Indiana Task Force 1 continues search and rescue after Kentucky floods

EASTERN, Ky. — Indiana Task Force 1 continues search and rescue operations in eastern Kentucky following record flooding that has led to the deaths of more than three dozen people.

ITF1 said its crew has been working “tirelessly” to help the local people.

Despite the dangerous heat and humidity now impacting the region, the team “is healthy and in good spirits,” ITF1 said on Twitter.

Heat index values will near 100 by midday Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, and the intense heat and humidity is expected to last through Thursday evening.

At last count, the death toll stood at 37. Officials estimated more than 1,300 people have been rescued. About 5,000 customers in eastern Kentucky were still without electricity as of Wednesday morning, per Poweroutages.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

