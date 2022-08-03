Bayou View residents were mesmerized by a dolphin for weeks. Then things took a tragic turn.

For weeks, Gulfport residents had been tracking an animal they kept seeing pop above the water in Bayou Bernard.

People who live in the Bayou View neighborhood were split over if it was a shark or a dolphin swimming near their homes, but the latter was the better guess as many reported seeing it come up for air on different occasions.

Neighbors posted photos and video of the animal in the Bayou View neighborhood Facebook group, and the Institute for Marine and Mammal Students got involved.

IMMS identified the mammal as a dolphin and went out to the area several times to monitor its behavior, as there was reason to believe it may have been in distress.

And on Monday, things took a tragic turn when IMMS received a report the mammal had been struck by a boat near Kremer’s boat launch.

“ Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine veterinarians and IMMS staff were on the water monitoring the animal within minutes,” IMMS said on Facebook.

A dolphin spotted in Bayou Bernard in the Bayou View neighborhood of Gulfport died during a rescue transport on August 1, 2022. Courtesty Institute for Marine Mammal Studies

The team successfully rescued the dolphin from the water and began transport back to the IMMS facility.

“While the dolphin did not have any visible injuries from the encounter with the boat, it was apparent that it had likely been sick for some time,” IMMS said, and the mammal died during transport.

“Even though this is an outcome our staff never wants to see, it is the reality of working with stranded dolphin,” IMMS said. “The animal was monitored the entire time by MSU veterinarians and IMMS staff and we gave it the best care possible.”

MSU veterinarians will perform an animal autopsy, known as a necropsy, to determine cause of death.