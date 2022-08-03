Riding high with Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour. Get up close and personal with the horses at the Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour featuring six equestrian properties and one estate with distinctive gardens. The event will be held from noon-4 p.m. Aug. 14. See the stables and meet the owners to learn what makes this such a unique destination. The cost is $35 per adult; $5 for kids under 12 and the money helps to maintain the bridle paths in Metamora Hunt Country. Buy tickets in advance at the White Horse Inn or by calling Hunt Master Joe Maday at 586-381-8834. Arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Hunt Kennels, 5614 Barber Road, to receive a map of the seven properties. Tickets will also be available at the kennels on the day of the event. Dress for comfort and weather. The tour takes approximately two to three hours and will be held rain or shine. Go to metamorahunt.com.

METAMORA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO