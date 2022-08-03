ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

That Dead by Daylight dating sim is out today

By Iain Harris
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAHEY_0h3IhlEk00

Not only is that Dead by Daylight dating sim spin-off still very much a thing, but it’s also out today.

Developer Behaviour Interactive revealed the Hooked on You news in a livestream that went well beyond Dead by Daylight, putting a spotlight on the studio’s other projects. Naturally, things are busier than ever for Dead by Daylight, though we’re also getting what looks like a Doom and Super Mario Maker mashup called Meet Your Maker , for example. We also learned that Dead by Daylight’s dating simulator spin-off, Hooked on You, is launching today, August 3.

To catch you up, fans caught wind of the new game earlier this year when a trademark for it popped up in February . Some thought it would get a proper reveal on April Fool’s day, though we had to wait for an anniversary stream in May to see Hooked on You in all its rippling glory.

Hooked on You takes place in The Entity’s beach realm – yes, really – and features four Dead by Daylight killers you can romance: The Trapper, The Huntress, The Wraith, and The Spirit. Depending on who you pursue on each playthrough, different locations unlock that feature oodles of familiar faces.

Your ending will depend on the dialogue options selected, from passionate true love to bitter loathing (and presumably murder). It’s not all chatty, though. You’ll also need to master flirtatious minigames, answer quizzes, hunt treasure, and more. Sound like your kind of thing? You can give it a look on Steam .

Looking for a few more? Here are the best dating sims , ranked.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating Sim#Sims#Behaviour Interactive#Dead By Daylight#Video Game#Meet Your Maker
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
GamesRadar

What Two Point Campus cheats and trainers are there?

You might need some Two Point Campus cheats if you want to quickly run a highly successful campus but there aren't currently any in the game. While you might have expected Two Point Campus to have some Sims-style cheats for unlimited money or happiness, this is unfortunately not the case, much like the previous Two Point Hospital. However, unlike Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus has launched with its own sandbox mode that allows you to modify the game in different ways, giving you the chance to build a colossal campus with ease. You’ll find everything you need to know about Two Point Campus cheats below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar

Where to find GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport

The GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport dealership will already be familiar to players who've worked with Simeon, and it should also be instantly recognisable from the single player campaign as the first meeting place between Franklin and Michael early in the story. The business practices of Mr Yetarian have always been a little dubious, though it seems like he's now at least putting a legitimate front on his operations.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The Sandman season 1, episode 2 review, recap, and analysis: 'Imperfect Hosts'

With The Sandman’s first episode having introduced us to our protagonist and set the series’ overarching plot in motion, Imperfect Hosts is the first ‘regular’ episode of The Sandman. It also makes one thing very clear: there’s absolutely no such thing as a regular episode of Sandman.Morpheus has returned to the Dreaming, only to find his kingdom in ruins after his century of imprisonment. He tries to restore...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Assassin's Creed Valhalla dataminer uncovers Star Wars and Iron Man-inspired armor

Assassin's Creed Valhalla might be getting some MCU and Star Wars-inspired armor sets. As first reported by Eurogamer earlier today on August 5, YouTuber and dataminer AndyReloads (opens in new tab) has delved into the files of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and uncovered some rather interesting content. Firstly, you can take a look at the armor set just below buried within the game's files, which the YouTuber and dataminer reckons takes some pretty clear inspiration from Star Wars' Stormtroopers and Marvel's Iron Man.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy