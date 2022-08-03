EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS DISCUSSED DURING WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS COURT

Read on kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER MOU FOR COSMETIC UPGRADES TO FAIR ENTERTAINMENT PLAZA
The Washington County Fair Association (WCFA) is seeking to make cosmetic improvements to the entertainment plaza at the Washington County Expo. On Tuesday, the WCFA will ask county commissioners to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for upgrades to the plaza. The enhancements include covering all exposed cracked insulation with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY LIVE 8-4-2022
BURTON CITY COUNCIL TO PROPOSE TAX RATE
Discussion on the City of Burton’s 2022 tax rate will lead Tuesday’s Burton City Council meeting. Members of the council will look to authorize Washington County Chief Appraiser Dyann White to calculate the city’s tax rate. They will then propose a rate of $0.32131 per $100 valuation, made up of $0.073738 for maintenance and operations (M&O) and $0.247572 for interest and sinking (I&S).
FAMILY NIGHT HONORS OUTSTANDING WASHINGTON CO. 4-HERS
A big audience packed the Washington County Expo Event Center Friday night for the 2022 Washington County 4-H Family Night and Awards Banquet. This year’s theme was, “And the award goes to…”. Multiple awards and scholarships were handed out as part of the evening’s festivities. The...
BURLESON COUNTY CHIEF DEPUTY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock has announced plans to retire after a more than 30-year career in law enforcement. Chief Deputy Pollock announced retirement plans this week on his Facebook page. The retirement is effective on December 31 of this year. Pollock started his career with the Brazos County...
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS BUDGET, TAX RATE
The Burton School Board will continue talks on next school year’s budget and consider a proposed tax rate to be published at its meeting Monday. The board’s conversation will be followed by the scheduling of a meeting for public comment on the budget and tax rate. The budget...
BETO O’ROURKE STOPS IN BRENHAM ALONG CAMPAIGN TOUR
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Brenham on Friday along his campaign trail. A crowd of nearly 400 people packed inside Morriss Hall at The Barnhill Center to hear from O’Rourke (D – El Paso), who is challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November to become the 49th governor of Texas.
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
CITY OF BRENHAM: EARTHY SMELL, TASTE IN WATER DUE TO ALGAL BLOOMS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Some City of Brenham residents may have noticed an “earthy” taste and smell in their water. The city says the reason for this is that due to less water at Lake Somerville, the city’s water source, and higher temperatures, a naturally occurring compound called Geosmin or algal blooms becomes present in lakes, dams, reservoirs and rivers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
Brazos County Commissioners Hear About Wildfires Causing Property Damage For The First Time
For the first time, property damage has been reported from wildfires in Brazos County outside of city limits. Deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware told county commissioners this week that one structure and several vehicles have been lost since his last update. Ware also reported that wildfires are also getting...
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION NIGHT SATURDAY
With the 154th Washington County Fair just over a month away, fair volunteers are invited tomorrow (Saturday) to be recognized and thanked for their contributions. Volunteer Appreciation Night will be held at Silver Wings Ballroom from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy fellowship, snacks, drinks and music from Cody...
DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR RESORT NEAR CARMINE CHANGING TO HOMESITES
Plans appear to be changing at the site of a proposed resort development near Carmine. In February, California developer Dirk Winter presented Fayette County Commissioners with plans to build 100 rental duplexes, commercial spaces and a Christmas market on a 150-acre property on Fuchs Road. Last week, a different developer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 3, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
More Multi-Family Housing Coming To West Bryan
Before the Bryan city council considers final action to rezone property along Highway 47 from the biocorridor to the RELLIS campus, rezoning takes place on 54 acres between Villa Maria and Leonard Roads. The council approved with no discussion during its meeting on July 12, rezoning to allow multi family...
GRIMES COUNTY TRUE BLUE FOUNDATION TO HOST BANQUET AND COOKOFF
The Grimes County True Blue Foundation is two weeks away from hosting their second annual banquet. The banquet, which features a steak dinner, will be held on Friday, August 19, beginning at 6pm at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Guest speakers for the event will be Texas Highway Patrol...
12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
7 Conroe families moved into new homes this week thanks to housing grants: ‘I’m truly blessed’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Emma Folkes has long wanted relatives to visit her home, for family gatherings and for sleepovers with the grandkids. But she said her old home, where she grew up, was too dangerous to have them spend time with her.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/05/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-05-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-02-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
SPLENDORA RECOVERS STOLEN CITY EQUIPMENT
On Wednesday night someone went into the Splendora Water Department facility on I-69 between East River and FM 2090 and stole a Bobcat track hoe and trailer. SplendoraPolice started an investigation. Friday night Splendora and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen equipment in Porter at a residence. The property owner had just bought it from an individual from Pasadena. To prove what he was telling police he let them video his security cameras on his property. The cameras caught the entire transaction. A warrant is going to be issued for the individual who sold it to him.
