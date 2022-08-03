Do you know where to go to vote on Tuesday? Here’s a list of Madison polling places
MADISON, Wis. — The fall partisan primary is being held on Tuesday, August 9 across Wisconsin, with several local and statewide contests on the ballot that will decide who will advance to the general election in November.
Election officials in Madison say some polling places have changed since the last election in April, so they are urging you to double-check your polling location if you are planning to vote in person on Tuesday. You can do that using the “Where Do I Vote?” tool on the MyVote website — when you enter in your address, the site will find your polling place for you, complete with information on which voting ward you are in and the address of your polling location shown on a map.
The online tool will also show you what will appear on your ballot when you go in to vote, so you know what your choices are. Since this is a partisan primary — meaning you can only vote for candidates in one political party — you will have to choose which party you are voting for at the top of the ballot. The MyVote tool reflects this, with the names appearing on the ballot changing depending on which party you select at the top of the form.
Below is a full list of polling locations in the City of Madison:
(Ward number – location)
1 – Westminster Senior Apartments, 6160 Dell Dr
2, 3 – Fire Station #14, 3201 Dairy Dr
4 – City Church, 4909 E Buckeye Rd
5, 6 – Elvejhem Elementary School, 5106 Academy Dr
7, 121 – Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Dr
8, 122, 123 – Steamfitters Local 601 Training Center, 6310 Town Center Dr
9 – Oak Park Place, 718 Jupiter Dr
10 – Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd
11 – New Beginnings Church, 602 Acewood Blvd
12 – Kennedy Elementary School, 221 Meadowlark Dr
13 – Hy-Vee, 3801 E Washington Ave
14 – Unity of Madison, 601 Tompkins Dr
15 – Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Rd
16 – Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd
17 – Whitehorse Middle School, 218 Schenk St
18 – Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave
19 – Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave
20, 21 – Nakoosa Trail Fleet Facility, 4151 Nakoosa Trail
22, 143 – Fire Station #11, 4011 Morgan Way
23 – Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge, 5565 Tancho Dr
24, 124, 125 – Sandburg Elementary School, 4114 Donald Dr
25 – Eastside Lutheran, 2310 Independence Lane
26, 128 – East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Ct
27, 127 – Hawthorne Elementary, 3344 Concord Ave
28 – Bashford United Methodist Church, 329 North St
29 – Madison College – Commercial, 2125 Commercial Ave
30, 130 – Tenney Park Pavilion, 402 N Thornton Ave
31 – Door Creek Church – Northside, 1181 N Sherman Ave
32 – Lakeview Library, 2845 N Sherman Ave
33 – Sherman Ave United Methodist Church, 3705 N Sherman Ave
34, 129 – Black Hawk Middle School, 1402 Wyoming Way
35 – Cherokee Country Club Tennis Court, 5000 N Sherman Ave
36 – Warner Park CRC, 1625 Northport Dr
37 – Lindbergh Elementary School, 4500 Kennedy Rd
38 – Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Rd
39, 131 – Mendota Elementary School, 4002 School Rd
40 – Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 301 Riverside Dr
41 – Lapham Elementary School, 1045 E Dayton St
42 – O’Keeffe Middle School, 510 S Thornton Ave
43 – Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St
44 – Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 504 S Brearly St
45, 51, 126 – Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
46 – Gates of Heaven, 302 E Gorham St
47 – Bethel Lutheran, 312 Wisconsin Ave
48 – Lowell Center, 610 Langdon St
49 – Hillel at the University of Wisconsin, 611 Langdon St
50 – Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave
52 – Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St
53, 55 – Capitol Lakes, 333 W Main St
54 – Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St
56, 57 – Nicholas Recreation Center, 797 W Dayton St
58, 59 – Union South, 1308 W Dayton St
60, 61, 134 – Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St
62 – Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Hts
63 – First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave
64, 65 – Blessed Sacrament Church, 2111 Rowley Ave
66 – First Baptist Church, 518 N Franklin Ave
67 – Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Rd
68 – Brittingham Apartments, 755 Braxton Pl
69 – St James Catholic School, 1204 St James Ct
70 – Vilas Park Shelter, 1602 Vilas Park Dr
71 – Wingra School, 718 Gilmore St
72 – Trinity United Methodist Church. 1123 Vilas Ave
73 – Goodman Parks Maintenance Facility, 1402 Wingra Creek Pkwy
74 – Bridge – Lake Point – Waunona, 1917 Lake Point Dr
75, 133 – Highland Manor Park – Storm Shelter, 10 Manor Dr
76, 132 – Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St
77 – Village on Park, 2300 S Park St
78, 79 – Leopold Elementary School, 2602 Post Rd
80 – Thoreau Elementary School, 3870 Nakoma Rd
81 – Boys and Girls Club, 4619 Jenewein Rd
82 – Toki Middle School, 5606 Russett Rd
83 – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Rd
84, 99 – Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Rd
85 – Westmorland Park Shelter, 4114 Tokay Blvd
86 – Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd
87, 88 – Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S Segoe Rd
89 – Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 110 N Whitney Way
90, 135 – Wellspring United Methodist, 5702 South Hill Dr
91, 92 – Asbury United Methodist, 6101 University Ave
93 – John Muir Elementary, 6602 Inner Dr
94 – Oakwood Village University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Rd
95, 97, 136 – Anana Elementary School, 6323 Woodington Way
96 – Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N High Point Rd
98, 103 – Chapel Valley Church, 3102 Prairie Rd
100 – Park Edge Park Ridge Employment Ctr, 1233 McKenna Blvd
101, 120, 142 – Elver Park Shelter, 1250 McKenna Blvd
102 – Elver Park Neighborhood Center, 1201 McKenna Blvd
104 – Yahara Bay Distillery, 6250 Nesbitt Rd #200
105, 106 – Chavez Elementary School, 3502 Maple Grove Dr
107, 111 – Point of Grace Church, 7026 Raymond Rd
108 – Timberlake Village Apts Community Room, 7425 Timberlake Trl
109, 110, 138 – Coventry Village, 7707 N Brookline Dr
112, 113 – Olson Elementary School, 801 Redan Dr
114, 118, 139, 140, 141 – Blackhawk Church, 9620 Brader Way
115, 137 – Lussier Community Education Ctr, 55 S Gammon Rd
116 – High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Rd
117 – Attic Angel Association, 640 Junction Rd
119 – Middleton United Church of Christ, 645 Schewe Rd
You can find the latest election news on our Elections page , which will also have live results after the polls close on Tuesday night.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 1