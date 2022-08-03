ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

By Madeline Buiano
 3 days ago
RTR SIDEWINDER#18.
3d ago

My Chihuahua Skeeter. Woke me up 2 yrs ago at midnight, to a fire at my house. Complete loss of everything. Except my wife, Skeeter and me. Of course he's spoiled.. 🐕

Don'tEvenGoTher
3d ago

I had a puggle until July 16th. He was the best, most spoiled dog ever! He was kind enough to let us live in his house 😂. He was 14 and I miss him like crazy and still cry every day. A part of my heart is missing. 💔🌈

Guest
2d ago

I have 2 boxers and they are spoiled so much they go everywhere with me. ALL dogs deserve to be spoiled. my German shepherd's I had was spoiled so much too.

dogster.com

Special Behavioral Problems in Small Dog Breeds

Fear-based aggressive dog behavior, resource guarding and barking are common problems seen in small dogs. Imagine living in a world from 8 inches off the ground. That’s what it’s like for small dog breeds. If I were to see the world through a small dog’s perspective, I might feel pretty vulnerable because everyone, every dog and everything is way larger than I am. It can be a pretty daunting place to be. From this perspective of vulnerability, and the inability of many small dog guardians to see the world through their eyes, small dogs are left to fend for themselves.
dailypaws.com

Meet 15 of the Smallest Dog Breeds in the World

Whether you live in close quarters or feel more confident owning a smaller dog, there are many breeds to choose from. Like all breeds, the smallest dogs in the world require certain care from their owners so that they can live their best lives. One key consideration when adopting a...
Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
How to Get Rid of Dog Smell from Anywhere in Your House

Dogs are terrific companions, and while they’re pretty awesome roommates, they can be stinky and messy. Plus, they never clean up after themselves. If you live with a dog—or more than one—you’ve probably wondered how to get rid of dog smell. Before we dive in to whether you can get pet odor out of your house (spoiler: you can), let’s first find out exactly why your four-legged friend might have a less-than-fresh scent. After all, if there’s a medical reason your dog smells bad, you’ll want to know it.
Q 105.7

Upstate Hiker Encounters a Rare Rattler! You Won’t Believe What Happens Next!

Does your fear of rattlesnakes - or any snake- prevent you from going into the woods? If you said yes, you're not alone!. There are people who will not hike because they're afraid of being attacked by a rattlesnake - and I totally get it. Snakes freak people out, and for good reason - one could be lurking anywhere; under a rock, beneath a shrub, or blending right in with the trail.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.

