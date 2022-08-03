Read on www.tmpresale.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Trey Anastasio Bands concert in Chicago, IL Oct 29, 2022 – presale password
The Trey Anastasio Band presale code everyone has been waiting for is finally here! With this Trey Anastasio Band presale passcode anyone with the code will have an opportunity to buy great seats before the general public. You don’t want to miss Trey Anastasio Band’s concert in Chicago, IL do...
Gordon Lightfoots performance in Joliet, IL Sep 26, 2022 – presale password
The Gordon Lightfoot presale password everyone has been searching for is up and ready for our members! This is a great chance for you to order tickets for Gordon Lightfoot before anyone else. You might never have another opportunity to see Gordon Lightfoot’s event in Joliet!. Here is what...
Market Days, Windy City Smokeout And More: 10 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend
CHICAGO — Chicagoans can kick off the first weekend of August at a South Side jazz fest, country music and BBQ fest or a huge LGBTQ-friendly fest. Here are a 10 things to do in the city this weekend:. Market Days. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Halsted Street from Belmont...
Footworking: Chicago’s Culture Turned Dance Legacy
Local dancers build up their communities through classic Chicago footwork. On the southeast side of the city, Chicago natives gather in a dance studio with music queued, and bodies readied to practice a fast-paced dance style born in Chicago. Brandon Calhoun a.k.a. Chief Manny has been interested in Chicago footworking...
C2E2 returns this weekend to McCormick Place
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's time to break out your cosplays as the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) returns this weekend to McCormick Place. The annual event opened for the weekend and features all things comic books, movies, video games, and anime. There will also be autograph booths, merchandise, and competitions. Fans told us it was hard to contain their excitement."Stayed up all night because I was so excited to be here. So excited to experience things I really like," said Ryland Roberts. "It brings everybody together in a way we haven't been able to come together in a few years. I think it really helps a lot of us mentally. It's just a great thing for our community right now, and hopefully, we can keep doing it," said Tyler Whitton. Fans were spotted in their favorite fan gear but some went the extra mile -- arriving in full costumes from elves and hobbits to Jedi's and superheroes and even Scooby Doo.The convention runs through Sunday. If you want to get an up-close look at all the happenings tickets can be purchased inside the convention, or through the C2E2 website.
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
This Summer’s Hottest Styles: Spotted
Discover the top looks seen in Chicago at The Road to ESSENCE Festival with fashion influencer, Iesha Gilchrist. Article continues after video. Fashions that reflected the radiance of empowered, beautiful, Black women were on full view when Iesha was scouting looks for ESSENCE Street Style, powered by Target. Vibrant designs in radiant hues from Tabitha Brown’s latest collection were seen on the scene—her second collection drops later this summer, and you don’t want to miss it!
Willie Nelson to perform at Windy City Smokeout
CHICAGO - Willie Nelson is getting off the road to stop in Chicago. He takes the stage Thursday for the first night of the Windy City Smokeout. Sky Fox flew over the United Center parking lots Wednesday morning as crews got everything set up. Tim McGraw and Russell Dickerson will...
These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show
The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
'Stomp the Yard': Largest youth event returns to Englewood
CHICAGO - Stomp the Yard, the largest youth event in Englewood, is coming back Saturday. Scholarships will be handed out to high school students heading to college. There will be performances from historically Black colleges and universities from across the country. High schoolers will also be able to find out...
Former Quad City Meteorologist Goes Viral After Learning His Weather Map is Interactive On-Air
Former Quad City meteorologist and heartthrob, Greg Dutra, has gone viral online after sharing a clip from his morning broadcast where he found out his new display was touch screen. During the clip, Dutra is using his hand to describe the wind coming off of Lake Michigan (he's on ABC...
Free gas giveaway: Willie Wilson donates nearly $170K in gas at stations across Chicago
Each car will get $50 in gas until the funds run out.
There’s Only One Important Rule To Eating Chicago Deep Dish Pizza
If you put a pizza in front of me at any point in time, I will not refuse it. I love pizza no matter where it's from. Don't test me!. I've always been a huge fan of cheesy stuffed crust pizza because it just adds so much more flavor to the entire thing. When you think it's an ordinary pizza, you get to the crust and realize there's so much more left to eat... and it's a whole lotta cheese. YUM! Now I'm getting hungry just thinking about Sam's Pizza in my hometown of Rockford, Illinois.
Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
Join Pullman Residents For A Community Picnic And Barbecue Saturday
PULLMAN — Neighbors are hosting a community picnic this weekend in Roseland. The annual Pullman Picnic goes from 1-8 p.m. Saturday at Arcade Park, 11132 S. St. Lawrence Ave., according to a Facebook post. Neighbors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, tents and grills to enjoy a community...
More Than 600 Women Will Do Double Dutch On The South Side This Weekend
PULLMAN — Hundreds of women from across the United States, ages 40 to nearly 90, will visit the South Side this weekend to relive recess at a national retreat for a double dutch club whose roots are in Chicago. The 40+ Double Dutch Club will hold its second National...
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them. But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look."Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things." Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot...
