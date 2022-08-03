ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Do you know where to go to vote on Tuesday? Here’s a list of Madison polling places

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344ZKn_0h3If43o00

MADISON, Wis. — The fall partisan primary is being held on Tuesday, August 9 across Wisconsin, with several local and statewide contests on the ballot that will decide who will advance to the general election in November.

Election officials in Madison say some polling places have changed since the last election in April, so they are urging you to double-check your polling location if you are planning to vote in person on Tuesday. You can do that using the “Where Do I Vote?” tool on the MyVote website — when you enter in your address, the site will find your polling place for you, complete with information on which voting ward you are in and the address of your polling location shown on a map.

The online tool will also show you what will appear on your ballot when you go in to vote, so you know what your choices are. Since this is a partisan primary — meaning you can only vote for candidates in one political party — you will have to choose which party you are voting for at the top of the ballot. The MyVote tool reflects this, with the names appearing on the ballot changing depending on which party you select at the top of the form.

Below is a full list of polling locations in the City of Madison:

(Ward number – location)

1 – Westminster Senior Apartments, 6160 Dell Dr

2, 3 – Fire Station #14, 3201 Dairy Dr

4 – City Church, 4909 E Buckeye Rd

5, 6 – Elvejhem Elementary School, 5106 Academy Dr

7, 121 – Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Dr

8, 122, 123 – Steamfitters Local 601 Training Center, 6310 Town Center Dr

9 – Oak Park Place, 718 Jupiter Dr

10 – Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd

11 – New Beginnings Church, 602 Acewood Blvd

12 – Kennedy Elementary School, 221 Meadowlark Dr

13 – Hy-Vee, 3801 E Washington Ave

14 – Unity of Madison, 601 Tompkins Dr

15 – Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Rd

16 – Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd

17 – Whitehorse Middle School, 218 Schenk St

18 – Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave

19 – Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave

20, 21 – Nakoosa Trail Fleet Facility, 4151 Nakoosa Trail

22, 143 – Fire Station #11, 4011 Morgan Way

23 – Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge, 5565 Tancho Dr

24, 124, 125 – Sandburg Elementary School, 4114 Donald Dr

25 – Eastside Lutheran, 2310 Independence Lane

26, 128 – East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Ct

27, 127 – Hawthorne Elementary, 3344 Concord Ave

28 – Bashford United Methodist Church, 329 North St

29 – Madison College – Commercial, 2125 Commercial Ave

30, 130 – Tenney Park Pavilion, 402 N Thornton Ave

31 – Door Creek Church – Northside, 1181 N Sherman Ave

32 – Lakeview Library, 2845 N Sherman Ave

33 – Sherman Ave United Methodist Church, 3705 N Sherman Ave

34, 129 – Black Hawk Middle School, 1402 Wyoming Way

35 – Cherokee Country Club Tennis Court, 5000 N Sherman Ave

36 – Warner Park CRC, 1625 Northport Dr

37 – Lindbergh Elementary School, 4500 Kennedy Rd

38 – Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Rd

39, 131 – Mendota Elementary School, 4002 School Rd

40 – Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 301 Riverside Dr

41 – Lapham Elementary School, 1045 E Dayton St

42 – O’Keeffe Middle School, 510 S Thornton Ave

43 – Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St

44 – Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 504 S Brearly St

45, 51, 126 – Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

46 – Gates of Heaven, 302 E Gorham St

47 – Bethel Lutheran, 312 Wisconsin Ave

48 – Lowell Center, 610 Langdon St

49 – Hillel at the University of Wisconsin, 611 Langdon St

50 – Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave

52 – Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St

53, 55 – Capitol Lakes, 333 W Main St

54 – Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St

56, 57 – Nicholas Recreation Center, 797 W Dayton St

58, 59 – Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

60, 61, 134 – Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St

62 – Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Hts

63 – First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave

64, 65 – Blessed Sacrament Church, 2111 Rowley Ave

66 – First Baptist Church, 518 N Franklin Ave

67 – Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Rd

68 – Brittingham Apartments, 755 Braxton Pl

69 – St James Catholic School, 1204 St James Ct

70 – Vilas Park Shelter, 1602 Vilas Park Dr

71 – Wingra School, 718 Gilmore St

72 – Trinity United Methodist Church. 1123 Vilas Ave

73 – Goodman Parks Maintenance Facility, 1402 Wingra Creek Pkwy

74 – Bridge – Lake Point – Waunona, 1917 Lake Point Dr

75, 133 – Highland Manor Park – Storm Shelter, 10 Manor Dr

76, 132 – Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St

77 – Village on Park, 2300 S Park St

78, 79 – Leopold Elementary School, 2602 Post Rd

80 – Thoreau Elementary School, 3870 Nakoma Rd

81 – Boys and Girls Club, 4619 Jenewein Rd

82 – Toki Middle School, 5606 Russett Rd

83 – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Rd

84, 99 – Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Rd

85 – Westmorland Park Shelter, 4114 Tokay Blvd

86 – Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd

87, 88 – Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S Segoe Rd

89 – Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 110 N Whitney Way

90, 135 – Wellspring United Methodist, 5702 South Hill Dr

91, 92 – Asbury United Methodist, 6101 University Ave

93 – John Muir Elementary, 6602 Inner Dr

94 – Oakwood Village University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Rd

