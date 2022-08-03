Gray Area: The New York County with the Oldest Population

Read on 961theeagle.com
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Explore Historic Oneida County Thanks To A Scavenger Hunt Challenge
If you want to learn everything you need to know about Oneida County, all you need is the ability to take selfies. Throughout the entire month of August, it's time to learn about Oneida County thanks to this fun and interactive game. The Oneida County History Center is hosting its sixth annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt.
It’s National IPA Day! What Our Local Breweries Have on Tap Right Now
Hop heads unite! It's National IPA Day! Whether you like yours hazy, juicy, East Coast, West Coast, no coast... this is day for anyone who likes a little hoppy bitterness in their beer. WHAT IS AN IPA?. IPA stands for India Pale Ale, and it denotes a particular style. All...
What You Need To Know About An Upcoming Ghost Hunt At The Herkimer Home
Get your frights on at a Ghost Hunt being held at the Herkimer Home State Historic Site. Ghostbusters gear up- It all happens on Saturday September 24th between 6PM - 8PM at the Herkimer Home. Preliminary investigations at the site with Central New York Ghost Hunters have already been completed...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors
Sorry parents, your kids are going to be "hopping mad" they can't go here this summer. Rockin' Jump in New Hartford has officially closed it's doors to the public. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. The message was posted just a week following another post that shared updated business hours for visitors.
GALLERY: Road Trip! Touch All The Bases in Awesome Otsego County!
Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county. On this road trip list you will...
Central New York Drivers Still Seeing Lower Prices At Gas Pump
Drivers in Central New York are paying less to fill up their vehicles. AAA Northeast says the average price for a gallon of gas in the Utica-Rome area is $4.70 a gallon, down 5 cents from last week and 26 cents less than a month ago. The average price in...
Paving Operations on Genesee Street in Utica Friday and Saturday
A travel advisory is in effect for the City of Utica for August 5th through August 6th, 2022. Paving operations will be underway on Genesee Street from Oriskany Boulevard to Court Street beginning at 4:00pm on Friday through 8:00am on Saturday. The work will be done primarily at night. Officials...
ILION TRAVEL ADVISORY: Work Begins on State Route 5S Exit Ramp to SR-51
A traffic advisory is in effect for the Village of Ilion beginning Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The State Route 5S exit ramp - eastbound - to State Route 51 in Ilion will be closed beginning at 7:00am on August 9, 2022. The New York State Department of Transportation says that...
One of 15 Best Root Beers in Country Comes From Central New York
One of the 15 best roots beers in the country comes from Central New York. Saranac Brewery brews up more than great beer. F.X. Matt Brewing has one of the best roots beers in the country, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has tried the tasty soda. Tasting...
Got a Confession to Make? Rare Catholic Confessional for Sale in Rome
You don't have to go to Vatican City in Rome, Italy to buy a Catholic confessional-- this one is available in Rome, New York! And it can be yours for just $15,000. I found this rather unusual item on eBay. Here's what the seller says about it:. This spectacular confessional...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
The Ironman Lake Placid Triathlon Will Pump New York Up Through 2024
If you travel up to the Adirondacks, you're very familiar with the Ironman Lake Placid triathlon. Even if you don't actively participate, you are still well aware of it. The triathlon will return to Lake Placid through at least 2024. The Lake Placid Village Board of Trustees voted to support a three-year contract extension between the Ironman Group, and the village board.
This Breathtaking New York Country Estate Is A Literal Dream – See Inside!
Located right in Oneida County, you won't want to miss putting your offer in on this property. That is, if you can tolerate the price tag. It's....up there. This absolutely gorgeous home is for sale in the Clinton/Kirkland area - New Hartford School District. The address is unknown, as the listing on Zillow says "undisclosed." The country estate sits on 159 acres of land being able to see miles and miles of views. Not only does the main home have 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 11,000 square feet of space and some pretty incredible features, but there's also a guest home and a very spacious pole barn.
King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
Calling Hours & Funeral Set for Beautiful Ilion Girl Who Touched So Many
Calling hours and funeral arrangements have been set for the beautiful Ilion girl who touched so many lives during her short time on earth. 12-year-old Anna LaBella passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the loving arms of her mom and dad after a courageous battle with cancer. Anna...
One Injured as Plane Crash in Palatine Remains Under Investigation
Authorities are still investigating a weekend plane crash in Montgomery County, New York. The names of those involved have not been released at this time. The incident took place at approximately 12:20pm on Saturday, July 30, 2022 near Eaker Road in Palatine, New York. Palatine is situated between Albany and...
Utica Man Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Victim with Glass Bottle
An Oneida County man is under arrest following an assault investigation. The Utica Police Department says that officers were called to a home on Marilyn Drive at approximately 10:50pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 after receiving a call about an alleged assault. Officers say then they arrived they met the...
Celebrate End of Summer At Fort Rickey In Rome New York
For kids, the end of summer is always hard. For parents, it's always a celebrate. Celebrate the end of summer vacation at the Back to School, End of Summer Bash hosted by Fort Rickey in Rome. Fort Rickey knows that it can be hard saying goodbye to another summer and...
