fourteeneastmag.com

Footworking: Chicago’s Culture Turned Dance Legacy

Local dancers build up their communities through classic Chicago footwork. On the southeast side of the city, Chicago natives gather in a dance studio with music queued, and bodies readied to practice a fast-paced dance style born in Chicago. Brandon Calhoun a.k.a. Chief Manny has been interested in Chicago footworking...
CBS Chicago

C2E2 returns this weekend to McCormick Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's time to break out your cosplays as the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) returns this weekend to McCormick Place. The annual event opened for the weekend and features all things comic books, movies, video games, and anime. There will also be autograph booths, merchandise, and competitions. Fans told us it was hard to contain their excitement."Stayed up all night because I was so excited to be here. So excited to experience things I really like," said Ryland Roberts. "It brings everybody together in a way we haven't been able to come together in a few years. I think it really helps a lot of us mentally. It's just a great thing for our community right now, and hopefully, we can keep doing it," said Tyler Whitton. Fans were spotted in their favorite fan gear but some went the extra mile -- arriving in full costumes from elves and hobbits to Jedi's and superheroes and even Scooby Doo.The convention runs through Sunday. If you want to get an up-close look at all the happenings tickets can be purchased inside the convention, or through the C2E2 website. 
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
Essence

This Summer’s Hottest Styles: Spotted

Discover the top looks seen in Chicago at The Road to ESSENCE Festival with fashion influencer, Iesha Gilchrist. Article continues after video. Fashions that reflected the radiance of empowered, beautiful, Black women were on full view when Iesha was scouting looks for ESSENCE Street Style, powered by Target. Vibrant designs in radiant hues from Tabitha Brown’s latest collection were seen on the scene—her second collection drops later this summer, and you don’t want to miss it!
fox32chicago.com

Willie Nelson to perform at Windy City Smokeout

CHICAGO - Willie Nelson is getting off the road to stop in Chicago. He takes the stage Thursday for the first night of the Windy City Smokeout. Sky Fox flew over the United Center parking lots Wednesday morning as crews got everything set up. Tim McGraw and Russell Dickerson will...
Secret Chicago

These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show

The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
fox32chicago.com

'Stomp the Yard': Largest youth event returns to Englewood

CHICAGO - Stomp the Yard, the largest youth event in Englewood, is coming back Saturday. Scholarships will be handed out to high school students heading to college. There will be performances from historically Black colleges and universities from across the country. High schoolers will also be able to find out...
97ZOK

There’s Only One Important Rule To Eating Chicago Deep Dish Pizza

If you put a pizza in front of me at any point in time, I will not refuse it. I love pizza no matter where it's from. Don't test me!. I've always been a huge fan of cheesy stuffed crust pizza because it just adds so much more flavor to the entire thing. When you think it's an ordinary pizza, you get to the crust and realize there's so much more left to eat... and it's a whole lotta cheese. YUM! Now I'm getting hungry just thinking about Sam's Pizza in my hometown of Rockford, Illinois.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
blockclubchicago.org

Join Pullman Residents For A Community Picnic And Barbecue Saturday

PULLMAN — Neighbors are hosting a community picnic this weekend in Roseland. The annual Pullman Picnic goes from 1-8 p.m. Saturday at Arcade Park, 11132 S. St. Lawrence Ave., according to a Facebook post. Neighbors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, tents and grills to enjoy a community...
MIX 108

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
fox32chicago.com

New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CBS Chicago

7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them. But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look."Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things." Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot...
