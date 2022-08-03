Read on www.ironcountyreporter.com
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Caleb Anderson was arrested Wednesday in Helena, Alabama. “As soon as he came into the city they let us know and when he observed all the additional police cars in front of him they affected a traffic stop and he was taken into custody,” said Helena Chief of Police.
Forest Park to consider ‘search and seizure’ policy
By Allison Joy CRYSTAL FALLS — Though tabled at its most recent regular meeting, the Forest Park School Board of Education is reviewing language on a proposed search-and-seizure policy to add to the school’s student handbook. “I am hoping this will help us when we need to search students or their belongings and make things more specific and clear for everyone,” wrote Forest Park Principal Jackie…
Suspect in Green Bay homicide, Iron County attack in custody
ALABAMA— A man suspected in a Green Bay homicide and an Iron County, Michigan attack has been found in Alabama. Michigan State Police say the Iron County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Caleb Scott Anderson, who is in custody. Anderson is the suspect in an attack on a teen girl in Gaastra on Monday morning. He’s also the suspect in a Tuesday homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open on US-41 near Teal lake Avenue. There is no further information about injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. TV6 will update this story when more information is available. Last published: Aug 5, 2022 1:39:33 PM. Police...
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office issued a Felony Warrant Thursday afternoon for Lloyd Martin Javi, known as “Marty” for the charge of Assault With Intent To Murder. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact...
Barricaded gunman apprehended in Menominee Township, 2 people in custody
MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Police responded to a domestic assault and a report of a man with a gun at 7:22 a.m. Thursday on 18th Avenue in Menominee Township. The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee City Police Department were alerted that a man with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the residence at W6122 18th Ave.
L'Anse woman sentenced to 5 to 20 years on meth charge
BARAGA, MI— A Baraga County woman has been sentenced on a drug charge. Kelsey Brennan, 30, of L’Anse was arrested as part of a six-month-long investigation conducted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. She pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, habitual...
