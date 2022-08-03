Read on www.azfamily.com
Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs
After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
prescottenews.com
Race for Arizona State Senate in LD-1 still Undecided
Ahhh, the old “votes trickling in skulduggery”, eh 99?. Men on the moon and men spinning around in space, but we can’t get votes counted on Election Day. Leave it bureaucrats to screw things up. But then again, taking a simple process and making it chaotic serves those who want to lie, cheat and steal.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: As Arizona governor candidates hit campaign trail, focus turns to independent voters
PHOENIX - With the primary election now in the rearview mirror, the potential nominees to replace Doug Ducey as Arizona's governor are starting their general election campaigns. On Aug. 4, the Associated Press projected Kari Lake as the winner of the Republican Party gubernatorial primary. The news organization has also...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Finchem, Fontes to face off in November in Arizona Secretary of State race
Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County Recorder who is projected to win the Democratic Party nomination for Secretary of State, is set to run against GOP's projected nominee, Mark Finchem, in November. Finchem, who is backed by Former President Donald Trump, has pushed claims that the 2020 election in Arizona was stolen. Those claims have been debunked on multiple occasions.
Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
AZFamily
New developments arise regarding primary voting problems in Pinal County
Funding could run out for mental health resources in Arizona schools. Arizona received grants to help with mental health resources in Arizona schools but those soon could run out unless lawmakers act. Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for Arizona governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Lake is projected to move...
Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her. Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night. “This fight […] The post Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Adrian Fontes wins Democratic nomination in secretary of state primary race
PHOENIX (AP) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state. Additional returns released Thursday night show Fontes is so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots give Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Donald Trump-backed and election conspiracy theorist GOP state Rep. Mark Finchem in November.
Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary
Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County. Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame […] The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Lake claims victory in GOP primary for Arizona governor despite no official call
PHOENIX — Kari Lake claimed victory and even scheduled a press conference Wednesday touting the win to be the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona despite no official call. Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson in the primary election was about 12,000 votes at 11 a.m. Wednesday, an hour...
KTAR.com
Here’s what GOP gubernatorial candidates Karrin Taylor Robson, Kari Lake said on Election Day
PHOENIX — Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidates Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake both spoke to supporters on primary Election Day, with each stating confidence in the race that remained too close to call. Taylor Robson had 49.2% of votes compared to Lake’s 40.3% on the first drop of results,...
Phoenix New Times
Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries
Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
These Races From Arizona's Primary Election Still Have No Winners
Here are the races that do not yet have a winner.
kyma.com
Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Current Arizona secretary of state and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is in Yuma today. Hobbs received over 70% of the vote among Arizona democrats in this week's primary election, and a majority of the reported vote so far in Yuma county. She is...
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Blake Masters wins Arizona's GOP primary for Senate, will take on Democrat Mark Kelly
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Blake Masters won the hard-fought Republican primary for Senate in the crucial swing state of Arizona on Tuesday, NBC News has projected, setting up a showdown with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the fall. With more than three-quarters of the vote in, Masters led the primary...
KTAR.com
Not all polls show Kari Lake trouncing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona governor’s primary
PHOENIX – Polls appear to show Kari Lake with a comfortable lead in Arizona’s Republican race for governor, but not all of the recent results point to a blowout in Tuesday’s primary election. After Lake racked up a string of dominant polls, one firm released findings over...
knau.org
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, 90, makes third run at political comeback in Tuesday's primary
Former Phoenix metro Sheriff Joe Arpaio is making his third political comeback attempt. This time he's running for mayor of the affluent suburb of Fountain Hills where he has lived for more than two decades. The Republican was voted out in 2016 as Maricopa County’s sheriff amid voter frustration over...
