These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

RTR SIDEWINDER#18.
3d ago
My Chihuahua Skeeter. Woke me up 2 yrs ago at midnight, to a fire at my house. Complete loss of everything. Except my wife, Skeeter and me. Of course he's spoiled.. 🐕
Reply(4)
57
Don'tEvenGoTher
3d ago
I had a puggle until July 16th. He was the best, most spoiled dog ever! He was kind enough to let us live in his house 😂. He was 14 and I miss him like crazy and still cry every day. A part of my heart is missing. 💔🌈
Reply(2)
34
Guest
2d ago
I have 2 boxers and they are spoiled so much they go everywhere with me. ALL dogs deserve to be spoiled. my German shepherd's I had was spoiled so much too.
Reply(1)
17
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
