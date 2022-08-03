Do you know where to go to vote on Tuesday? Here’s a list of Madison polling places

MADISON, Wis. — The fall partisan primary is being held on Tuesday, August 9 across Wisconsin, with several local and statewide contests on the ballot that will decide who will advance to the general election in November.

Election officials in Madison say some polling places have changed since the last election in April, so they are urging you to double-check your polling location if you are planning to vote in person on Tuesday. You can do that using the “Where Do I Vote?” tool on the MyVote website — when you enter in your address, the site will find your polling place for you, complete with information on which voting ward you are in and the address of your polling location shown on a map.

The online tool will also show you what will appear on your ballot when you go in to vote, so you know what your choices are. Since this is a partisan primary — meaning you can only vote for candidates in one political party — you will have to choose which party you are voting for at the top of the ballot. The MyVote tool reflects this, with the names appearing on the ballot changing depending on which party you select at the top of the form.

Below is a full list of polling locations in the City of Madison:

(Ward number – location)

1 – Westminster Senior Apartments, 6160 Dell Dr

2, 3 – Fire Station #14, 3201 Dairy Dr

4 – City Church, 4909 E Buckeye Rd

5, 6 – Elvejhem Elementary School, 5106 Academy Dr

7, 121 – Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Dr

8, 122, 123 – Steamfitters Local 601 Training Center, 6310 Town Center Dr

9 – Oak Park Place, 718 Jupiter Dr

10 – Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd

11 – New Beginnings Church, 602 Acewood Blvd

12 – Kennedy Elementary School, 221 Meadowlark Dr

13 – Hy-Vee, 3801 E Washington Ave

14 – Unity of Madison, 601 Tompkins Dr

15 – Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Rd

16 – Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd

17 – Whitehorse Middle School, 218 Schenk St

18 – Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave

19 – Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave

20, 21 – Nakoosa Trail Fleet Facility, 4151 Nakoosa Trail

22, 143 – Fire Station #11, 4011 Morgan Way

23 – Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge, 5565 Tancho Dr

24, 124, 125 – Sandburg Elementary School, 4114 Donald Dr

25 – Eastside Lutheran, 2310 Independence Lane

26, 128 – East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Ct

27, 127 – Hawthorne Elementary, 3344 Concord Ave

28 – Bashford United Methodist Church, 329 North St

29 – Madison College – Commercial, 2125 Commercial Ave

30, 130 – Tenney Park Pavilion, 402 N Thornton Ave

31 – Door Creek Church – Northside, 1181 N Sherman Ave

32 – Lakeview Library, 2845 N Sherman Ave

33 – Sherman Ave United Methodist Church, 3705 N Sherman Ave

34, 129 – Black Hawk Middle School, 1402 Wyoming Way

35 – Cherokee Country Club Tennis Court, 5000 N Sherman Ave

36 – Warner Park CRC, 1625 Northport Dr

37 – Lindbergh Elementary School, 4500 Kennedy Rd

38 – Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Rd

39, 131 – Mendota Elementary School, 4002 School Rd

40 – Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 301 Riverside Dr

41 – Lapham Elementary School, 1045 E Dayton St

42 – O’Keeffe Middle School, 510 S Thornton Ave

43 – Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St

44 – Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 504 S Brearly St

45, 51, 126 – Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

46 – Gates of Heaven, 302 E Gorham St

47 – Bethel Lutheran, 312 Wisconsin Ave

48 – Lowell Center, 610 Langdon St

49 – Hillel at the University of Wisconsin, 611 Langdon St

50 – Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave

52 – Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St

53, 55 – Capitol Lakes, 333 W Main St

54 – Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St

56, 57 – Nicholas Recreation Center, 797 W Dayton St

58, 59 – Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

60, 61, 134 – Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St

62 – Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Hts

63 – First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave

64, 65 – Blessed Sacrament Church, 2111 Rowley Ave

66 – First Baptist Church, 518 N Franklin Ave

67 – Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Rd

68 – Brittingham Apartments, 755 Braxton Pl

69 – St James Catholic School, 1204 St James Ct

70 – Vilas Park Shelter, 1602 Vilas Park Dr

71 – Wingra School, 718 Gilmore St

72 – Trinity United Methodist Church. 1123 Vilas Ave

73 – Goodman Parks Maintenance Facility, 1402 Wingra Creek Pkwy

74 – Bridge – Lake Point – Waunona, 1917 Lake Point Dr

75, 133 – Highland Manor Park – Storm Shelter, 10 Manor Dr

76, 132 – Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St

77 – Village on Park, 2300 S Park St

78, 79 – Leopold Elementary School, 2602 Post Rd

80 – Thoreau Elementary School, 3870 Nakoma Rd

81 – Boys and Girls Club, 4619 Jenewein Rd

82 – Toki Middle School, 5606 Russett Rd

83 – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Rd

84, 99 – Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Rd

85 – Westmorland Park Shelter, 4114 Tokay Blvd

86 – Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd

87, 88 – Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S Segoe Rd

89 – Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 110 N Whitney Way

90, 135 – Wellspring United Methodist, 5702 South Hill Dr

91, 92 – Asbury United Methodist, 6101 University Ave

93 – John Muir Elementary, 6602 Inner Dr

94 – Oakwood Village University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Rd

95, 97, 136 – Anana Elementary School, 6323 Woodington Way

96 – Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N High Point Rd

98, 103 – Chapel Valley Church, 3102 Prairie Rd

100 – Park Edge Park Ridge Employment Ctr, 1233 McKenna Blvd

101, 120, 142 – Elver Park Shelter, 1250 McKenna Blvd

102 – Elver Park Neighborhood Center, 1201 McKenna Blvd

104 – Yahara Bay Distillery, 6250 Nesbitt Rd #200

105, 106 – Chavez Elementary School, 3502 Maple Grove Dr

107, 111 – Point of Grace Church, 7026 Raymond Rd

108 – Timberlake Village Apts Community Room, 7425 Timberlake Trl

109, 110, 138 – Coventry Village, 7707 N Brookline Dr

112, 113 – Olson Elementary School, 801 Redan Dr

114, 118, 139, 140, 141 – Blackhawk Church, 9620 Brader Way

115, 137 – Lussier Community Education Ctr, 55 S Gammon Rd

116 – High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Rd

117 – Attic Angel Association, 640 Junction Rd

119 – Middleton United Church of Christ, 645 Schewe Rd

You can find the latest election news on our Elections page , which will also have live results after the polls close on Tuesday night.

