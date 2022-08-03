ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Republican who finished 4th in Mich. gubernatorial primary wants recount

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican hopes to reclaim a crucial governor’s seat in swing-state Wisconsin this year long appeared to rest on Rebecca Kleefisch. She’s a former TV news anchor who spent eight years as former Gov. Scott Walker’s heir apparent and vowed to continue his sharply conservative policies. Then a wealthy construction company owner jumped in, dumped $12 million of his own money into the race and won Donald Trump’s backing.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Governor Evers grants 49 pardons

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers granted 49 more pardons Friday. This brings the Wisconsin governor’s total number of pardons to 603 to date, according to a report early on Friday. “It is one of the most rewarding parts of my job as governor to have the opportunity...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

WEC sending postcards to ensure security of absentee voting process

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin election officials will be mailing out close to 4,000 postcards to voters this week as part of a series of actions to ensure the absentee voting process is secure. The Wisconsin Elections Commission let voters know Thursday that absentee voting is a safe method to...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saginaw, MI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Fair begins on Thursday

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - The cream puffs are filled and the rides are ready for the start of the 171st Wisconsin State Fair. Opening Day for the Wisconsin State Fair is on Thursday and runs through Sunday, August 14. As part of the 11 days of family fun, there...
WEST ALLIS, WI
nbc15.com

CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Staff shortages continue to limit healthcare facilities in Wisconsin, but health administrators are hoping an online employment portal improves hiring process. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. Updated: 23 hours...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

St. Croix County stabbing suspect secures lawyer

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon to determine if he had secured representation. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy