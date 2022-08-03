Erik Verdian Dead, Kevin Atteberry Arrested after DUI Collision on East Palm Canyon Drive [Palm Springs, CA]

The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is actively searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Missing: Deborah Belcher-George, 64 She was on foot and wearing an olive green The post Search for missing woman last seen in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO