The roses found a way to sprout this week despite some muggy conditions and plenty of thorny issues. Rose: To the registered Republicans who came out in force on Election Day to vote in their primaries. In Allen County, 68.5% of registered Republicans cast their ballots in the special election that chose Susan Manchester as the next state representative. That number was 43.8% in Putnam County in the race that selected Roy Klopfenstein for the November general election. Auglaize County had the improbable happen, with more than 100% of Republicans turning out, thanks to 400 additional voters registering with the GOP. We’re always glad to see people participate in the process.

LIMA, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO