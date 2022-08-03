ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs

After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Race for Arizona State Senate in LD-1 still Undecided

Ahhh, the old “votes trickling in skulduggery”, eh 99?. Men on the moon and men spinning around in space, but we can’t get votes counted on Election Day. Leave it bureaucrats to screw things up. But then again, taking a simple process and making it chaotic serves those who want to lie, cheat and steal.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Elections: Finchem, Fontes to face off in November in Arizona Secretary of State race

Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County Recorder who is projected to win the Democratic Party nomination for Secretary of State, is set to run against GOP's projected nominee, Mark Finchem, in November. Finchem, who is backed by Former President Donald Trump, has pushed claims that the 2020 election in Arizona was stolen. Those claims have been debunked on multiple occasions.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her.  Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night.  “This fight […] The post Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Adrian Fontes wins Democratic nomination in secretary of state primary race

PHOENIX (AP) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state. Additional returns released Thursday night show Fontes is so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots give Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Donald Trump-backed and election conspiracy theorist GOP state Rep. Mark Finchem in November.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Vanessa Baker
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary

Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County.  Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame […] The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries

Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Election Day#Police#Gop#Us Senate#Republican#U S Senate#Democratic
kyma.com

Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Current Arizona secretary of state and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is in Yuma today. Hobbs received over 70% of the vote among Arizona democrats in this week's primary election, and a majority of the reported vote so far in Yuma county. She is...
YUMA, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy