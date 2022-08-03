Read on www.limaohio.com
Lima News
Downtown Lima block party features artists
LIMA — Over 30 artists and makers registered booths downtown on Saturday for the third annual Legacy Arts Street Party, regaling attendees with art, food and live music. Between North and High streets, the blocked-off roads, once busy with flowing cars, created a temporary, asphalt oasis with vendor booths lining both sides, and in the center, a music stage.
sent-trib.com
Night Ranger ready to rock Ohio Balloon Fest
MARYSVILLE — Third time’s the charm for Night Ranger at the 2022 All Ohio Balloon Festival, following appearances in 2015 and 2017. Brad Gillis, guitarist of Night Ranger, said he recalls performing at the festival “because of all the crazy balloons I saw.”. He added that in...
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo African American Festival & Concert celebrates music and culture
On August 6, a concert of famous and local artists will bring the African American Festival to a close along the riverside. The event will feature a lineup of musicians on the main stage, in addition to community resources and food vendors across the location. The event to honor African American health, history, and education will be held at Promenade Park from 2-10 pm, with the concert located at the Promenade Park Stage and doors opening at 1 pm.
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
toledo.com
Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!
Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
Lima News
TedFest 2022 scheduled Aug. 13 in Pandora
PANDORA — A full day of fun, food and games is planned for TedFest 2022 starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Pandora Park-ALCC Parking Lot, 303 W. Washington St., Pandora. At 8:30 a.m., individuals can register for the Family 5K run/walk at Pandora Missionary Church, 300...
Lima News
Holy Famly Radio celebrates 12th anniversary, relocation
GLANDORF — Holy Family Radio will hold a grand opening event of its new location from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Glandorf Parish Center, 103 N. Main St., Suite A, Glandorf. Enjoy hot dogs, refreshments and ice cream at the 12th anniversary of the radio’s airing...
Lima News
Snap your fingers twice for The Addams Family, opening Friday
LIMA — It is difficult to find anyone unfamiliar with the creepy, kooky, spooky Addams Family who resided at 0001 Cemetery Lane in the 1960s television show, or the 1991 movie version. Now, the 2009 musical stage version — set in a home in New York overlooking Central Park,...
sent-trib.com
Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back
PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
Lima News
Circus coming to Cridersville on Tuesday
CRIDERSVILLE — The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will perform at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Legacy Park, 300 E. Main St., Cridersville. Tickets are available in advance for $7 for kids and seniors and $12 for adults by calling 419-645-4782 or by visiting TopMark Credit Union or the Cridersville Public Library. On the day of the circus, tickets are $8 for kids and seniors and $15 for adults.
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
13abc.com
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
Lima News
Alumnae volleyball showcase set at Shawnee
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Shawnee High School Alumnae Volleyball Showcase is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Shawnee High School, 3333 Zurmehly Road, Lima. The event includes scrimmages with current players vs volleyball graduates from 1995 through 2021, along with games, raffles, prizes, food vendors and Uplifted Social Media Service providing music. The event is free and open to the public.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Summer Fair Making Changes This Year
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee Summer Fair attendees can expect a mix of new and old at this year’s August 12 and 13 event. While the parade has been canceled for this year – a decision event chairs Mike Dibling and Stacey Torio did not take lightly – there are new events they hope will draw in families and friends.
City of Bryan announces inclusive playground to break ground fall 2023, open spring 2024
BRYAN, Ohio — The Bryan Department of Parks and Recreation announced the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School would become an inclusive playground, with plans to break ground in the fall of 2023 and open it to the public in the spring of 2024. The playground is the...
Lima News
Flag City Balloon Festival includes helicopter rides
FINDLAY — Tethered and full balloon rides will be available during Flag City’s three-day annual BalloonFest on Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Emory Adams Park, 1861 S. Blanchard St., Findlay. The full schedule of events is online at visitfindlay.com/event/flag-city-balloonfest-fri. There will also be helicopter rides...
Lima News
Benefit dinner planned for family of Chase Lauck
LIMA — Dinners benefitting the family of Chase Lauck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, or at Elmview Pub, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima. Dinners are $15 and include a quarter chicken leg, potato salad...
Lima News
Real Wheels: The call of the Corvette
COLUMBUS GROVE — There is something about a Corvette that attracts car enthusiasts like a magnet. General Motors saw the magic happen on Jan. 17, 1953, when it unveiled its first Corvette as a concept car. The wow factor was so great that day at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City that GM knew it needed to begin producing the car immediately. Within five months, the Corvette went from being a concept car to seeing 300 Corvettes roll off a Flint, Michigan assembly line. All were convertibles with a Polo White exterior and a red interior.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
The roses found a way to sprout this week despite some muggy conditions and plenty of thorny issues. Rose: To the registered Republicans who came out in force on Election Day to vote in their primaries. In Allen County, 68.5% of registered Republicans cast their ballots in the special election that chose Susan Manchester as the next state representative. That number was 43.8% in Putnam County in the race that selected Roy Klopfenstein for the November general election. Auglaize County had the improbable happen, with more than 100% of Republicans turning out, thanks to 400 additional voters registering with the GOP. We’re always glad to see people participate in the process.
13abc.com
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
