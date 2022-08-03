Tampa Bay clothing company Wide Sky gets a kiosk at the Pier Marketplace

Sara O’Brien laughs while setting up to begin screen printing at Wide Sky in Pinellas Park on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. O’Brien needed a step stool to adjust the knobs in the way the machine was positioned. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Since its inception in 2014, Wide Sky has attracted a following around Tampa Bay with its sassy designs.

Locals and visitors alike resonated with T-shirts reading “My Way or the Skyway,” tanks displaying a “throwback” drawing of the old St. Pete Pier and stickers poking fun at the traffic on area bridges. Founder Sara O’Brien even quit her day job last year to go all in on her apparel brand after nine months at sea.

Looks like that risk paid off. On Friday, Wide Sky will debut its first retail location at the St. Pete Pier Marketplace.

According to a release, the company will sling T-shirts, koozies and stickers at Kiosk 28, swapping in fresh designs frequently. Recent designs have included social justice themes, including “Regulate Dick Not Jane” shirts that have been sold across the country to benefit Florida Planned Parenthood Action.

Wide Sky will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Browse the latest designs on wideskylife.com.