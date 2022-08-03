Cheyenne Had Its 5th Hottest Day Ever in July

Read on kgab.com
SE Wyoming Communities Face Heat Advisories, 100+ Temps Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several communities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for today, with temperatures expected to crack the 100-degree mark in some places. Communities facing heat advisories include Wheatland, Torrington, and Lusk in Wyoming as well as Scottsbluff,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cynthia Lummis: Three Homegrown Wyoming Women Rise to the Top in This Year’s Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those of us lucky enough to call Wyoming home know of our state’s rich history of pioneering women and female firsts. Be it Louisa Swain casting that historic first vote in Laramie, Esther Hobart Morris being sworn in as the first female Justice of the Peace in South Pass City, or Nellie Tayloe Ross becoming the first woman in the United States to serve as a Governor, Wyoming has a rich history of smart, courageous and capable women leading the way.
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
Mark Young Appointed as Wyoming’s Interim State Fire Marshal, Hopes to Increase Efficiency
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release the appointment of Mark Young as Interim State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young replaces Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years as the state fire marshal. Young was deputy director and assistant...
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
Heavy rain, hail moved down I-25 corridor
A big storm made its way through the state Sunday bringing heavy rain and hail down the Interstate 25 corridor.
Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living
A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
Abortion Providers Continue Legal Battle to Keep Abortion Legal in Wyoming
On Wednesday, plaintiffs in the case that temporarily blocked Wyoming's abortion trigger ban filed a new motion hoping to extend the block on the state’s abortion trigger ban. The plaintiffs, in this case, include Danielle Johnson, a resident of Teton County who was 22 weeks pregnant when the case...
lingleguide.com
Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie
LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!
A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
Bon Appetit! New Local Meat Market Open In Cheyenne
This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of locally sourced foods. Wyoming Ranch Foods opened up their Cheyenne store during the midst of the Daddy Of Em' All on July 27th. Well, that seems like a great time to open a business in Cheyenne, especially with people wandering around Downtown Cheyenne, going from restaurant, to bar, to shop, and more. Especially with what they're carrying.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
This $71 Million Wyoming Ranch Was Once Owned By The Disneys
Hold on to your Mickey Mouse hat! A ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by members of Walt Disney's family is up for sale and you HAVE to see it! The website Disneydining.com gave the low down on this being formerly owned by the world's most famous animator's family.
The Dog Days Of Summer Have Hit Cheyenne! Here Are You Weekend Plans
We've made our way to another weekend. And, with it being August, arguably the hottest month of the year, we have entered the Dog Days of Summer. So, let's find plenty of activities to keep us occupied over the weekend. Cheyenne Little Theater Presents The Old Fashioned Melodrama. If you...
Heads Up, Hunters! Antelope Hunt Event Applications Open
Summer is winding down, and August is underway. For many Wyoming residents, that means it's time to start gearing up for their favorite time of year: Hunting Season. Wyoming's famous for one critter in particular - the Cowboy State's legion of pronghorn antelope. Fun fact - the state of Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Long, Strange Trip: Cheyenne Man Returns To City After Forty Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s easier to ask George Jay Wienbarg what jobs he hasn’t done in his life than which he has done. In just over seven decades of life, Wienbarg has been an undercover narcotics agent, a fashion mogul, a marketer, newsman and actor. Oh, and he’s the great-grand nephew of Buffalo Bill. Yes, that Buffalo Bill.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
