Coal Miner With New Baby at Home Died Trying to Help Kentucky Flood Victims

A massive Pennsylvania house fire has claimed the lives of at least three people, as fire crews continue to search for seven others who remain unaccounted for, authorities said Friday. The current victims’ ages range as young as 6 to as old as 70, Pennsylvania State Police said, and the missing are feared dead. The fire started around 2:30 a.m., shortly after neighbors told Eyewitness News they heard loud pops from the house in which 14 people were staying. “Well I heard two gunshots and I was laying there and all the sudden my daughter called to make sure that I was ok. I got up and the whole house was in flames. I looked out of my one window there and I seen the house on the corner there was—boy the porch was totally engulfed,” the neighbor said. Police have not confirmed details about the fire other than that the incident is a “complex criminal investigation.”Read it at AP

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO