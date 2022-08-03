Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...In Iowa, Jackson, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar and Clinton Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Clayton, southeastern Allamakee, southeastern La Crosse, southeastern Jackson, Juneau, Vernon, Grant, Richland, central Adams, Crawford and Monroe Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 917 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cataract to near Viroqua to near Volga. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Viroqua, Westby and Cataract around 925 PM CDT. Millston around 930 PM CDT. La Farge around 940 PM CDT. Garnavillo around 945 PM CDT. Guttenberg around 955 PM CDT. Hillsboro around 1000 PM CDT. People attending the Clayton County Fairgrounds, and Country on the River Grounds should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways Interstate 94 between mile markers 123 and 147. Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 83. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 19 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Clayton, southeastern Allamakee, southeastern La Crosse, southeastern Jackson, Juneau, Vernon, Grant, Richland, central Adams, Crawford and Monroe Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 917 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cataract to near Viroqua to near Volga. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Viroqua, Westby and Cataract around 925 PM CDT. Millston around 930 PM CDT. La Farge around 940 PM CDT. Garnavillo around 945 PM CDT. Guttenberg around 955 PM CDT. Hillsboro around 1000 PM CDT. People attending the Clayton County Fairgrounds, and Country on the River Grounds should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways Interstate 94 between mile markers 123 and 147. Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 83. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 19 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0