Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tour
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax Breaks
Detroit News
Unique Detroit garden this week's photo contest winner
Barb Matney of Detroit shared this special garden with us in her photo, 'In Memory of Growing Up in Detroit's Warrendale Neighborhood." At one time containing seven burned houses over eight city lots, this space now has 40 raised vegetable beds and a 30 foot by 30 foot butterfly garden in the shape of a butterfly, she writes. As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, Matney will receive a home or garden book. Matney will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Riding high with Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour
Riding high with Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour. Get up close and personal with the horses at the Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour featuring six equestrian properties and one estate with distinctive gardens. The event will be held from noon-4 p.m. Aug. 14. See the stables and meet the owners to learn what makes this such a unique destination. The cost is $35 per adult; $5 for kids under 12 and the money helps to maintain the bridle paths in Metamora Hunt Country. Buy tickets in advance at the White Horse Inn or by calling Hunt Master Joe Maday at 586-381-8834. Arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Hunt Kennels, 5614 Barber Road, to receive a map of the seven properties. Tickets will also be available at the kennels on the day of the event. Dress for comfort and weather. The tour takes approximately two to three hours and will be held rain or shine. Go to metamorahunt.com.
Detroit News
Pontiacs in Pontiac: M1 Concourse's Cars and Coffee event showcases GM vehicles
Pontiac — Hundreds of vehicles and car enthusiasts crowded the M1 Concourse driving track Saturday morning for a monthly Cars and Coffee event showcasing vintage and new General Motors cars. M1 Concourse CEO Tim McGrane said the event typically runs monthly from March to October. Due to COVID-19 related...
Detroit News
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Thanedar's victory leaves Detroit without Black representation
In a remarkable turn of events in Tuesday night’s primary, state Rep. Shri Thanedar will be the next representative from Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, ending decades of Black representation in Congress for Detroiters. Thanedar soundly defeated eight Black candidates, including state Sen. Adam Hollier, Focus: HOPE CEO Portia...
Detroit News
Detroit files suit to extend pension payments over 30 years instead of 20 years
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan's administration filed a lawsuit this week to force city pension funds to accept a 30-year payment schedule instead of its planned 20-year payment plan that begins next year. The administration filed the motion Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that would stretch out its payment...
Detroit News
Detroit native exonerated at age 63, citing former detective's false confessions
Mark Craighead was exonerated of a 20-year-old manslaughter conviction Friday after the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office decided against retrying the 63-year-old Detroit resident. In a virtual hearing before Wayne County Circuit Judge Shannon Walker, Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office dropped the case after exhausting its appeals of Walker's February 2021 order...
Detroit News
Mel Pearson will not return as Michigan's hockey coach
Mel Pearson, Michigan's hockey coach for the last five seasons, has been relieved of his position, the university's athletic department announced Friday, just days after a public revelation that a wide range of allegations had been made against him. A 70-page report from Washington, D.C.-based WilmerHale law firm detailed the...
Detroit News
Detroit police investigating second mass shooting in less than a week
Police are investigating the second mass shooting in less than a week in Detroit. One person is dead and four are wounded in a shooting Saturday morning near Gratiot and Saratoga on the city's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said. The four wounded were taken to the hospital, he said.
Detroit News
3-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning at a home on the city's west side, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the child was playing with another child in an upstairs bedroom of a house located in the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers.
Detroit News
Police seek suspect in Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery
Grosse Pointe Woods police are seeking tips to identify a suspect who robbed a Flagstar Bank Friday morning. The suspect entered the bank at 19733 Mack Avenue at about 9:15 am and told the teller to give him all the money in the cash drawer, the pubilc safety department said in a statement posted on Nixle.
Detroit News
Man imprisoned 15 years is suing Oakland County lawmen, ex-cellmates for conviction
Detroit — A man who served 15 years of a life prison term for an arson fire in 2000 that killed five children is suing Oakland County police and ex-cellmates after his conviction was set aside. Juwan Deering, 50, was released from prison last September after a judge vacated...
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
Detroit News
Parents of Oxford High suspect created 'pathway to violence,' prosecutor says
Pontiac — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is asking a circuit judge to permit evidence in the trial of the parents of the accused Oxford High shooter because it allegedly reveals “they had a role in creating a pathway to violence for the shooter.”. In a motion to...
Detroit News
Man charged 25 years after St. Clair County slaying
A man has been charged in connection with a 25-year-old slaying in St. Clair County, authorities announced Friday. John Germain, 54, of Hartland was arrested Tuesday by Michigan State Police at his home, the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was arraigned the next day through...
Detroit News
Detroit bank robbery suspect said he had a bomb; he walked out with cash
Detroit police released images Thursday of a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery last week on the city's west side. The man walked into the bank in the 19100 block of Telegraph around 11:45 a.m. July 29 and presented a note announcing a robbery, investigators said in a statement.
Detroit News
Armed kidnapping suspect arrested after chase, crash in Detroit
A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping reported in Van Buren Township was arrested Friday night after a chase and crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to assist township officers when the man crashed near eastbound Interstate 94 and the Lodge Freeway around...
Detroit News
St. Clair River oil spill from Canadian refinery contained, officials said
An oil spill on the St. Clair River from a Canadian refinery has been contained, Algonac city officials said Thursday. "Canadian officials have mitigated the situation and have given an all-clear for water plants to open intakes and resume normal operations," Algonac fire department officials said in a post on the department's official Facebook page.
Detroit News
Wyandotte teen dies after shooting in Huron Township
Huron Township — A 17-year-old male from Wyandotte died after being shot early Saturday in Huron Township. Huron Township Police Chief Everette Robbins said at around 3:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on the 20000 block of Warham Road, where they found the wounded teen. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Robbins said.
Detroit News
His wife was missing; now Southgate man charged in slaying
A Southgate man was charged Thursday in connection with his wife's slaying, the Wayne County Prosecutor announced. Gil Vega, 44, was arraigned through 28th District Court in Southgate on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm, authorities reported. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m....
