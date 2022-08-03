Erik Verdian Dead, Kevin Atteberry Arrested after DUI Collision on East Palm Canyon Drive [Palm Springs, CA]

Read on www.laweekly.com
Ashley Gilroy, Marlee Maldonado, Paul Larios Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Riverside Avenue [Rialto, CA]
Three Killed in Fiery DUI Collision on Valley Boulevard. The incident happened on August 1st, at around 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Riverside Avenue. According to reports, Larios was speeding in a black Jeep on Valley Boulevard when his vehicle side-swiped a Chevrolet Silverado. After the...
Search for missing woman last seen in Palm Desert
The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is actively searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Missing: Deborah Belcher-George, 64 She was on foot and wearing an olive green The post Search for missing woman last seen in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Lee Stanart Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Lugonia Avenue [Redlands, CA]
REDLANDS, CA (August 5, 2022) – Wednesday, Christopher Lee Stanart was killed in a motorcycle crash on Lugonia Avenue. The single-vehicle incident occurred around 10:07 p.m., just east of California Street. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. For reasons unknown,...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
L.A. Weekly
Four Injured in Off-Road Crash near Highway 74 [Anza, CA]
ANZA, CA (August 5, 2022) – Sunday evening, at least four people suffered injuries in an off-road vehicle crash near Highway 74. The incident happened on July 31st, at around 8:43 p.m., at 65100 Highway 74. Officers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. There, they...
crimevoice.com
Palm Springs PD: Man charged with murder in fatal DUI collision
Originally published as a Palm Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Saturday, July 30th, at approximately 9:07 PM, PSPD responded to the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way regarding a fatal traffic collision involving four vehicles. Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that a vehicle which was traveling South on Sunrise Way, rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of E. Palm Canyon Drive. The impact caused a chain-reaction collision with two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.
L.A. Weekly
Jordan Nathaniel Ham Arrested, Bicyclist Hurt after Hit-and-Run on West Lugonia Avenue [Redlands, CA]
REDLANDS, CA (August 4, 2022) – Tuesday, Jordan Nathaniel Ham was arrested and a cyclist was hurt after a hit-and-run on West Lugonia Avenue. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m., at the 800 block of West Lugonia Avenue. According to reports, Ham was driving a 2014 Mercedes-Benz when he...
L.A. Weekly
John Steiner Killed, 1 Injured in Collision near Seeley Drive [La Quinta, CA]
Two-Vehicle Crash near Miles Avenue Left One Elderly Man Dead. The accident happened around 9:40 a.m., near Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue intersection. According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to the scene of the collision and found two people with severe injuries. Meanwhile, the events leading up...
L.A. Weekly
Adrian Llamas-Navarro Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 10 [Fontana, CA]
Pedestrian Dead in Traffic Accident near Sierra Avenue. The accident occurred on July 24th, at around 11:49 p.m., on the westbound Interstate 10, east of Sierra Avenue. According to reports, Llamas-Navarro was walking along the inner lanes after a single-car crash when a 2008 Buick struck him. Due to the...
L.A. Weekly
Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
British Actor John Steiner Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In La Quinta (La Quinta, CA)
On Sunday morning, at around 9:40 a.m. British actor John Sheiner was killed in a multi-vehicle accident in La Quinta. One of the renowned British actors, John Steiner was identified [..]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms
THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – A woman in her 50s was killed today after she. parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand. Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two. vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said. Officers responded...
L.A. Weekly
Sergeant Matt Lewis Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Pico Avenue [Nuevo, CA]
Traffic Accident near Santa Rosa Road Left One Off-Duty Riverside Police Officer Dead. According to the authorities, the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road, east of Perris. Investigators said the fatal crash involved Sergeant Lewis on his motorcycle and a pickup truck. However, the...
Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore
A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
L.A. Weekly
Santos Alvarez Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 60 [Jurupa Valley, CA]
Traffic Collision near Valley Way Left One 56-Year-Old Man Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 4:20 a.m. on Highway 60 near Valley Way. Furthermore, the investigators said the incident involved at least four vehicles. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. Unfortunately, responding officials...
Trio pleads not guilty to charges in the murder of man found in burning vehicle in Thermal
Three suspects arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal pleaded not guilty to felony charges today. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, of Coachella, was charged with felony counts of murder, arson on property and having a fire explosive, along with a misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence The post Trio pleads not guilty to charges in the murder of man found in burning vehicle in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender
Police officials say a man who has smashed several businesses' windows in downtown Palm Springs is out of custody despite being sentenced to 16 months in jail. Joshua Moon, 42, was sentenced to more than a year in county jail just last week. He pled guilty to a vandalism charge for throwing a rock through the front The post Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Speed, alcohol factors is deadly 8-car crash: Rialto PD
RIALTO, Calif. - Three people, including a woman and a child, are dead following a horrific multi-car crash in Rialto Monday night, police said. Witnesses said the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee was traveling at a high rate of speed going eastbound on Valley Boulevard when he sideswiped a Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of Willow Avenue. After the initial crash, the suspect continued on Valley Boulevard and was seen swerving on the roadway.
143 birds euthanized after Jurupa Valley cockfighting ring broken up: Animal Services
Dozens of roosters were euthanized after a large cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley was broken up Friday night, Riverside County officials said. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services officers found 143 birds and more than 200 people when they arrived at the 5900 block of Troth Street, Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said in […]
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests Fontana man for allegedly taking beer from store during armed robbery
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a convenience store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The robbery took place on June 27 at about 11:26 p.m. at a store in the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, where the victim was working behind the register alone.
