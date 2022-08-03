ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BBC

Girl dies after getting into difficulty at Windsor water park

An 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty at a water sports and activity park. Police, fire and ambulance services were called to Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, at about 15:55 BST on Saturday. The girl was found at 17:10 BST after a search of a lake and...
BBC

Jordan Moray: Family hikes for hours searching for missing son

"Come home, everything will be fine, we love you millions. Come home." Jordan Moray went missing from his flat in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in July 2019 with his game console still running. Now his mother, Debbie Moray, has spoken of how the family goes hiking for hours searching for...
Field & Stream

Cougar Mauls 7-Year-Old Boy on a Camping Trip in Rare Attack

Seven-year-old Cason Feuser sustained multiple injuries during a cougar attack on Sunday while camping near Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. After a Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) flight to Edmonton and three and half hours of surgery at Stollery Children’s Hospital, Cason returned to his family home on Tuesday to recover.
Field & Stream

Lightning Strike Kills Camper in His Tent

Lightning struck a group of back-country campers attending an outdoor skills school in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, killing one student and injuring a second. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, of Boston died of cardiac arrest after lightning hit his tent. Murphy was among 11 students and...
BBC

Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall

A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
ohmymag.co.uk

Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive

In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
The Independent

CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing

Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Boat that crashed off Sardinia, killing millionaire British Covid-mask distributor, 'may have been racing yacht belonging to Silvio Berlusconi': Police now investigating both captains

Two yacht captains are under investigation after a British millionaire was killed when his boat ploughed into rocks off the coast of Sardinia, MailOnline can reveal. Dean Kronsbein, 61, was thrown into the water after his 70ft Magnum yacht Amore smashed into a reef as the ship's skipper took evasive action to avoid another vessel.
LADbible

Student Caught With £250k Cash In Suitcase On Train After Handing Himself In

A student was found guilty of money laundering after being caught with £250,000 of cash in a suitcase on a train, having handed himself in to the British Transport Police. Yuming Dong, 21, was part of a complex ‘Chinese underground banking scheme’ among students at the University of Manchester, which detectives said involved 'large scale money laundering and deception’.
