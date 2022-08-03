The Good Fight season 6 trailer reveals a despondent Diane taking a psychedelic trip

A five-year mission that's now headed into its seventh decade, the Star Trek franchise is still boldly going where no one has gone before. More installments of the franchise are on air then ever, with something to offer almost every Trekkie in its rapidly expanding universe. However, Star Trek: The Original Series is the big bang that started it all. Gene Roddenberry's optimistic vision of the future — produced by Lucille Ball, no less — debuted in September of 1966 and ran for three seasons on NBC before finding new life in syndication.

