From Friday through Sunday, you won’t have to pay sales tax on things like clothing, school supplies, and computers. To find out which cities and counties have decided not to...
