Crystal Falls, MI

MLive

U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan

An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
ironcountyreporter.com

Forest Park to consider ‘search and seizure’ policy

By Allison Joy CRYSTAL FALLS — Though tabled at its most recent regular meeting, the Forest Park School Board of Education is reviewing language on a proposed search-and-seizure policy to add to the school’s student handbook. “I am hoping this will help us when we need to search students or their belongings and make things more specific and clear for everyone,” wrote Forest Park Principal Jackie…
CRYSTAL FALLS, MI
wnmufm.org

Suspect in Green Bay homicide, Iron County attack in custody

ALABAMA— A man suspected in a Green Bay homicide and an Iron County, Michigan attack has been found in Alabama. Michigan State Police say the Iron County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Caleb Scott Anderson, who is in custody. Anderson is the suspect in an attack on a teen girl in Gaastra on Monday morning. He’s also the suspect in a Tuesday homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Barricaded gunman apprehended in Menominee Township, 2 people in custody

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Police responded to a domestic assault and a report of a man with a gun at 7:22 a.m. Thursday on 18th Avenue in Menominee Township. The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee City Police Department were alerted that a man with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the residence at W6122 18th Ave.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

L'Anse woman sentenced to 5 to 20 years on meth charge

BARAGA, MI— A Baraga County woman has been sentenced on a drug charge. Kelsey Brennan, 30, of L’Anse was arrested as part of a six-month-long investigation conducted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. She pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, habitual...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

