The Good Fight season 6 trailer reveals a despondent Diane taking a psychedelic trip

Once Upon a Time: Everything we know about season 7 so far
With Once Upon a Time set to go through a creative reboot, EW has rounded up all the intel from ABC and executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis on the upcoming seventh season. (Bookmark this page — we'll keep updating with the latest news until the show returns this fall.)
Outlander prequel series will follow the love story of Jamie's parents
Rejoice! We finally know what the Outlander prequel series is about. Starz has released the first official details of what will be called Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Matthew B. Roberts, the showrunner of the mothership series, will write and oversee the prequel, which will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.
Loot star Joel Kim Booster says season 1 finale 'completely changes the trajectory of the show'
Nicholas' (Joel Kim Booster) stage play debut is even more important than a potential Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion. In EW's exclusive first look at episode 9, "Cahoga Lake" (above), Molly's (Maya Rudolph) trusted assistant helps her start her day with fresh Japanese flame lilies ("They're Asian, beautiful, and a little bit toxic — just like me," he quips) and a regal Alexander McQueen number.
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
Kevin Bacon and Carrie Preston talk They/Them and using horror as a 'tool for change'
Forty-two years after Friday the 13th, Kevin Bacon is heading back to camp, and this time, he's in charge. In the new horror movie They/Them (get it? — you're supposed to pronounce the "slash" in the title), Bacon and True Blood alum Carrie Preston play the husband-and-wife operators of a sadistic gay conversion camp. From body shaming to shock therapy, their methods are horrific, but it soon becomes apparent that something even more sinister is going on, as the bodies pile up.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Thai cave hero reveals the major difference between Thirteen Lives and the real rescue
Nothing can fully capture the experience of diving into the darkness of a flooded cave, crawling against strong currents and dangerous debris, squeezing between muddy crevices with unwieldy oxygen tanks, knowing that one false move, one sharp branch, could sever your tenuous lifeline to the surface. But according to Richard...
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
thebrag.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
The 10 standout episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series
A five-year mission that's now headed into its seventh decade, the Star Trek franchise is still boldly going where no one has gone before. More installments of the franchise are on air then ever, with something to offer almost every Trekkie in its rapidly expanding universe. However, Star Trek: The Original Series is the big bang that started it all. Gene Roddenberry's optimistic vision of the future — produced by Lucille Ball, no less — debuted in September of 1966 and ran for three seasons on NBC before finding new life in syndication.
Joel McHale's Starman trains Stargirl in first DC's Stargirl season 3 photos
Remember when Courtney a.k.a. Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) was worried that the newly resurrected Sylvester Pemberton a.k.a. Starman (Joel McHale) was going to take back his Cosmic Staff on DC's Stargirl? Turns out she had nothing to worry about — the veteran superhero really is here to level up her training instead after he saved her in the fight against Eclipso in the season 2 finale.
Woody Harrelson responds to viral baby lookalike: 'I just wish I had your hair'
They say everyone has a doppelgänger — but not everyone has a baby doppelgänger. Woody Harrelson recently discovered his after coming across a viral tweet from Dani Grier Mulvenna, a mom in Northern Ireland who posted a photo of her 9-month-old baby, Cora. Mulvenna's post featured a...
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
Nicole Layog talks treatment of Taylor on Big Brother: 'I own it'
Nicole Layog believed she had cooked up the perfect recipe to get her rival out of the Big Brother house. But the 41-year-old private chef found out her gameplay was missing a few key ingredients when she was ousted on Thursday's live eviction episode by a vote of 9 to 1.
Robin Thede on how the Funeral Ball slayed to rest this season of A Black Lady Sketch Show
With its latest haul of five Emmy nominations — including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, as well as noms for directing and writing — A Black Lady Sketch Show is up to lucky number 13, with one win from last year. "I'm really excited for our director, Bridget Stokes,...
Curb Your Enthusiasm showrunner says they shot a Larry death scene in case season 11 was show's last
Larry David came this close to meeting a bitter — albeit hilariously fitting — end on the most recent season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Season 11 of the HBO comedy followed Larry (the character played by David as an exaggerated version of himself) trying to get out of building a fence for his pool after a burglar drowned in it, and it turns out he almost drowned as well.
Abbott Elementary is the golden child of TV critics, scoring 4 wins at the TCA Awards
Abbott Elementary shot to the head of the class at the Television Critics Association Awards on Saturday. Quinta Brunson's freshman ABC comedy scored four wins, more than any other show this year. The 38th annual TCA Awards, which were decided by the 200-plus journalists covering television in the United States and Canada, honored the half-hour single-camera sitcom with Program of the Year, Outstanding New Program, and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Brunson also won for Individual Achievement in Comedy, a category for which her costar Janelle James was also nominated.
Heartbreak doesn't feel as good as Nicole Kidman extending her AMC commercial deal for 1 year
You know that indescribable feeling you get when the lights begin to dim in the theater? Prepare to feel it for another year, as Nicole Kidman has renewed her commercial contract with AMC Theatres. AMC CEO Adam Aron made the announcement Thursday during the theatrical company's earnings call. EW has...
