Read on www.wnewsj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
1st Battle of the Bands a success
WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
wnewsj.com
Chapter F of P.E.O. Sisterhood honors scholarship winners
Chapter F of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met on July 28 where they honored four of their six local scholarship winners. Joining the chapter members at the meeting were Lexi McKee-Cole, Jenna Norman, and Madeline Webber who received grants from the P.E.O. Ohio Scholarships program. Jordan Snarr and Mackenzie Snarr also received Ohio Scholarships but were unable to attend the meeting.
Ironton Tribune
Gov. Mike DeWine: CHIPS will benefit Ohio and America
The action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio. This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth, and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse. As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.
Dayton postal worker delivers mail with home in limbo
As the Elmo Fire continues to bring so much uncertainty, one act of day-to-day life remains steady in the small community of Dayton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Wilmington mayor against using tax funds for cat TNR program
WILMINGTON — The mayor has made it clear he doesn’t want tax dollars spent on a proposed program to address the unowned, outdoor cat population in town. City council held a second reading Thursday on a resolution expressing support for a Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) program meant to help control the population of what often are called community cats. Section 2 of the resolution states that Wilmington City Council pledges to provide financial support to a TNR program in its first year.
Ohio YMCA’s now offering free memberships
The free one-year memberships will apply to all 162 YMCAs throughout Ohio.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Gerrymandering Expert: State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Hamilton County, only 8.3% of registered voters showed up for the special race – about 49,500 people. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout.
Kansas voters supported abortion access. Will Ohio voters do the same?
LIMA — Days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley called for a ballot initiative codifying abortion rights previously protected by Roe into the Ohio constitution. “Ohio is a pro-choice state … If Gov. DeWine and the extremists in the legislature are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial
A new program the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched last month that allows motorists to renew their driver licenses online is worth crowing about. The program is the latest step taken by Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing the need for Ohioans to make trips to BMV offices and wait in line for services.
wnewsj.com
Donald E. Fender ERA real estate office cuts ribbon
Donald E. Fender Inc., an ERA Real Estate Solutions affiliate, recently welcomed the community to the grand opening of their new Wilmington location at 100 W. Main St.. A ribbon-cutting was held in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Donald E Fender Inc. is proudly entering its 75th year in business, and is the oldest realtor in Highland County. “We want to thank everyone who came out in support of our ribbon-cutting, and look forward to serving the people of Clinton County on any of their real estate needs,” stated broker Amy Davis. The Wilmington office will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and other times by appointment. Learn more by contacting Risa Armstrong at 937-402-7662 or at [email protected]
wnewsj.com
Roofing project at East End School in Wilmington
Roof shingles are being replaced on the east section of East End School on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington. This wing includes the gymnasium and some classrooms. The project is expected to be completed by next week. Roof shingles on the center and west sections were replaced in prior years. Earlier this summer, the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education voted 3-2 to keep the school building open rather than to immediately vacate it and put it on the market. East End houses the school district’s preschool.
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
Farm and Dairy
Enjoy a free day at one of Ohio’s public shooting ranges Aug. 20
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range Day to gain...
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
Ohio Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to involvement in storming Capitol
WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A Whitehall man that the FBI named as being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021 changed his plea to guilty Friday morning. Troy E. Faulkner previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed against him in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio. These included: Destruction of government […]
medinacountylife.com
Ohio Department of Health Awards $6.89 Million to Address Community Conditions that Impact Health
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, today announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones.
wksu.org
Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance
Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoc, and Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy — free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 on Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.
Comments / 1