Bridge jumping takes bite out of Apple watches

Freezer that washed up on Massachusetts beach was filled with ice cream, a tourist says
Lauren Raimy had one hope for the freezer she saw wash up on a Nantucket shoreline: please don’t contain a dead body. To her relief, the freezer was in fact filled with ice cream, according to the Nantucket Current, which posted photos of the discovery on its website. Raimy...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cars towed after Chilmark crash
Chilmark police and Tri-Town Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle car crash that occurred in Chilmark on Wednesday, August 4, at the intersection of South Road and Quenames Road. Both vehicles were transported by JWL Transport. “The gist of what happened was there was a white Subaru [Washington, DC license plates]...
Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after Portuguese Man O'War sightings
CHATHAM -- Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday. Officials made the call after "a number of Man O'War came ashore," the town tweeted. The Portuguese man o' war is a dangerous jellyfish-like creature. The beach will reopen to swimming at 4 p.m. Earlier this year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation issued a warning about the man o'war after a sighting at a Westport beach. The agency has posted purple flags at the beach, which indicate the presence of dangerous marine anima.
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
Heads Up! The New Fairhaven Bridge Signs Might Throw You for a Loop
For all the commuters who travel back and forth over the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge daily, this sign should have caught your attention by now. Living in the West End of New Bedford, I take the bridge to get to work every morning. A couple of weeks ago, I noticed a...
whatsupnewp.com
Here are the 47 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport, August – November
After seeing almost no cruise ships for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Newport Harbor is scheduled to welcome a total of 58 cruise ships between May and November, according to Discover Newport‘s 2022 Cruise Ship Schedule. Looking back over the last few years, more than one hundred...
Dartmouth’s Big Value Outlet Can’t Close Until These Questions Are Answered
For the last five years, David Tatelbaum has taken to Facebook to give his Big Value Outlet shoppers a glimpse into his store, showcasing the odd items that come in week after week. Sometimes he's in the toy aisle, others the party aisle, and he makes a trip to the rug department every now and again.
capecod.com
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
Barnstable Patriot
Crazy colored crustaceans: Rare lobsters wash ashore at Cape Cod markets
Cape Cod has lots of visitors in the summer, but the rarest ones might be strangely colored lobsters. Recently, a calico lobster arrived at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant and seafood market in North Eastham and an orange one showed up at the Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster location at Ring Bros. Marketplace in South Dennis.
Beautiful Diamond Ring Found Near Mattapoisett Playground Raises Questions
A pretty sizable diamond ring was found near the Center School playground in Mattapoisett on Thursday night. A caller to Michael and Maddie this morning wanted to get the word out to as many people as possible. "I found it on one of the tables near the pickleball/tennis courts and...
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
capecod.com
Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
WCVB
Problem solvers: Waterside assistance for broken boats, and a 'Hardtop Hotel' for Jeeps
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When a car breaks down on the road, there are options — tow trucks, and roadside assistance. But what to do when a boat breaks down? Captain Shawn Brule and his wife Stacy ownCape Towing and Salvage. They operate TowBoatUS Cape Cod/Plymouth. Similar to roadside assistance, a membership with TowBoatUS provides boaters waterside assistance, 24/7. Captain Brule and his fleet of six boats patrol one of the busiest regions in the country.
capecod.com
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River used car dealer sentenced to no prison time in money laundering scheme
BOSTON – The owner of a used car dealership in Fall River has been sentenced for money laundering. 53-year-old Augustine Osemwegie was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to six months of home confinement and two years of supervised release. Osemwegie was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500 and forfeiture. On April 21, 2022, Osemwegie pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet battles two fires
Saturday, 7/30/22, was a very busy day for us! In addition to multiple medical calls in the early part of the day, the Acushnet Fire & EMS Department and Acushnet Permanent FF Association Local 3281 responded to two structure fires. The first was reported at 2:45pm and was an approximately 20×40 abandoned barn that was fully involved in fire, The responding crew made quick work and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes!
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