95, 97, 136 – Anana Elementary School, 6323 Woodington Way

96 – Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N High Point Rd

98, 103 – Chapel Valley Church, 3102 Prairie Rd

100 – Park Edge Park Ridge Employment Ctr, 1233 McKenna Blvd

101, 120, 142 – Elver Park Shelter, 1250 McKenna Blvd

102 – Elver Park Neighborhood Center, 1201 McKenna Blvd

104 – Yahara Bay Distillery, 6250 Nesbitt Rd #200

105, 106 – Chavez Elementary School, 3502 Maple Grove Dr

107, 111 – Point of Grace Church, 7026 Raymond Rd

108 – Timberlake Village Apts Community Room, 7425 Timberlake Trl

109, 110, 138 – Coventry Village, 7707 N Brookline Dr

112, 113 – Olson Elementary School, 801 Redan Dr

114, 118, 139, 140, 141 – Blackhawk Church, 9620 Brader Way

115, 137 – Lussier Community Education Ctr, 55 S Gammon Rd

116 – High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Rd

117 – Attic Angel Association, 640 Junction Rd

119 – Middleton United Church of Christ, 645 Schewe Rd

You can find the latest election news on our Elections page , which will also have live results after the polls close on Tuesday night.

Channel 3000

10 Madison-area biergartens (plus a beer hall coming soon)

You may not realize it as you’re sipping a pint of the latest seasonal offering from your favorite local brewery or bathing in rays of sunlight at a communal table, but the biergarten experience you’re enjoying traces its history to a practical necessity, not a confluence of beautiful design. Way back in the day — or, more specifically, the early 1800s — Bavarian brewmasters built gardens on top of their breweries to keep the heat out and the temperature low, all the better to hone the taste of their legendary lagers. Not that any of the customers who camped out on the benches, tables and picnic blankets cared — they were too busy drinking and enjoying the fermented fruits of a natural paradise. Reasonable minds can disagree a little about what makes a biergarten a biergarten — for the sticklers, the key operating principle is “in the open air,” but we’ll quibble about that later. In the meantime, let’s take a slow and languorous tour of places that best exemplify Madison’s biergarten vibe.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

The city’s Odana Area Plan is starting to unfold. Here’s what it could look like.

With several development proposals making their way to Madison City Council, the city’s Odana Area Plan, which passed in September last year, is starting to unfold. The Odana Area Plan boundary encompasses a large plot of land on the west side between the Beltline Highway, Mineral Point Road and University Research Park — an area 73% larger than downtown Madison.
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

A post-Dobbs survey on family planning, from Tone Madison and Madison Minutes

We want to hear from you. How has the fall of Roe v. Wade impacted your decisions about family planning?. As part of our ongoing coverage of the impact of the Dobbs decision, we at Tone Madison and Madison Minutes are asking people to share their thoughts. Has the ruling changed the way you think about having children, or other important family-planning choices? We want to hear from you, so that we can offer our readers a fuller picture of how the ruling is affecting people across the Madison area.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
MADISON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
wuwm.com

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison

A community is coming to terms with a great loss. Musicians, community members jam together at 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. Community members and over 10 main-stage musical acts had the chance to gather and make music together during the 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. National Mustard Museum...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
#Congregational Church#Methodist Church#St James#Church Of Christ#Park Ave#Election Local#Myvote#Dell#Door Creek Church
empowerwisconsin.org

GOP Chair: Madison aims to intimidate poll watchers

MADISON — A new Madison City Council ordinance, ostensibly to “protect election officials from harassment and threats,” is just a vehicle to threaten and intimidate conservative poll watchers, Dane County Republicans say. Republican Party of Dane County Chairman Scott Grabins tells Empower Wisconsin he’s very concerned the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison responds to rise of COVID-19 cases in Dane County

The University of Wisconsin-Madison responded with recommendations from Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) health officials as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared Dane County a “high” community level of transmission as of July 21. This is because of an increase in hospitalizations and confirmed cases around the county.
DANE COUNTY, WI
ibmadison.com

Atomic Antiques brings midcentury furnishings to Madison

Atomic Antiques, Madison’s new headquarters for all things antique to midcentury modern, opened its doors on Monday, Aug. 1. in a 25,000-square-foot, freshly renovated retail space filled with inventory from over 75 dealers. The store fills a vacant retail space at 4546 Verona Road, next to Home Depot, that...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Voting in Wisconsin? Here’s What You Need to Know.

Wisconsin’s partisan primary election is coming up next week on Tuesday, August 9. Polls are open from 7AM to 8PM. For today’s show, Wendy Hathaway, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Dane County, gives us the scoop about the ins and outs of voting in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

German-style beer hall Prost! to open in former East Wash church

Lovers of European beer can soon raise a stein under stained glass at Prost!, a German-style beer hall set to open in time for Oktoberfest this fall on East Washington Avenue. Prost! (exclamation mark required) has an original location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Owner Brian Reynolds hopes to be serving huge pretzels and European brews in Madison by early September at 401 E. Washington Ave.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend

The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

School District of Beloit names new interim superintendent

BELOIT, Wis. — Just under a month before the start of the new school year, the School District of Beloit has named its new interim superintendent. At its meeting Tuesday night, the district’s school board voted 6-1 to appoint Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson to the position. In a news release, the district said Anderson has served as a superintendent for 26 years, most recently in Williams Bay and Mount Horeb.
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County gives over $265K to local schools to expand mental health staffing

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is giving local schools money to expand mental health services. The county gave five area districts a total of $265,554 to meet students’ behavioral health needs. That includes adding staff, expanding services and providing outreach programs. “Dane County remains committed to addressing the behavioral health needs of our young people,” County Executive Joe Parisi said....
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

