Henry County, GA

AT&T employee killed, shocked when bucket truck hits live powerline, fire official says

11Alive
11Alive
 3 days ago
11Alive

Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
11Alive

Atlanta police searching for woman missing for days

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman has been missing for nearly a week and police are asking for the public's help in finding her. Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit is working to find 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. She was last seen along 1600 Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta on...
CBS 46

AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired

Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot overnight while in bed asleep. It happened Thursday around 2:15 a.m. at the Villages at Carver apartments, located in the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say someone shot up the apartment and the 19-year-old victim...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Arrest made in murder of 19-year-old woman from Ecuador found in Hall County woods

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department has arrested Timothy Krueger in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old Ecuadorian woman. The Hall County Sheriff's Office discovered the body of Sarai Llanos Gomez decomposing in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim on July 25 and have been actively investigating her death as a homicide since.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother says son gunned down at Smyrna pool had a 'heart of gold'

COBB COUNTY, Ga - A 21-year-old man was gunned down at a Cobb County apartment complex. As police search for the killer, the family of Jason Escoffrey is trying to heal. "I never imagined I'd be the mom to say I lost my kid to gun violence, but here I am," said Tanisha Stephens, Jason's mother.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Woman facing charges in Atlanta Wendy's fire asks for separate trial, attorney says

ATLANTA — In a Fulton County Superior courtroom 31-year-old Natalie White remained silent as her attorneys on Friday made arguments on her behalf. White has been indicted and is charged alongside 35-year-old John Wade and 25-year-old Chisom Kingston with two counts of first-degree arson and a single count of conspiracy to commit arson for the 2020 burning of a Wendy's along University Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
