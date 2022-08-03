Read on www.mvtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Feeling Stressed? Hug a Cow in Carver at Phippen Farm
When in doubt, hug a cow. That’s what Carver native Lara Phippen believes in, and so do hundreds of visitors who stop by her family farm. They come to hang out with Tootsie the cow, a natural healer of anxiety and stress. Lara Phippen and her family have been...
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
vineyardgazette.com
Jasmine Rodriguez to Wed Douglas DeBettencourt
Douglas DeBettencourt proposed to Jasmine Rodriguez on May 18 at the Edgartown Lighthouse. Ms. Rodriguez is the daughter of Jennifer and David Rodriguez of Nashville, Tenn. Mr. DeBettencourt is the son of Deborah and Kenneth DeBettencourt of Oak Bluffs. Both Jasmine and Douglas graduated from the University of Tampa in 2021 and are entering their second year at Suffolk University Law School. They reside in Boston.
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martha's Vineyard Times
Detonation of WWII ordnance executed in Edgartown
Edgartown Police responded to a call from South Beach’s Right Fork Wednesday afternoon regarding an unexploded ordnance. According to the police report, parks department employee Gene Townes told officers that the ordnance was discovered on the beach. “Lifeguards then dug up the ordnance, and transported it to the parking area of the guard shack,” to be later transported by Officer Jake Silva to the police station, the report states.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lessons from Nantucket
The Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank Review Committee is taking notes on how to get its proposed housing bank’s transfer fee bill codified after a similarly structured bill for Nantucket was withdrawn from consideration during this legislative session. The amendment acknowledging Nantucket’s home rule petition for a Housing Bank...
vineyardgazette.com
After Outcry, Trustees Revisit Beach Access on Chappy
It’s the last Friday in July. At the edge of Katama Bay just west of Wasque Point, a tiny plover chick skitters nimbly across a patch of sand flecked with shells and seaweed. Nearby, a parent bird keeps a watchful eye as the chick forages for food. This has...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
5 things to do when visiting Chatham
Hit the beach, enjoy the arts, explore a historic windmill, and more. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or email [email protected].
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
nerej.com
Senné completes redevelopment of mixed-use building in Falmouth Heights
Falmouth, MA Senné has completed a newly redeveloped mixed-use building in Falmouth Heights at 286 Grand Ave. The building is currently on the market, a local landmark originally built in 2005 and now reimagined for the next generation, with eight waterfront residential condominium units and a two-story, full-service, 5,000 s/f restaurant.
capeandislands.org
A roundtable talk with area police chiefs
Policing goes beyond law enforcement: from substance use disorder, to calls about behavioral health issues and a push for racial justice, our local police handle many complex issues. On The Point, we sit down with Chiefs from several towns to discuss how they’re responding, plus protocols for school safety, and how they handle staff shortages during the summer season.
capecod.com
Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
nbcboston.com
Whale Sightings Send Many to Plymouth, Where Residents Deal With Heavy Traffic
The humpback whales taking up residence off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, have become a summer phenomenon, but they are causing issues for some of the residents who actually live there. Ever since videos of whale sightings started going viral, Captain John Whale Watch in Plymouth started selling out. Tourists...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Martha's Vineyard Times
More restaurants join Island Eats
Island Eats, the renewable dining pilot program that began in May, added four more restaurants to its lineup: Chilmark Tavern, Waterside Market in Vineyard Haven, Juice by the Sea MV and Aalia’s Coffee in Oak Bluffs. A total of nine restaurants are participating in the program now. “We’ll have...
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
Comments / 0