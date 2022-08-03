Read on www.wnewsj.com
Wilmington mayor against using tax funds for cat TNR program
WILMINGTON — The mayor has made it clear he doesn’t want tax dollars spent on a proposed program to address the unowned, outdoor cat population in town. City council held a second reading Thursday on a resolution expressing support for a Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) program meant to help control the population of what often are called community cats. Section 2 of the resolution states that Wilmington City Council pledges to provide financial support to a TNR program in its first year.
1st Battle of the Bands a success
WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
Child Support Awareness Month proclaimed in Clinton County
The Clinton County commissioners officially proclaimed August as Child Support Awareness Month. There are about 3,000 child support cases in Clinton County. Through the leadership of the Clinton County Job and Family Services’ (JFS) Child Support Unit and their work with all of the JFS team, the county collects more than $500,000 per month in child support and has consistently collected more than 70 percent of current support orders, according to information included in the wording of the proclamation.
Chapter F of P.E.O. Sisterhood honors scholarship winners
Chapter F of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met on July 28 where they honored four of their six local scholarship winners. Joining the chapter members at the meeting were Lexi McKee-Cole, Jenna Norman, and Madeline Webber who received grants from the P.E.O. Ohio Scholarships program. Jordan Snarr and Mackenzie Snarr also received Ohio Scholarships but were unable to attend the meeting.
Roofing project at East End School in Wilmington
Roof shingles are being replaced on the east section of East End School on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington. This wing includes the gymnasium and some classrooms. The project is expected to be completed by next week. Roof shingles on the center and west sections were replaced in prior years. Earlier this summer, the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education voted 3-2 to keep the school building open rather than to immediately vacate it and put it on the market. East End houses the school district’s preschool.
Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail
PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
Donald E. Fender ERA real estate office cuts ribbon
Donald E. Fender Inc., an ERA Real Estate Solutions affiliate, recently welcomed the community to the grand opening of their new Wilmington location at 100 W. Main St.. A ribbon-cutting was held in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Donald E Fender Inc. is proudly entering its 75th year in business, and is the oldest realtor in Highland County. “We want to thank everyone who came out in support of our ribbon-cutting, and look forward to serving the people of Clinton County on any of their real estate needs,” stated broker Amy Davis. The Wilmington office will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and other times by appointment. Learn more by contacting Risa Armstrong at 937-402-7662 or at [email protected]
Ohio Department of Health Awards $6.89 Million to Address Community Conditions that Impact Health
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, today announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones.
Local family asking for community support for 8th-grader in need of heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family is asking for prayers and support to help a young boy in need of a heart transplant. You can attend a special event to help save his life. His name is Brayden Otten, and he's in the eighth grade in Wyoming. Brayden was...
Champaign Co. Fair opens Friday
The Champaign County Fair opens Friday, Aug. 5 and will continue through Friday, Aug. 12. Livestock shows, equestrian competition, garden shows and other local exhibitions will comprise the daily hustle and bustle of the fair’s activities. Entertainment at the grandstand will include the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull on...
Shelter employee allegedly sold dog
Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
DeWine awards $639K to Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Sixteen local and state law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $5.7 million in grant funding to help prevent and solve instances of violent crime.
CHURCH BRIEF
WILMINGTON — Due to unforeseen circumstances, a Unified Christian Men’s Chorus concert, originally scheduled for July 30, was rescheduled to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. It will still be held at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 West Locust Street. This 30-member group originated in 2013, and is...
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
COMMUNITY GEMS: The Grandmother of Germantown has put thousands of children through Valley View Schools
Joni Sears has helped “raise” thousands of children in Germantown. As secretary at Valley View Primary School for 30 years, Sears is the first person many parents interact with in the district. She handles kindergarten registration and daily student attendance. When her youngest son was three, she joined...
Justice and how Ohio’s bail system works
Recently, right here in Clinton County, a local person heard a knock on the door. When they answered, they met the Special Response Team of our local police department. The team was there to execute a search warrant. They searched the home, gathered evidence, and charged the resident with a serious crime. That very day, the person went to jail.
First responders set ‘active aggressor’ training for Wednesday morning at WHS
WILMINGTON — An “active aggressor” exercise is scheduled to take place at Wilmington High School on the morning of Wednesday, August 10. It will include multiple first-response agencies throughout Clinton County and will implement rescue task force (RTF) tactics between law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, according to a news release from the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Kersey FRLT to Bill D. Marine and Susan K. Kocher, 245 Michigan Avenue, 556 North Mulberry Street, 191 North South Street, and an A Street property all in Wilmington, total of 0.4 acre, $200,000.
Dayton postal worker delivers mail with home in limbo
As the Elmo Fire continues to bring so much uncertainty, one act of day-to-day life remains steady in the small community of Dayton.
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
