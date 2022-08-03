ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

1st Battle of the Bands a success

WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Chapter F of P.E.O. Sisterhood honors scholarship winners

Chapter F of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met on July 28 where they honored four of their six local scholarship winners. Joining the chapter members at the meeting were Lexi McKee-Cole, Jenna Norman, and Madeline Webber who received grants from the P.E.O. Ohio Scholarships program. Jordan Snarr and Mackenzie Snarr also received Ohio Scholarships but were unable to attend the meeting.
WILMINGTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Gov. Mike DeWine: CHIPS will benefit Ohio and America

The action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio. This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth, and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse. As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Wilmington mayor against using tax funds for cat TNR program

WILMINGTON — The mayor has made it clear he doesn’t want tax dollars spent on a proposed program to address the unowned, outdoor cat population in town. City council held a second reading Thursday on a resolution expressing support for a Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) program meant to help control the population of what often are called community cats. Section 2 of the resolution states that Wilmington City Council pledges to provide financial support to a TNR program in its first year.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Donald E. Fender ERA real estate office cuts ribbon

Donald E. Fender Inc., an ERA Real Estate Solutions affiliate, recently welcomed the community to the grand opening of their new Wilmington location at 100 W. Main St.. A ribbon-cutting was held in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Donald E Fender Inc. is proudly entering its 75th year in business, and is the oldest realtor in Highland County. “We want to thank everyone who came out in support of our ribbon-cutting, and look forward to serving the people of Clinton County on any of their real estate needs,” stated broker Amy Davis. The Wilmington office will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and other times by appointment. Learn more by contacting Risa Armstrong at 937-402-7662 or at [email protected]
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Roofing project at East End School in Wilmington

Roof shingles are being replaced on the east section of East End School on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington. This wing includes the gymnasium and some classrooms. The project is expected to be completed by next week. Roof shingles on the center and west sections were replaced in prior years. Earlier this summer, the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education voted 3-2 to keep the school building open rather than to immediately vacate it and put it on the market. East End houses the school district’s preschool.
WILMINGTON, OH
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Farm and Dairy

Enjoy a free day at one of Ohio’s public shooting ranges Aug. 20

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range Day to gain...
WDTN

Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers

Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to involvement in storming Capitol

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A Whitehall man that the FBI named as being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021 changed his plea to guilty Friday morning. Troy E. Faulkner previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed against him in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio. These included: Destruction of government […]
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance

Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoc, and Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy — free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 on Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

