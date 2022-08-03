Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
Girl dies after getting into difficulty at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty at a water sports and activity park. Police, fire and ambulance services were called to Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, at about 15:55 BST on Saturday. The girl was found at 17:10 BST after a search of a lake and...
BBC
Jordan Moray: Family hikes for hours searching for missing son
"Come home, everything will be fine, we love you millions. Come home." Jordan Moray went missing from his flat in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in July 2019 with his game console still running. Now his mother, Debbie Moray, has spoken of how the family goes hiking for hours searching for...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Man, 29, is convicted of killing stranger, 25, by shoving the charity worker off pier into the sea before saying: 'It was just a bit of fun'
A man has been convicted of killing a stranger by shoving her off a pier and into the sea before claiming 'it was just a bit of fun'. Jacob Foster, 29, shoved charity worker Charmaine O'Donnell off Helensburgh Pier in Argyll and Bute on April 23 last year. Charmaine, 25,...
Teen boy dies after tragic accident on ‘Body Count’ ride at fairground
A TEEN boy has tragically died after an accident at a fairground. Horrified witnesses claim the teen "slipped and fell" on the Body Count ride at the funfair in the early hours of this morning. The ride sees thrill seekers strapped into a chair and swung in a circle before...
Boy, 6, dies after rattlesnake bite in ‘extremely rare’ case with heartbreaking final moments revealed by family
A BOY has died days after being bitten by a rattlesnake in Colorado. Simon Currat, six, was attacked on July 5 and went into a coma before he tragically died five days later. The youngster, who was about to start the first grade, was exploring the Colorado wilderness with his dad Nic and three-year-old sister Renee, Fox29 reports.
British teenager left partially paralysed after bison attack in US nature reserve
Amelia Dean, 19, was attacked by the animal while hiking with a friend through Custer State Park, South Dakota
Cougar Mauls 7-Year-Old Boy on a Camping Trip in Rare Attack
Seven-year-old Cason Feuser sustained multiple injuries during a cougar attack on Sunday while camping near Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. After a Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) flight to Edmonton and three and half hours of surgery at Stollery Children’s Hospital, Cason returned to his family home on Tuesday to recover.
Lightning Strike Kills Camper in His Tent
Lightning struck a group of back-country campers attending an outdoor skills school in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, killing one student and injuring a second. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, of Boston died of cardiac arrest after lightning hit his tent. Murphy was among 11 students and...
Three killed and six injured at nursery as knifeman goes on a terrifying rampage before going on the run
AT LEAST three people have been killed and six injured in a horror knife rampage at a nursery in China. The attacker believed to be behind the bloodbath has reportedly gone on the run in a bid to evade authorities. Cops in Jiangxi shared news of the terrifying incident on...
BBC
Nitrous oxide: Laughing gas dealer caught with 25,000 cylinders jailed
A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was caught with more than 25,000 cannisters of laughing gas, police said. The drug, also known as nos, comes in small metal vials often seen littering the streets. After Robert Arthur James Russ, 46, of Fern Street, Canton,...
BBC
Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall
A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
ohmymag.co.uk
Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive
In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
Experience: I was driving across a bridge when it collapsed
In summer 2018, life was so good. My fiance, Eugeniu, and I had bought a house near Naples. We decided to go on holiday to Provence, where he had proposed six years earlier, and try for a baby. We had planned to go by plane, but we changed our minds...
The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39
The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing
Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
EXCLUSIVE: Boat that crashed off Sardinia, killing millionaire British Covid-mask distributor, 'may have been racing yacht belonging to Silvio Berlusconi': Police now investigating both captains
Two yacht captains are under investigation after a British millionaire was killed when his boat ploughed into rocks off the coast of Sardinia, MailOnline can reveal. Dean Kronsbein, 61, was thrown into the water after his 70ft Magnum yacht Amore smashed into a reef as the ship's skipper took evasive action to avoid another vessel.
Student Caught With £250k Cash In Suitcase On Train After Handing Himself In
A student was found guilty of money laundering after being caught with £250,000 of cash in a suitcase on a train, having handed himself in to the British Transport Police. Yuming Dong, 21, was part of a complex ‘Chinese underground banking scheme’ among students at the University of Manchester, which detectives said involved 'large scale money laundering and deception’.
